Its not schools.
Incubation is a few days and many arent finishing until today. The euros being over? Not so sure. Cases have been dropping in Scotland for a while and it seems were hitting a similar scenario.
Are we just getting these high risk socialises having some kind of herd immunity? I the highest risk groups of catching it having essentially caught it so the cases are running out of places to go? Not sure about that but its possible I guess.
Bit of all the above I reckon. Though schools less so, hope would be that them being off hasnt fed through yet and can counteract anything from step 4.
I still think the ceiling of potential infections from step 3 is actually higher than potential infections from step 4. That belief has been enforced this week by peoples behaviours - essentially on the population level they havent changed that much at all. The bigger change occurred at step 3. Also a little like you mention of the most social gradually hitting some sort of bubble of herd immunity throughout step 3, so step 4 isnt actually this cliff edge scenario that lots of the modelling have hinted at.
Entering the unknown though, the idea we would see a peak after the euros was widely predicted. What happens now really is up for debate. Pessimistic models suggest it will get far worse, optimistic models suggest it will ok. Id lean toward the optimistic ones but with the nervousness that now we are actually entering the unknown.