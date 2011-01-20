« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60400 on: Today at 08:33:31 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:31:20 am

Great post but it's wasted on him/her,the poster may have a light bulb moment just before getting hooked up to a ventilator.


Like all those right wing pricks in the USA that are currently dropping like flies and asking for the vaccine after the fact.



Im sorry, but its too late: Alabama doctor on treating unvaccinated, dying COVID patients
How ignorant of you to assume this.

I personally want to be convinced this is the right way to go. I want to believe this is solid sound information which will get everyone healthy with little risk to myself or my family, and we can all get back to normal.

Honestly what id like, is a doctor and a government member to visit my home, sit down with me and my family and give a powerpoint presentation on this is what is in this particular vax, this is what this particular substance does, this is how many years this has been used in vaccines, this is its effect on methylation, this has been known to do this in x % of people, these are some of the possible sides and the % of people who usually suffer from them, these are the benefits and the projected lives it will save if you take this etc.

Thats unlikely so maybe addressing the nation with just an hour explaining all this with the sources to back it up would go a far way to convincing people, other than Boris saying do your bit, and an NHS text every few days saying come get your jab. If you have to come on a football site to find out this kind of information then theres the problem isnt it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60401 on: Today at 08:52:48 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:19:32 am
There is a video on the bbc news somewhere where they say "usually goes back to normal within one or two cycles". I wouldn't rule out three though, it's a bit vague.
Thanks. Will keep this info for the inevitable meltdown should period 2 be late/ heavy
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60402 on: Today at 09:14:07 am
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 08:33:31 am
How ignorant of you to assume this.

I personally want to be convinced this is the right way to go. I want to believe this is solid sound information which will get everyone healthy with little risk to myself or my family, and we can all get back to normal.

Honestly what id like, is a doctor and a government member to visit my home, sit down with me and my family and give a powerpoint presentation on this is what is in this particular vax, this is what this particular substance does, this is how many years this has been used in vaccines, this is its effect on methylation, this has been known to do this in x % of people, these are some of the possible sides and the % of people who usually suffer from them, these are the benefits and the projected lives it will save if you take this etc.

Thats unlikely so maybe addressing the nation with just an hour explaining all this with the sources to back it up would go a far way to convincing people, other than Boris saying do your bit, and an NHS text every few days saying come get your jab. If you have to come on a football site to find out this kind of information then theres the problem isnt it.

Did a medical expert sit down with you and show you a Powerpoint presentation detailing how vaccines cause autism? If not, why do you demand one level of evidence for one claim, and a drastically different level of evidence for another claim?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60403 on: Today at 09:18:37 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:14:07 am
Did a medical expert sit down with you and show you a Powerpoint presentation detailing how vaccines cause autism? If not, why do you demand one level of evidence for one claim, and a drastically different level of evidence for another claim?

Because Twitter trumps (pun intended) facts?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60404 on: Today at 09:26:30 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:14:07 am
Did a medical expert sit down with you and show you a Powerpoint presentation detailing how vaccines cause autism? If not, why do you demand one level of evidence for one claim, and a drastically different level of evidence for another claim?
No and i dont believe they do, what are you on about?

I dont claim to have an in depth knowledge of vaccines, what im saying is if they are making me take it they should make it a priority that i do have an in depth knowledge of this stuff going into my body, instead of saying just trust us. If you dont trust us be a hermit.
