« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1509 1510 1511 1512 1513 [1514]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2097186 times)

Offline djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,229
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60520 on: Today at 09:40:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:11:12 pm
Its not schools.

Incubation is a few days and many arent finishing until today.  The euros being over? Not so sure.  Cases have been dropping in Scotland for a while and it seems were hitting a similar scenario. 

Are we just getting these high risk socialises having some kind of herd immunity?  I the highest risk groups of catching it having essentially caught it so the cases are running out of places to go?  Not sure about that but its possible I guess.
Bit of all the above I reckon. Though schools less so, hope would be that them being off hasnt fed through yet and can counteract anything from step 4.

I still think the ceiling of potential infections from step 3 is actually higher than potential infections from step 4. That belief has been enforced this week by peoples behaviours - essentially on the population level they havent changed that much at all. The bigger change occurred at step 3. Also a little like you mention of the most social gradually hitting some sort of bubble of herd immunity throughout step 3, so step 4 isnt actually this cliff edge scenario that lots of the modelling have hinted at.

Entering the unknown though, the idea we would see a peak after the euros was widely predicted. What happens now really is up for debate. Pessimistic models suggest it will get far worse, optimistic models suggest it will ok. Id lean toward the optimistic ones but with the nervousness that now we are actually entering the unknown.
Logged

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60521 on: Today at 09:42:35 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:48:39 pm

I know & she also knows that the very same people wouldn't piss on her if she was on fire,they're the same pricks who are standing outside cancer hospitals and attacking cancer patients.

Many of them are just innocent victims who got their info of dangerous pricks. They're not all racist right wing twats. Lots of them are black and other ethnic minorities who make a large percentage of Alabama's population.

The conspiracy industry has tentacles all over the world.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60522 on: Today at 10:54:57 pm »
8 weeks between Pfizer jabs is the sweet spot for immune system response according to scientists. IMO this is where its an advantage to actually wait and see on data before rushing to get vaccinated (for me anyway) as some have got their 2nd jab 4 weeks after in some cases.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,573
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60523 on: Today at 11:04:05 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 10:54:57 pm
8 weeks between Pfizer jabs is the sweet spot for immune system response according to scientists. IMO this is where its an advantage to actually wait and see on data before rushing to get vaccinated (for me anyway) as some have got their 2nd jab 4 weeks after in some cases.

A friend of mine said the same. She went and got the AZ vaccine straight away and a day later they changed the advice for under 40s. Cost her 20% efficacy by a day!
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,941
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60524 on: Today at 11:10:13 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 10:54:57 pm
8 weeks between Pfizer jabs is the sweet spot for immune system response according to scientists. IMO this is where its an advantage to actually wait and see on data before rushing to get vaccinated (for me anyway) as some have got their 2nd jab 4 weeks after in some cases.

I'm surprised they were even allowed to get their jabs 4 weeks apart, 8-12 weeks has been recommended for a while hasn't it?

I got mine after around 9 weeks, the side effects of the 2nd jab have been surprisingly rough, had a fever and chills on the second night and soreness around my armpit on the side the jab was given weirdly.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60525 on: Today at 11:19:33 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:10:13 pm
I'm surprised they were even allowed to get their jabs 4 weeks apart, 8-12 weeks has been recommended for a while hasn't it?

I got mine after around 9 weeks, the side effects of the 2nd jab have been surprisingly rough, had a fever and chills on the second night and soreness around my armpit on the side the jab was given weirdly.

Some GPs have been telling people to come in 3-6 weeks after the first jab to be fair. Did you take paracetamol after jab 2?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1509 1510 1511 1512 1513 [1514]   Go Up
« previous next »
 