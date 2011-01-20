« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60440 on: Today at 11:18:55 am
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 11:16:10 am
The pedantic nature of this is quite something.

Ok it helps harness the energy and make it usable. Is that better? we can all move on with our lives now yay.

Its not pedantic, you were wrong, own it.
Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60441 on: Today at 11:18:58 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:06:37 am
It amazes me how people find this bullshit out there. Are people deliberately skip to page 6 of the google search, and click on some random person's blog, instead of using a normal, decent source?

I've started to read a few studies on Fake News/Conspiracy Theories.

The overriding majority of people who believe in the nonsense do not engage with mainstream news/media whatsoever.  They get all their "information" from YouTube, Twitter, FB, and other sources
Jiminy Cricket

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60442 on: Today at 11:19:15 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:17:32 am
It's because when you convert mass to a wave, that wave moves at the speed of light.
Yeah. Cox (the author of the book I lined) padded it a bit. ;D
fucking appalled

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60443 on: Today at 11:20:25 am
The great (and often annoying :D) thing about RAWK is that there's ALWAYS someone just waiting to go 'Nah what you've just posted is utterly wrong and here's why'.
redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60444 on: Today at 11:37:07 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:18:58 am
I've started to read a few studies on Fake News/Conspiracy Theories.

The overriding majority of people who believe in the nonsense are not well educated, and do not engage with mainstream news/media whatsoever.  They get all their "information" from YouTube, Twitter, FB etc..

Yeah, I read something similar about qanon, I think. They basically have their own media universe and never look at any mainstream media.

I think the fundamental problem is that it seems difficult for them to distinguish between more or less trustworthy news sources. They don't seem to be able to do a common sense check on stuff they read/hear/see. Coupled with a desire to find conspiracies everywhere, they instantely assume that things can't be the way they seem, there must be something more interesting hidden, a dark secret they are about to discover. Maybe it comes from all the rubbish crime stories on the telly.

The lack of education (or more, the lack of understanding) probably also plays a role. If you don't know how the world works, you can come up with all sorts of freaky thoughts of how it could work instead.

It reminds me of how I overheard two anti-vax neighbour talk, one of them shouted "I won't be injecting my baby with any toxins!". I somehow thought that maybe "vaccine" and "toxin" were two new words for her, and as they sounded vaguely similar, they must be related.
ThepepeReina

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60445 on: Today at 11:53:40 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:18:58 am
I've started to read a few studies on Fake News/Conspiracy Theories.

The overriding majority of people who believe in the nonsense do not engage with mainstream news/media whatsoever.  They get all their "information" from YouTube, Twitter, FB, and other sources
And all scousers are robbing bastards.

Generalizations are fun. To claim people who dont trust their government, or main stream media are uneducated is absurd.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60446 on: Today at 12:04:33 pm
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 08:33:31 am
How ignorant of you to assume this.

I personally want to be convinced this is the right way to go. I want to believe this is solid sound information which will get everyone healthy with little risk to myself or my family, and we can all get back to normal.

Honestly what id like, is a doctor and a government member to visit my home, sit down with me and my family and give a powerpoint presentation on this is what is in this particular vax, this is what this particular substance does, this is how many years this has been used in vaccines, this is its effect on methylation, this has been known to do this in x % of people, these are some of the possible sides and the % of people who usually suffer from them, these are the benefits and the projected lives it will save if you take this etc.

Thats unlikely so maybe addressing the nation with just an hour explaining all this with the sources to back it up would go a far way to convincing people, other than Boris saying do your bit, and an NHS text every few days saying come get your jab. If you have to come on a football site to find out this kind of information then theres the problem isnt it.

If you have an aspirin or a paracetamol do you insist that a medical professional sit down with a powerpoint in your home?


I ask because all medicines have some side effects on rare occasions with use. It might be a tiny amount but the risk is still there. The question with the vaccine to ask is probably do the risks of taking it outweigh the risks of not taking it? Given that people have died or have ended up with Long Covid/Permanent damage to their brains and organs, the answer quite probably is 'yes'



I mean if you take aspirin which is quite a mild drug, these are listed as possible side effects (But it wouldn't stop you taking one unless there was a medical reason not to) would it?

Abdominal or stomach pain, cramping, or burning
black, tarry stools
bloody or cloudy urine
change in consciousness
chest pain or discomfort
confusion
constipation
convulsions, severe or continuing
dark urine
decreased frequency or amount of urine
diarrhea
difficult breathing
drowsiness
fainting
fast breathing
feeling that something terrible will happen
fever
general tiredness and weakness
greatly decreased frequency of urination or amount of urine
headache
heartburn
increased thirst
indigestion
irregular heartbeat
light-colored stools
loss of appetite
loss of consciousness
lower back or side pain
muscle cramping and weakness
muscle tremors
nausea or vomiting
nervousness
numbness or tingling in the hands, feet, or lips
panic
rapid, deep breathing
restlessness
seizures
skin rash
stomach cramps
swelling of the face, fingers, or lower legs
unusual bleeding or bruising
unusual tiredness or weakness
vomiting of blood or material that looks like coffee grounds
weakness or heaviness of the legs
weight gain
yellow eyes and skin
B0151?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60447 on: Today at 12:04:37 pm
Thanks for that post djahern. Educational for me too.
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60448 on: Today at 12:08:50 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:17:32 am
It's because when you convert mass to a wave, that wave moves at the speed of light.

I'm going to read the link. But how is it if we didn't know about the relationship the units are exactly right.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60449 on: Today at 12:10:22 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:56:58 am
No this is totally incorrect.

The kerbs cycle converts every chemical energy form one form to another.  The form it produces is Adenosine Triphosphate, and it doesnt this by reducing  NAD+ to NADH (to simplify).

You

Cannot


Produce


Energy.

I have literally spent weeks studying it at university, I know my onions in this.  You are wrong.


Pah bloody experts coming on here and actually having studied something and actually knowing the science and everything behind it.
ThepepeReina

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60450 on: Today at 12:10:57 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:04:33 pm
If you have an aspirin or a paracetamol do you insist that a medical professional sit down with a powerpoint in your home?


I ask because all medicines have some side effects on rare occasions with use. It might be a tiny amount but the risk is still there. The question with the vaccine to ask is probably do the risks of taking it outweigh the risks of not taking it? Given that people have died or have ended up with Long Covid/Permanent damage to their brains and organs, the answer quite probably is 'yes'



I mean if you take aspirin which is quite a mild drug, these are listed as possible side effects (But it wouldn't stop you taking one unless there was a medical reason not to) would it?

Abdominal or stomach pain, cramping, or burning
black, tarry stools
bloody or cloudy urine
change in consciousness
chest pain or discomfort
confusion
constipation
convulsions, severe or continuing
dark urine
decreased frequency or amount of urine
diarrhea
difficult breathing
drowsiness
fainting
fast breathing
feeling that something terrible will happen
fever
general tiredness and weakness
greatly decreased frequency of urination or amount of urine
headache
heartburn
increased thirst
indigestion
irregular heartbeat
light-colored stools
loss of appetite
loss of consciousness
lower back or side pain
muscle cramping and weakness
muscle tremors
nausea or vomiting
nervousness
numbness or tingling in the hands, feet, or lips
panic
rapid, deep breathing
restlessness
seizures
skin rash
stomach cramps
swelling of the face, fingers, or lower legs
unusual bleeding or bruising
unusual tiredness or weakness
vomiting of blood or material that looks like coffee grounds
weakness or heaviness of the legs
weight gain
yellow eyes and skin
Honestly Andy, i wont touch painkillers due to my own research on them, and find it astounding they are available for the public to buy. I wasnt taught this in school, i had to find out the hard way when my own health deteriorated.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60451 on: Today at 12:19:29 pm
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 12:10:57 pm
Honestly Andy, i wont touch painkillers due to my own research on them, and find it astounding they are available for the public to buy. I wasnt taught this in school, i had to find out the hard way when my own health deteriorated.

redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60452 on: Today at 12:19:53 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:08:50 pm
I'm going to read the link. But how is it if we didn't know about the relationship the units are exactly right.

The units are right, because the equation is right? You can't separate one from the other. Not sure I even understand that question to be honest.
BarryCrocker

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60453 on: Today at 12:25:14 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:04:33 pm
If you have an aspirin or a paracetamol do you insist that a medical professional sit down with a powerpoint in your home?


I ask because all medicines have some side effects on rare occasions with use. It might be a tiny amount but the risk is still there. The question with the vaccine to ask is probably do the risks of taking it outweigh the risks of not taking it? Given that people have died or have ended up with Long Covid/Permanent damage to their brains and organs, the answer quite probably is 'yes'



I mean if you take aspirin which is quite a mild drug, these are listed as possible side effects (But it wouldn't stop you taking one unless there was a medical reason not to) would it?

Abdominal or stomach pain, cramping, or burning
black, tarry stools
bloody or cloudy urine
change in consciousness
chest pain or discomfort
confusion
constipation
convulsions, severe or continuing
dark urine
decreased frequency or amount of urine
diarrhea
difficult breathing
drowsiness
fainting
fast breathing
feeling that something terrible will happen
fever
general tiredness and weakness
greatly decreased frequency of urination or amount of urine
headache
heartburn
increased thirst
indigestion
irregular heartbeat
light-colored stools
loss of appetite
loss of consciousness
lower back or side pain
muscle cramping and weakness
muscle tremors
nausea or vomiting
nervousness
numbness or tingling in the hands, feet, or lips
panic
rapid, deep breathing
restlessness
seizures
skin rash
stomach cramps
swelling of the face, fingers, or lower legs
unusual bleeding or bruising
unusual tiredness or weakness
vomiting of blood or material that looks like coffee grounds
weakness or heaviness of the legs
weight gain
yellow eyes and skin

I get most of them symptoms from alcohol and then I take an aspirin to feel better. Are you sure it's not case of the carriage before the horse?
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60454 on: Today at 12:27:58 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:25:14 pm
I get most of them symptoms from alcohol and then I take an aspirin to feel better. Are you sure it's not case of the carriage before the horse?

;D

Due to a bowel issue I have I'm told not to take ibuprofen.

Said this before, seeing as a virus almost killed me, I couldn't wait for my vaccinations. I was genuinely scared I'd die if I got Covid and with having a 10 and 12 yr old, I just want to be there for them until the youngest hits 18 at least.
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60455 on: Today at 12:31:34 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:19:53 pm
The units are right, because the equation is right? You can't separate one from the other. Not sure I even understand that question to be honest.
I'm not explaining it well.
Prior to Einstein there is no link between mass and energy.
So isn't it odd that when we find a link the units are perfect?
I mean if we measure the speed of light in miles per hour or Knots, or we measure mass in stones. Then it's a mess.
I'm sure there's a very simple explanation but have no idea what it is ( I'm leaning towards Einstein's original formula isn't as elegant and we define metric units so it does work)
redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60456 on: Today at 12:38:10 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:31:34 pm
I'm not explaining it well.
Prior to Einstein there is no link between mass and energy.
So isn't it odd that when we find a link the units are perfect?
I mean if we measure the speed of light in miles per hour or Knots, or we measure mass in stones. Then it's a mess.
I'm sure there's a very simple explanation but have no idea what it is ( I'm leaning towards Einstein's original formula isn't as elegant and we define metric units so it does work)

The speed of light is the speed of light, whether you measure it in miles or meter, but of course the numbers will be different. The same is true for the energy and the mass, if you measure in different units, the relationship is dtill the same.
jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60457 on: Today at 12:40:36 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:38:10 pm
It still works with miles and stones, you just need a conversion factor. But rather than writing E = abmc2 (with a and b the conversion factors), you'd rather define c so that it includes a and b, and still have a neat equation.  ;D

I mean, the speed of light is the speed of light, whether you measure it in miles or meter, but of course the numbers will be different.

I have a feeling this subject deserves a thread of it's own.  ;D
redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60458 on: Today at 12:43:53 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:40:36 pm
I have a feeling this subject deserves a thread of it's own.  ;D

;D

Ah, but that microchip inside you transfers energy, maybe it converts it from your body mass....
Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60459 on: Today at 12:44:16 pm
Wtf thread carnage is this?  :o  ;D
jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60460 on: Today at 12:46:44 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:43:53 pm
;D

Ah, but that microchip inside you transfers energy, maybe it converts it from your body mass....

You've lost me now.  ;D
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60461 on: Today at 12:49:45 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:46:44 pm
You've lost me now.  ;D

We're all powering Microsoft via the chips Bill Gates had them implant in us.
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60462 on: Today at 12:50:55 pm
1 in 75 in England now have covid according to the ONS

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-57942217
Komic

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60463 on: Today at 12:54:24 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:31:34 pm
I'm not explaining it well.
Prior to Einstein there is no link between mass and energy.
So isn't it odd that when we find a link the units are perfect?
I mean if we measure the speed of light in miles per hour or Knots, or we measure mass in stones. Then it's a mess.
I'm sure there's a very simple explanation but have no idea what it is ( I'm leaning towards Einstein's original formula isn't as elegant and we define metric units so it does work)

E=mc^2 is a discovery not an invention, the link was always there we just didn't know it. Its like how everyone wasnt floating around before Newton discovered gravity. Also when you prove a derivation of an equation you write out all the SI units (metric) and if the equation is right they should all cancel out to be equal on both sides. SI units mean you can move around units a lot easier than imperial and thats why the sciences use them.
Wullie160975

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60464 on: Today at 12:54:50 pm
Apologies if this has been asked/answered before.

If you are pinged to isolate, get through that period and then pinged again, is the expectation you would isolate again or is it just a single isolation?

Don't know of anyone, just curious.
Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60465 on: Today at 12:59:05 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 12:54:50 pm
Apologies if this has been asked/answered before.

If you are pinged to isolate, get through that period and then pinged again, is the expectation you would isolate again or is it just a single isolation?

Don't know of anyone, just curious.

The expectation is that you would isolate again.
Dr. Beaker

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60466 on: Today at 12:59:26 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:38:10 pm
The speed of light is the speed of light, whether you measure it in miles or meter, but of course the numbers will be different. The same is true for the energy and the mass, if you measure in different units, the relationship is dtill the same.
Well if you find that weird try Eulers identity:
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60467 on: Today at 01:01:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:56:58 am
No this is totally incorrect.

The kerbs cycle converts every chemical energy form one form to another.  The form it produces is Adenosine Triphosphate, and it doesnt this by reducing  NAD+ to NADH (to simplify).

You

Cannot


Produce


Energy.

I have literally spent weeks studying it at university, I know my onions in this.  You are wrong.


University? Im sure it was covered at GCSE?!?!
Online Spezialo

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60468 on: Today at 01:02:15 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:18:58 am
I've started to read a few studies on Fake News/Conspiracy Theories.

The overriding majority of people who believe in the nonsense do not engage with mainstream news/media whatsoever.  They get all their "information" from YouTube, Twitter, FB, and other sources

Sometimes the mainstream news/media lie and sometimes there is genuine credible sources on youtube, twitter etc. Not saying all the time.
Offline jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60469 on: Today at 01:02:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:49:45 pm
We're all powering Microsoft via the chips Bill Gates had them implant in us.

I've been on my hols for a long time.  ;)
Offline Sangria

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60470 on: Today at 01:04:50 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:43:53 pm
;D

Ah, but that microchip inside you transfers energy, maybe it converts it from your body mass....

Are there high-energy vaccines that use up more body mass to power their 5G signal? I could do with losing some weight.
Online stoa

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60471 on: Today at 01:05:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:49:45 pm
We're all powering Microsoft via the chips Bill Gates had them implant in us.

I'm just glad the Russian vaccine hasn't been approved here. I've heard they're still using fax-machines for data transmission...
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60472 on: Today at 01:08:11 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:05:46 pm
I'm just glad the Russian vaccine hasn't been approved here. I've heard they're still using fax-machines for data transmission...

You have to rewrite Autoexec.bat each month so you're able to work (One for the Nerds there)
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60473 on: Today at 01:13:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:49:45 pm
We're all powering Microsoft via the chips Bill Gates had them implant in us.

I'm playing Quake in my head. It's awesome.

Bloody microtransactions tho 

^^
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60474 on: Today at 01:14:19 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:01:09 pm
University? Im sure it was covered at GCSE?!?!

The only thing I knew about the kerbs cycle when I was a kid was that if I hit the former with the latter than I'd fall off my bike.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60475 on: Today at 01:21:48 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 12:54:50 pm
Apologies if this has been asked/answered before.

If you are pinged to isolate, get through that period and then pinged again, is the expectation you would isolate again or is it just a single isolation?

Don't know of anyone, just curious.

Double pingers.

Online Dr. Beaker

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60476 on: Today at 01:24:48 pm »
Didn't he used to be a referee.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60477 on: Today at 01:25:05 pm »
Online Broad Spectrum

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60478 on: Today at 01:57:54 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:21:48 pm
Double pingers.



I wonder how many people up and down the country, who at some point in their lives have ingested unknown tablets in a rave or snorted an unknown white powder, are refusing the vaccine...that thought always makes me chuckle.
Online Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60479 on: Today at 02:00:33 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:24:48 pm
Didn't he used to be a referee.

He's celebrating fucking Everton over.
