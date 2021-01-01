How ignorant of you to assume this.



I personally want to be convinced this is the right way to go. I want to believe this is solid sound information which will get everyone healthy with little risk to myself or my family, and we can all get back to normal.



Honestly what id like, is a doctor and a government member to visit my home, sit down with me and my family and give a powerpoint presentation on this is what is in this particular vax, this is what this particular substance does, this is how many years this has been used in vaccines, this is its effect on methylation, this has been known to do this in x % of people, these are some of the possible sides and the % of people who usually suffer from them, these are the benefits and the projected lives it will save if you take this etc.



Thats unlikely so maybe addressing the nation with just an hour explaining all this with the sources to back it up would go a far way to convincing people, other than Boris saying do your bit, and an NHS text every few days saying come get your jab. If you have to come on a football site to find out this kind of information then theres the problem isnt it.



If you have an aspirin or a paracetamol do you insist that a medical professional sit down with a powerpoint in your home?I ask because all medicines have some side effects on rare occasions with use. It might be a tiny amount but the risk is still there. The question with the vaccine to ask is probably do the risks of taking it outweigh the risks of not taking it? Given that people have died or have ended up with Long Covid/Permanent damage to their brains and organs, the answer quite probably is 'yes'I mean if you take aspirin which is quite a mild drug, these are listed as possible side effects (But it wouldn't stop you taking one unless there was a medical reason not to) would it?Abdominal or stomach pain, cramping, or burningblack, tarry stoolsbloody or cloudy urinechange in consciousnesschest pain or discomfortconfusionconstipationconvulsions, severe or continuingdark urinedecreased frequency or amount of urinediarrheadifficult breathingdrowsinessfaintingfast breathingfeeling that something terrible will happenfevergeneral tiredness and weaknessgreatly decreased frequency of urination or amount of urineheadacheheartburnincreased thirstindigestionirregular heartbeatlight-colored stoolsloss of appetiteloss of consciousnesslower back or side painmuscle cramping and weaknessmuscle tremorsnausea or vomitingnervousnessnumbness or tingling in the hands, feet, or lipspanicrapid, deep breathingrestlessnessseizuresskin rashstomach crampsswelling of the face, fingers, or lower legsunusual bleeding or bruisingunusual tiredness or weaknessvomiting of blood or material that looks like coffee groundsweakness or heaviness of the legsweight gainyellow eyes and skin