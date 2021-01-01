« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1507 1508 1509 1510 1511 [1512]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2094925 times)

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,606
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60440 on: Today at 11:18:55 am »
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 11:16:10 am
The pedantic nature of this is quite something.

Ok it helps harness the energy and make it usable. Is that better? we can all move on with our lives now yay.

Its not pedantic, you were wrong, own it.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,285
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60441 on: Today at 11:18:58 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:06:37 am
It amazes me how people find this bullshit out there. Are people deliberately skip to page 6 of the google search, and click on some random person's blog, instead of using a normal, decent source?

I've started to read a few studies on Fake News/Conspiracy Theories.

The overriding majority of people who believe in the nonsense do not engage with mainstream news/media whatsoever.  They get all their "information" from YouTube, Twitter, FB, and other sources
« Last Edit: Today at 11:25:52 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60442 on: Today at 11:19:15 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:17:32 am
It's because when you convert mass to a wave, that wave moves at the speed of light.
Yeah. Cox (the author of the book I lined) padded it a bit. ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 11:26:58 am by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,831
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60443 on: Today at 11:20:25 am »
The great (and often annoying :D) thing about RAWK is that there's ALWAYS someone just waiting to go 'Nah what you've just posted is utterly wrong and here's why'.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,596
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60444 on: Today at 11:37:07 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:18:58 am
I've started to read a few studies on Fake News/Conspiracy Theories.

The overriding majority of people who believe in the nonsense are not well educated, and do not engage with mainstream news/media whatsoever.  They get all their "information" from YouTube, Twitter, FB etc..

Yeah, I read something similar about qanon, I think. They basically have their own media universe and never look at any mainstream media.

I think the fundamental problem is that it seems difficult for them to distinguish between more or less trustworthy news sources. They don't seem to be able to do a common sense check on stuff they read/hear/see. Coupled with a desire to find conspiracies everywhere, they instantely assume that things can't be the way they seem, there must be something more interesting hidden, a dark secret they are about to discover. Maybe it comes from all the rubbish crime stories on the telly.

The lack of education (or more, the lack of understanding) probably also plays a role. If you don't know how the world works, you can come up with all sorts of freaky thoughts of how it could work instead.

It reminds me of how I overheard two anti-vax neighbour talk, one of them shouted "I won't be injecting my baby with any toxins!". I somehow thought that maybe "vaccine" and "toxin" were two new words for her, and as they sounded vaguely similar, they must be related.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online ThepepeReina

  • Space Cadet with a monoflatulent other half
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60445 on: Today at 11:53:40 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:18:58 am
I've started to read a few studies on Fake News/Conspiracy Theories.

The overriding majority of people who believe in the nonsense do not engage with mainstream news/media whatsoever.  They get all their "information" from YouTube, Twitter, FB, and other sources
And all scousers are robbing bastards.

Generalizations are fun. To claim people who dont trust their government, or main stream media are uneducated is absurd.
Logged
Gamertag - GOUGHYlegend
I aint got time to bleed

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,441
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60446 on: Today at 12:04:33 pm »
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 08:33:31 am
How ignorant of you to assume this.

I personally want to be convinced this is the right way to go. I want to believe this is solid sound information which will get everyone healthy with little risk to myself or my family, and we can all get back to normal.

Honestly what id like, is a doctor and a government member to visit my home, sit down with me and my family and give a powerpoint presentation on this is what is in this particular vax, this is what this particular substance does, this is how many years this has been used in vaccines, this is its effect on methylation, this has been known to do this in x % of people, these are some of the possible sides and the % of people who usually suffer from them, these are the benefits and the projected lives it will save if you take this etc.

Thats unlikely so maybe addressing the nation with just an hour explaining all this with the sources to back it up would go a far way to convincing people, other than Boris saying do your bit, and an NHS text every few days saying come get your jab. If you have to come on a football site to find out this kind of information then theres the problem isnt it.

If you have an aspirin or a paracetamol do you insist that a medical professional sit down with a powerpoint in your home?


I ask because all medicines have some side effects on rare occasions with use. It might be a tiny amount but the risk is still there. The question with the vaccine to ask is probably do the risks of taking it outweigh the risks of not taking it? Given that people have died or have ended up with Long Covid/Permanent damage to their brains and organs, the answer quite probably is 'yes'



I mean if you take aspirin which is quite a mild drug, these are listed as possible side effects (But it wouldn't stop you taking one unless there was a medical reason not to) would it?

Abdominal or stomach pain, cramping, or burning
black, tarry stools
bloody or cloudy urine
change in consciousness
chest pain or discomfort
confusion
constipation
convulsions, severe or continuing
dark urine
decreased frequency or amount of urine
diarrhea
difficult breathing
drowsiness
fainting
fast breathing
feeling that something terrible will happen
fever
general tiredness and weakness
greatly decreased frequency of urination or amount of urine
headache
heartburn
increased thirst
indigestion
irregular heartbeat
light-colored stools
loss of appetite
loss of consciousness
lower back or side pain
muscle cramping and weakness
muscle tremors
nausea or vomiting
nervousness
numbness or tingling in the hands, feet, or lips
panic
rapid, deep breathing
restlessness
seizures
skin rash
stomach cramps
swelling of the face, fingers, or lower legs
unusual bleeding or bruising
unusual tiredness or weakness
vomiting of blood or material that looks like coffee grounds
weakness or heaviness of the legs
weight gain
yellow eyes and skin
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,724
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60447 on: Today at 12:04:37 pm »
Thanks for that post djahern. Educational for me too.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,588
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60448 on: Today at 12:08:50 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:17:32 am
It's because when you convert mass to a wave, that wave moves at the speed of light.

I'm going to read the link. But how is it if we didn't know about the relationship the units are exactly right.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,441
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60449 on: Today at 12:10:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:56:58 am
No this is totally incorrect.

The kerbs cycle converts every chemical energy form one form to another.  The form it produces is Adenosine Triphosphate, and it doesnt this by reducing  NAD+ to NADH (to simplify).

You

Cannot


Produce


Energy.

I have literally spent weeks studying it at university, I know my onions in this.  You are wrong.


Pah bloody experts coming on here and actually having studied something and actually knowing the science and everything behind it.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online ThepepeReina

  • Space Cadet with a monoflatulent other half
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60450 on: Today at 12:10:57 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:04:33 pm
If you have an aspirin or a paracetamol do you insist that a medical professional sit down with a powerpoint in your home?


I ask because all medicines have some side effects on rare occasions with use. It might be a tiny amount but the risk is still there. The question with the vaccine to ask is probably do the risks of taking it outweigh the risks of not taking it? Given that people have died or have ended up with Long Covid/Permanent damage to their brains and organs, the answer quite probably is 'yes'



I mean if you take aspirin which is quite a mild drug, these are listed as possible side effects (But it wouldn't stop you taking one unless there was a medical reason not to) would it?

Abdominal or stomach pain, cramping, or burning
black, tarry stools
bloody or cloudy urine
change in consciousness
chest pain or discomfort
confusion
constipation
convulsions, severe or continuing
dark urine
decreased frequency or amount of urine
diarrhea
difficult breathing
drowsiness
fainting
fast breathing
feeling that something terrible will happen
fever
general tiredness and weakness
greatly decreased frequency of urination or amount of urine
headache
heartburn
increased thirst
indigestion
irregular heartbeat
light-colored stools
loss of appetite
loss of consciousness
lower back or side pain
muscle cramping and weakness
muscle tremors
nausea or vomiting
nervousness
numbness or tingling in the hands, feet, or lips
panic
rapid, deep breathing
restlessness
seizures
skin rash
stomach cramps
swelling of the face, fingers, or lower legs
unusual bleeding or bruising
unusual tiredness or weakness
vomiting of blood or material that looks like coffee grounds
weakness or heaviness of the legs
weight gain
yellow eyes and skin
Honestly Andy, i wont touch painkillers due to my own research on them, and find it astounding they are available for the public to buy. I wasnt taught this in school, i had to find out the hard way when my own health deteriorated.
Logged
Gamertag - GOUGHYlegend
I aint got time to bleed

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,441
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60451 on: Today at 12:19:29 pm »
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 12:10:57 pm
Honestly Andy, i wont touch painkillers due to my own research on them, and find it astounding they are available for the public to buy. I wasnt taught this in school, i had to find out the hard way when my own health deteriorated.

Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,596
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60452 on: Today at 12:19:53 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:08:50 pm
I'm going to read the link. But how is it if we didn't know about the relationship the units are exactly right.

The units are right, because the equation is right? You can't separate one from the other. Not sure I even understand that question to be honest.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60453 on: Today at 12:25:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:04:33 pm
If you have an aspirin or a paracetamol do you insist that a medical professional sit down with a powerpoint in your home?


I ask because all medicines have some side effects on rare occasions with use. It might be a tiny amount but the risk is still there. The question with the vaccine to ask is probably do the risks of taking it outweigh the risks of not taking it? Given that people have died or have ended up with Long Covid/Permanent damage to their brains and organs, the answer quite probably is 'yes'



I mean if you take aspirin which is quite a mild drug, these are listed as possible side effects (But it wouldn't stop you taking one unless there was a medical reason not to) would it?

Abdominal or stomach pain, cramping, or burning
black, tarry stools
bloody or cloudy urine
change in consciousness
chest pain or discomfort
confusion
constipation
convulsions, severe or continuing
dark urine
decreased frequency or amount of urine
diarrhea
difficult breathing
drowsiness
fainting
fast breathing
feeling that something terrible will happen
fever
general tiredness and weakness
greatly decreased frequency of urination or amount of urine
headache
heartburn
increased thirst
indigestion
irregular heartbeat
light-colored stools
loss of appetite
loss of consciousness
lower back or side pain
muscle cramping and weakness
muscle tremors
nausea or vomiting
nervousness
numbness or tingling in the hands, feet, or lips
panic
rapid, deep breathing
restlessness
seizures
skin rash
stomach cramps
swelling of the face, fingers, or lower legs
unusual bleeding or bruising
unusual tiredness or weakness
vomiting of blood or material that looks like coffee grounds
weakness or heaviness of the legs
weight gain
yellow eyes and skin

I get most of them symptoms from alcohol and then I take an aspirin to feel better. Are you sure it's not case of the carriage before the horse?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,408
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60454 on: Today at 12:27:58 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:25:14 pm
I get most of them symptoms from alcohol and then I take an aspirin to feel better. Are you sure it's not case of the carriage before the horse?

;D

Due to a bowel issue I have I'm told not to take ibuprofen.

Said this before, seeing as a virus almost killed me, I couldn't wait for my vaccinations. I was genuinely scared I'd die if I got Covid and with having a 10 and 12 yr old, I just want to be there for them until the youngest hits 18 at least.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,588
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60455 on: Today at 12:31:34 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:19:53 pm
The units are right, because the equation is right? You can't separate one from the other. Not sure I even understand that question to be honest.
I'm not explaining it well.
Prior to Einstein there is no link between mass and energy.
So isn't it odd that when we find a link the units are perfect?
I mean if we measure the speed of light in miles per hour or Knots, or we measure mass in stones. Then it's a mess.
I'm sure there's a very simple explanation but have no idea what it is ( I'm leaning towards Einstein's original formula isn't as elegant and we define metric units so it does work)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 1507 1508 1509 1510 1511 [1512]   Go Up
« previous next »
 