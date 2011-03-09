« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1505 1506 1507 1508 1509 [1510]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2093529 times)

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,404
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60360 on: Yesterday at 01:09:00 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on Yesterday at 12:30:49 pm
Agree

This thread has been my default source for all things covid related.

I'm indebted to all who've contributed, but take a bow Welshred, ClassyCarra and djhaern. You've posted some invaluable stuff.
Seconded.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,581
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60361 on: Yesterday at 01:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Klopites on Yesterday at 01:06:19 pm
The technology might not be new but that again doesn't guarantee anything. Even if we have a history of the technology being used what about what the technology is delivering we have only short term history on what it is the technology is delivering which is new.

My point about Thalidomide was more in regards to a showcase of things we have been told are safe for use / consumption which years later turns out actually wasn't the case by which point its too late.
But what about all the things we were told are safe. And are actually safe?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,852
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60362 on: Yesterday at 01:11:12 pm »
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Yesterday at 12:37:44 pm
There is a huge community around long term side effects of vaccines, most notably causing autism and mercury poisonings, but thats another can of worms that im not opening now as i dont have any experience in that, just anecdotal and personal experience.

This is absolute bollocks and if you keep posting it youll get a permanent ban.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,893
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60363 on: Yesterday at 01:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Klopites on Yesterday at 01:06:19 pm
The technology might not be new but that again doesn't guarantee anything. Even if we have a history of the technology being used what about what the technology is delivering we have only short term history on what it is the technology is delivering which is new.

My point about Thalidomide was more in regards to a showcase of things we have been told are safe for use / consumption which years later turns out actually wasn't the case by which point its too late.
people like you make me hope that Vaccine Passports become a thing.  You claim to be concerned and people have tried to reassure you but you won't accept what they are saying.

Nothing anyone can say will convince you to take the vaccine.

Enjoy your self-enforced period of hermitude
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,594
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60364 on: Yesterday at 01:12:02 pm »
Quote from: Klopites on Yesterday at 01:06:19 pm
The technology might not be new but that again doesn't guarantee anything. Even if we have a history of the technology being used what about what the technology is delivering we have only short term history on what it is the technology is delivering which is new.

My point about Thalidomide was more in regards to a showcase of things we have been told are safe for use / consumption which years later turns out actually wasn't the case by which point its too late.

Yes it does guarantee that there won't be long term effects to the vaccines because there have never been long term effects, apart from immunity and elimination of disease, to any other vaccine that has been licensed ever. You clearly have a poor understanding of what the vaccines are and what they consist of. You're still dismissive of everything people have said here, I feel your not here for reassurance but just to stir the pot as well.

Your Thalidomide point is null and void because it's completely different substance, taken regularly over a period of time and had completely different licensing laws to pass.

The Covid vaccines are safe to use, they're effective to use, and that's the only message that should be spread!
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,852
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60365 on: Yesterday at 01:14:01 pm »
Quote from: Klopites on Yesterday at 01:06:19 pm
The technology might not be new but that again doesn't guarantee anything. Even if we have a history of the technology being used what about what the technology is delivering we have only short term history on what it is the technology is delivering which is new.

My point about Thalidomide was more in regards to a showcase of things we have been told are safe for use / consumption which years later turns out actually wasn't the case by which point its too late.

You clearly dont know what happened with thalidomide. It wasnt discovered years later and modern testing regimes have been developed to minimise the chances of thalidomide happening again.

Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,187
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60366 on: Yesterday at 01:15:00 pm »
Covid-19 antibodies detected in 67% of Indias population

The figure compares with 24% in January and shows how the Delta variant has ripped through the nation of 1.3bn

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/21/covid-19-antibodies-detected-in-67-of-indias-population
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,852
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60367 on: Yesterday at 01:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 01:12:02 pm
Yes it does guarantee that there won't be long term effects to the vaccines because there have never been long term effects, apart from immunity and elimination of disease, to any other vaccine that has been licensed ever. You clearly have a poor understanding of what the vaccines are and what they consist of. You're still dismissive of everything people have said here, I feel your not here for reassurance but just to stir the pot as well.

Your Thalidomide point is null and void because it's completely different substance, taken regularly over a period of time and had completely different licensing laws to pass.

The Covid vaccines are safe to use, they're effective to use, and that's the only message that should be spread!

I’m going to leave this here and lock the thread for a bit so people can read it and take it in.

Vaccination is one of the greatest inventions in the history of mankind.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:16:53 pm by Alan_X »
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60368 on: Yesterday at 06:01:04 pm »
39906 new cases and 84 deaths reported today
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,632
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60369 on: Yesterday at 06:02:34 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:01:04 pm
39906 new cases and 84 deaths reported today

Yes NI the only one of the 4 nations showing week on week reported case growth now.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,922
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60370 on: Yesterday at 06:21:38 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 06:02:34 pm
Yes NI the only one of the 4 nations showing week on week reported case growth now.

The Euros clearly affected England and Scotland. England going further and with bigger crowds. The Euros effect maybe tapering off now, but will it be replaced by the nightclub effect?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,956
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60371 on: Yesterday at 07:00:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:21:38 pm
The Euros clearly affected England and Scotland. England going further and with bigger crowds. The Euros effect maybe tapering off now, but will it be replaced by the nightclub effect?
Had exactly the same thoughts. We'll see shortly.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,826
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60372 on: Yesterday at 07:25:47 pm »
Israel about to do clinical trials on an oral Covid vaccine apparently. Leading the way they are.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,854
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60373 on: Yesterday at 07:34:46 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 07:25:47 pm
Israel about to do clinical trials on an oral Covid vaccine apparently. Leading the way they are.
Oral vaccine? "Hey - you're vaccinated! NEXT!" ?
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,950
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60374 on: Yesterday at 07:54:43 pm »
Evening all,

I'm heading up to Liverpool tomorrow morning to go to a party up at the Ev's new place - the organisers of the party said that entry was subject to either having been double jabbed (which myself and my mate have been), had Covid in the last 180 days, or a negative LFT in the last 48 hours (which I have done).

I believe there should be terms and conditions for such entry, such as a negative LFT - one of the promoters I know down in the South is asking for revellers to take a photo of themselves with an LFT prior to testing - followed by another one after the test - with the test result - however I must admit I am a bit wary of cajoling people to be double V'd by the end of September or risk not being able to do the things they took for granted before hand.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60375 on: Yesterday at 07:54:53 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 07:34:46 pm
Oral vaccine? "Hey - you're vaccinated! NEXT!" ?
That would be aural.
Logged

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,826
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60376 on: Yesterday at 07:55:59 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 07:34:46 pm
Oral vaccine? "Hey - you're vaccinated! NEXT!" ?

 :D
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,200
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60377 on: Yesterday at 07:58:15 pm »
There's a joke in there somewhere, but I won't... :-X
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,938
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60378 on: Yesterday at 08:29:58 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 07:54:43 pm
Evening all,

I'm heading up to Liverpool tomorrow morning to go to a party up at the Ev's new place - the organisers of the party said that entry was subject to either having been double jabbed (which myself and my mate have been), had Covid in the last 180 days, or a negative LFT in the last 48 hours (which I have done).

I believe there should be terms and conditions for such entry, such as a negative LFT - one of the promoters I know down in the South is asking for revellers to take a photo of themselves with an LFT prior to testing - followed by another one after the test - with the test result - however I must admit I am a bit wary of cajoling people to be double V'd by the end of September or risk not being able to do the things they took for granted before hand.

A few of the people I work with are based in Paris, they told us recently that due to the time it takes to get double vaccinated, the fastest way to be able to get access to restaurants and bars is to catch and recover from Covid. Seems like we're not the only ones fucking this up.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,854
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60379 on: Yesterday at 08:46:09 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 07:54:53 pm
That would be aural.
Received aurally but transmitted orally.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,938
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60380 on: Yesterday at 08:49:39 pm »
Is there much data on the effect vaccination has against the risk of long Covid? That seems like it would be the greater concern now for a lot of people if the risk of dying is severely reduced.
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,200
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60381 on: Yesterday at 08:56:49 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 08:49:39 pm
Is there much data on the effect vaccination has against the risk of long Covid? That seems like it would be the greater concern now for a lot of people if the risk of dying is severely reduced.
My understanding from reading this thread was that there was a possibility of vaccination actually clearing it up. I know for certain it was mentioned in here, but as always, there needs to be studies and eventual data to be conclusive if this is the case.
Logged

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,822
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60382 on: Yesterday at 09:06:15 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 07:54:43 pm
Evening all,

I'm heading up to Liverpool tomorrow morning to go to a party up at the Ev's new place - the organisers of the party said that entry was subject to either having been double jabbed (which myself and my mate have been), had Covid in the last 180 days, or a negative LFT in the last 48 hours (which I have done).

I believe there should be terms and conditions for such entry, such as a negative LFT - one of the promoters I know down in the South is asking for revellers to take a photo of themselves with an LFT prior to testing - followed by another one after the test - with the test result - however I must admit I am a bit wary of cajoling people to be double V'd by the end of September or risk not being able to do the things they took for granted before hand.

Random lateral flow tests are just not sensitive enough to be used to modify behaviour
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,228
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60383 on: Yesterday at 10:16:08 pm »
Quote from: Klopites on Yesterday at 11:39:43 am
Yeah and how do we know that in 5-10 years time 370million+ of those don't end up with some terrible condition as a result of these vaccines?

They didn't know about clotting until the vaccines were rolled out despite them being declared safe short term and they had / have short term data but STILL didn't know about clotting until after they were rolled out to the general population... Same situation with the cases of the inflammation of the heart that they have only just realised are a side effect and this is despite them having short term data... So if they don't know all the side effects for short term which they have had data on since they first started trialing the vaccine how can anyone know and say there won't be and there aren't any long term side effects when there is NO data for that and they still didn't know about a number of short term side effects despite having data for that.

Yes I know that clotting and the inflammation are very very very rare side effects but that's not my point... My point is they didn't know about them as side effects when they were declaring them as safe and rolling them out at the start of the year and this is with short term data from clicnial trials etc so if they don't know about short term effects until after they roll the vaccines out when they have the data for that how can they seriously know there aren't or won't be any long term effects which are more severe when they have no long term data what so ever ... Its genuinely worrying to me and I can't find anything which explains from a technical or scientific perspective how they can make those conclusions with no long term data to go off, but I would appreciate it if someone has a resource which does explain from a technical or scientific perspective how they are concluding vaccines to be safe long term with no long term data to base those conclusions on? It's also one of the reasons that I thought vaccines took so long to be rolled out usually as they have to be monitored for long term side effects etc over a number of years before they can be declared safe with no ill effects long term.

Also can't trust a Tory government or any government really when it comes to the safety of things phalidomide for example or asbestos there are numerous things governments have said are safe which then actually turn out to not be safe at all years later and they just go oh yeah remember that thing we told you is safe soz about that turns out it isn't.

These are my genuine worries with it and I wish I didn't have these worries as its really starting to stress me out not knowing what to do and worrying about getting covid but then on the flip side just as worried about what if in 5 years time it turns out oh wait it's not safe long term and there is this severe long term detrimental side effect.
Sounds like you are the belief that you are being manipulated and coerced with regard to COVID vaccines and I'm going to be brutally honest with you - you are being manipulated and coerced, but it's not by the people and institutions that you think are doing it. It's not the government, nor the WHO, nor big pharma, nor the scientific advisors that are manipulating you. While you are so focused on them you've failed to realise who is actually manipulating and coercing you. It's the vocal and ubiquitous anti-vax movement that is manipulating you, and they've been doing it for sometime without you realising it. Almost everything in yours and ThepepeReina's posts today was a result of that manipulation by the anti-vax movement. They've made you believe certain things about vaccines, about their method of action and about their development that you think are true but have no basis in fact. Let have a look at a couple from your posts:

- vaccine was approved too quickly, other vaccines undergo trials for 5 years to measure safety -

This is untrue. Vaccines undergo trials for as long as it takes to recruit sufficient volunteers to power the study and go on for as long as it takes to reach their endpoint, which is usually a certain number of infections/hospitalisations/or deaths occurring within the study. Then the trial is unblinded and they see where those infections happened, in the vaccinated group or in the placebo group. Your belief is that the Oxford COVID vaccine for example was approved quicker than previous vaccines and so must have some element of not being safe. This is a manipulation of you by the anti-vax movement without you knowing it. Let's look at it in detail though, and let's look at it alongside the placebo for that Oxford vaccine trial in the UK which was a widely used meningitis vaccine. There were 24,000 participants in the Oxford vaccine trial. How long do you think a similar sized trial would have taken to recruit 24,000 participants to the trial for the meningitis vaccine before it got approval? It would have taken years. The Oxford vaccine trial was unblinded at 97 COVID infections, how long do you think it would have taken a trial of a meningitis vaccine to reach 97 infections and be unblinded? Again, it's years. The comparison of the time for these COVID vaccines to go through phase 3 trials is way less than normal, but it has nothing to do with being rushed and everything to do with the fact they had a quarter of a million people who volunteered for the study. It has also to do with the fact infections happened quickly to reach their endpoint, it was the middle of a pandemic after all. Both these factors cut years off the usual trial time, with no impact on safety monitoring.

- vaccine may have long term effects that we don't know about-
Again this is subtle manipulation of you by the anti-vax movement. They've made you believe (wrongly) that vaccines are the same as drug therapies and can have long term effects and toxicities. This just isn't true. Drug therapies are usually taken at regular intervals, be it daily or weekly etc. They are monitored continuously way past their approval to determine if they have any long term unwanted effects or toxicity. The idea of a drug therapy is that you build up the concentration of it in the body and then maintain that concentration for a long time so it can do it's thing. As you are usually blocking or interfering with some normal immune function, over time an unwanted effect of that blocking can become apparent. A vaccine is a different entity entirely. It's not designed like a drug therapy to block an immune pathway or function or to build up concentration in the body so it can have it's effect. It's just designed to mimic a natural immune function (in this case an infection) and has no long term effects. It has short term effects, you are mimicking an infection so you'd expect them. It also has some unwanted short term effects but these become apparent fairly quickly (note that a long term effect is something that appears after a long time, a short term effect is something that appears after a short amount of time. A short term effect, can lead to a complication that is long term but there is a distinction here - vaccine effects appear in the short term).

-discovery of blood clots and heart inflammation show that the vaccines weren't tested thoroughly-
It actually points to the opposite, they are being monitored so closely that signals of unwanted effects are being picked up where for other trials they wouldn't have been picked up as quickly. You could do a safety trial of 100,000 participants and not pick up one case of either of these, that's how rare they are. Both of these are actually caused by COVID infection too, at much higher rates.

I think you will be stuck in this confusion over vaccine safety until you realise that you have been manipulated over the years to believe certain things about the nature of vaccines and their development that aren't true. Until you realise that you will always approach them from the wrong angle and with a bias that has been slowly but constantly seeded in your mind by the anti-vax movement. We're not reinventing the wheel here with vaccines, it's not some dark science. All a vaccine does is mimic an infection for the immune system to kick it into gear and go through the motions of giving itself a memory of that "infection" for when you encounter it again.

The reason we and the vertebrates around us are successful is because we have an adaptive immune system. It can create a memory from one infection so it knows how to fight it the next time, it has already made the tools it needs and stored them waiting for your next encounter. Vaccines are just an ingenious way of tricking the immune system into believing it is fighting an infection and then going on to create that immune memory. For the COVID vaccines thats simply done by introducing a protein found on the surface of the coronavirus along with an adjuvant. The adjuvant just provides the danger signals needed for the immune system to take the coronavirus protein seriously and mount a response to it. Without the adjuvant (which is likely giving you your sore arm) the immune system wouldn't treat the coronavirus protein as an invader and just mop it up without creating the immune memory. That's essentially vaccines, nothing more and nothing less. What is new for these vaccines is the delivery method - Pfizer by mRNA and Oxford by adenovirus. The anti-vax movement have played on that new delivery method to make people believe these are some kind of gene therapy. Absolute nonsense. If you believe that then there is no hope for you, but if you are confused along the lines of the above then your first step is to make the realisation that perhaps you are being played. And not by who you think.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:21:35 pm by djahern »
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,346
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60384 on: Yesterday at 10:32:33 pm »
As usual a succinct summary of the science from djahern.

Hopefully it convinces any hesitants to avoid Twitter crap and air any concens they have with their GP.
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,200
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60385 on: Yesterday at 11:31:42 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 10:16:08 pm
Sounds like you are the belief that you are being manipulated and coerced with regard to COVID vaccines and I'm going to be brutally honest with you - you are being manipulated and coerced, but it's not by the people and institutions that you think are doing it. It's not the government, nor the WHO, nor big pharma, nor the scientific advisors that are manipulating you. While you are so focused on them you've failed to realise who is actually manipulating and coercing you. It's the vocal and ubiquitous anti-vax movement that is manipulating you, and they've been doing it for sometime without you realising it. Almost everything in yours and ThepepeReina's posts today was a result of that manipulation by the anti-vax movement. They've made you believe certain things about vaccines, about their method of action and about their development that you think are true but have no basis in fact. Let have a look at a couple from your posts:

- vaccine was approved too quickly, other vaccines undergo trials for 5 years to measure safety -

This is untrue. Vaccines undergo trials for as long as it takes to recruit sufficient volunteers to power the study and go on for as long as it takes to reach their endpoint, which is usually a certain number of infections/hospitalisations/or deaths occurring within the study. Then the trial is unblinded and they see where those infections happened, in the vaccinated group or in the placebo group. Your belief is that the Oxford COVID vaccine for example was approved quicker than previous vaccines and so must have some element of not being safe. This is a manipulation of you by the anti-vax movement without you knowing it. Let's look at it in detail though, and let's look at it alongside the placebo for that Oxford vaccine trial in the UK which was a widely used meningitis vaccine. There were 24,000 participants in the Oxford vaccine trial. How long do you think a similar sized trial would have taken to recruit 24,000 participants to the trial for the meningitis vaccine before it got approval? It would have taken years. The Oxford vaccine trial was unblinded at 97 COVID infections, how long do you think it would have taken a trial of a meningitis vaccine to reach 97 infections and be unblinded? Again, it's years. The comparison of the time for these COVID vaccines to go through phase 3 trials is way less than normal, but it has nothing to do with being rushed and everything to do with the fact they had a quarter of a million people who volunteered for the study. It has also to do with the fact infections happened quickly to reach their endpoint, it was the middle of a pandemic after all. Both these factors cut years off the usual trial time, with no impact on safety monitoring.

- vaccine may have long term effects that we don't know about-
Again this is subtle manipulation of you by the anti-vax movement. They've made you believe (wrongly) that vaccines are the same as drug therapies and can have long term effects and toxicities. This just isn't true. Drug therapies are usually taken at regular intervals, be it daily or weekly etc. They are monitored continuously way past their approval to determine if they have any long term unwanted effects or toxicity. The idea of a drug therapy is that you build up the concentration of it in the body and then maintain that concentration for a long time so it can do it's thing. As you are usually blocking or interfering with some normal immune function, over time an unwanted effect of that blocking can become apparent. A vaccine is a different entity entirely. It's not designed like a drug therapy to block an immune pathway or function or to build up concentration in the body so it can have it's effect. It's just designed to mimic a natural immune function (in this case an infection) and has no long term effects. It has short term effects, you are mimicking an infection so you'd expect them. It also has some unwanted short term effects but these become apparent fairly quickly (note that a long term effect is something that appears after a long time, a short term effect is something that appears after a short amount of time. A short term effect, can lead to a complication that is long term but there is a distinction here - vaccine effects appear in the short term).

-discovery of blood clots and heart inflammation show that the vaccines weren't tested thoroughly-
It actually points to the opposite, they are being monitored so closely that signals of unwanted effects are being picked up where for other trials they wouldn't have been picked up as quickly. You could do a safety trial of 100,000 participants and not pick up one case of either of these, that's how rare they are. Both of these are actually caused by COVID infection too, at much higher rates.

I think you will be stuck in this confusion over vaccine safety until you realise that you have been manipulated over the years to believe certain things about the nature of vaccines and their development that aren't true. Until you realise that you will always approach them from the wrong angle and with a bias that has been slowly but constantly seeded in your mind by the anti-vax movement. We're not reinventing the wheel here with vaccines, it's not some dark science. All a vaccine does is mimic an infection for the immune system to kick it into gear and go through the motions of giving itself a memory of that "infection" for when you encounter it again.

The reason we and the vertebrates around us are successful is because we have an adaptive immune system. It can create a memory from one infection so it knows how to fight it the next time, it has already made the tools it needs and stored them waiting for your next encounter. Vaccines are just an ingenious way of tricking the immune system into believing it is fighting an infection and then going on to create that immune memory. For the COVID vaccines thats simply done by introducing a protein found on the surface of the coronavirus along with an adjuvant. The adjuvant just provides the danger signals needed for the immune system to take the coronavirus protein seriously and mount a response to it. Without the adjuvant (which is likely giving you your sore arm) the immune system wouldn't treat the coronavirus protein as an invader and just mop it up without creating the immune memory. That's essentially vaccines, nothing more and nothing less. What is new for these vaccines is the delivery method - Pfizer by mRNA and Oxford by adenovirus. The anti-vax movement have played on that new delivery method to make people believe these are some kind of gene therapy. Absolute nonsense. If you believe that then there is no hope for you, but if you are confused along the lines of the above then your first step is to make the realisation that perhaps you are being played. And not by who you think.
Fantastic.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,581
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60386 on: Yesterday at 11:37:26 pm »
Can anyone save me googling if the impact on periods from the vaccine lasts more than one cycle?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,581
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60387 on: Yesterday at 11:40:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:57:01 pm
I'd love to post this on my fb, but I know I would get fucking torched.
Get torched. Then unfriend the torchers.
@welshred - you may have posted wrong stuff. But knowledge is fast moving in this field . And you've always held your hand up rather than trying to pretend you know it all.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,595
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60388 on: Yesterday at 11:51:35 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 10:16:08 pm
Sounds like you are the belief that you are being manipulated and coerced with regard to COVID vaccines and I'm going to be brutally honest with you - you are being manipulated and coerced, but it's not by the people and institutions that you think are doing it. It's not the government, nor the WHO, nor big pharma, nor the scientific advisors that are manipulating you. While you are so focused on them you've failed to realise who is actually manipulating and coercing you. It's the vocal and ubiquitous anti-vax movement that is manipulating you, and they've been doing it for sometime without you realising it. Almost everything in yours and ThepepeReina's posts today was a result of that manipulation by the anti-vax movement. They've made you believe certain things about vaccines, about their method of action and about their development that you think are true but have no basis in fact. Let have a look at a couple from your posts:

- vaccine was approved too quickly, other vaccines undergo trials for 5 years to measure safety -

This is untrue. Vaccines undergo trials for as long as it takes to recruit sufficient volunteers to power the study and go on for as long as it takes to reach their endpoint, which is usually a certain number of infections/hospitalisations/or deaths occurring within the study. Then the trial is unblinded and they see where those infections happened, in the vaccinated group or in the placebo group. Your belief is that the Oxford COVID vaccine for example was approved quicker than previous vaccines and so must have some element of not being safe. This is a manipulation of you by the anti-vax movement without you knowing it. Let's look at it in detail though, and let's look at it alongside the placebo for that Oxford vaccine trial in the UK which was a widely used meningitis vaccine. There were 24,000 participants in the Oxford vaccine trial. How long do you think a similar sized trial would have taken to recruit 24,000 participants to the trial for the meningitis vaccine before it got approval? It would have taken years. The Oxford vaccine trial was unblinded at 97 COVID infections, how long do you think it would have taken a trial of a meningitis vaccine to reach 97 infections and be unblinded? Again, it's years. The comparison of the time for these COVID vaccines to go through phase 3 trials is way less than normal, but it has nothing to do with being rushed and everything to do with the fact they had a quarter of a million people who volunteered for the study. It has also to do with the fact infections happened quickly to reach their endpoint, it was the middle of a pandemic after all. Both these factors cut years off the usual trial time, with no impact on safety monitoring.

- vaccine may have long term effects that we don't know about-
Again this is subtle manipulation of you by the anti-vax movement. They've made you believe (wrongly) that vaccines are the same as drug therapies and can have long term effects and toxicities. This just isn't true. Drug therapies are usually taken at regular intervals, be it daily or weekly etc. They are monitored continuously way past their approval to determine if they have any long term unwanted effects or toxicity. The idea of a drug therapy is that you build up the concentration of it in the body and then maintain that concentration for a long time so it can do it's thing. As you are usually blocking or interfering with some normal immune function, over time an unwanted effect of that blocking can become apparent. A vaccine is a different entity entirely. It's not designed like a drug therapy to block an immune pathway or function or to build up concentration in the body so it can have it's effect. It's just designed to mimic a natural immune function (in this case an infection) and has no long term effects. It has short term effects, you are mimicking an infection so you'd expect them. It also has some unwanted short term effects but these become apparent fairly quickly (note that a long term effect is something that appears after a long time, a short term effect is something that appears after a short amount of time. A short term effect, can lead to a complication that is long term but there is a distinction here - vaccine effects appear in the short term).

-discovery of blood clots and heart inflammation show that the vaccines weren't tested thoroughly-
It actually points to the opposite, they are being monitored so closely that signals of unwanted effects are being picked up where for other trials they wouldn't have been picked up as quickly. You could do a safety trial of 100,000 participants and not pick up one case of either of these, that's how rare they are. Both of these are actually caused by COVID infection too, at much higher rates.

I think you will be stuck in this confusion over vaccine safety until you realise that you have been manipulated over the years to believe certain things about the nature of vaccines and their development that aren't true. Until you realise that you will always approach them from the wrong angle and with a bias that has been slowly but constantly seeded in your mind by the anti-vax movement. We're not reinventing the wheel here with vaccines, it's not some dark science. All a vaccine does is mimic an infection for the immune system to kick it into gear and go through the motions of giving itself a memory of that "infection" for when you encounter it again.

The reason we and the vertebrates around us are successful is because we have an adaptive immune system. It can create a memory from one infection so it knows how to fight it the next time, it has already made the tools it needs and stored them waiting for your next encounter. Vaccines are just an ingenious way of tricking the immune system into believing it is fighting an infection and then going on to create that immune memory. For the COVID vaccines thats simply done by introducing a protein found on the surface of the coronavirus along with an adjuvant. The adjuvant just provides the danger signals needed for the immune system to take the coronavirus protein seriously and mount a response to it. Without the adjuvant (which is likely giving you your sore arm) the immune system wouldn't treat the coronavirus protein as an invader and just mop it up without creating the immune memory. That's essentially vaccines, nothing more and nothing less. What is new for these vaccines is the delivery method - Pfizer by mRNA and Oxford by adenovirus. The anti-vax movement have played on that new delivery method to make people believe these are some kind of gene therapy. Absolute nonsense. If you believe that then there is no hope for you, but if you are confused along the lines of the above then your first step is to make the realisation that perhaps you are being played. And not by who you think.

Word...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,893
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60389 on: Today at 12:35:29 am »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 10:16:08 pm
Sounds like you are the belief that you are being manipulated and coerced with regard to COVID vaccines and I'm going to be brutally honest with you - you are being manipulated and coerced, but it's not by the people and institutions that you think are doing it. It's not the government, nor the WHO, nor big pharma, nor the scientific advisors that are manipulating you. While you are so focused on them you've failed to realise who is actually manipulating and coercing you. It's the vocal and ubiquitous anti-vax movement that is manipulating you, and they've been doing it for sometime without you realising it. Almost everything in yours and ThepepeReina's posts today was a result of that manipulation by the anti-vax movement. They've made you believe certain things about vaccines, about their method of action and about their development that you think are true but have no basis in fact. Let have a look at a couple from your posts:

- vaccine was approved too quickly, other vaccines undergo trials for 5 years to measure safety -

This is untrue. Vaccines undergo trials for as long as it takes to recruit sufficient volunteers to power the study and go on for as long as it takes to reach their endpoint, which is usually a certain number of infections/hospitalisations/or deaths occurring within the study. Then the trial is unblinded and they see where those infections happened, in the vaccinated group or in the placebo group. Your belief is that the Oxford COVID vaccine for example was approved quicker than previous vaccines and so must have some element of not being safe. This is a manipulation of you by the anti-vax movement without you knowing it. Let's look at it in detail though, and let's look at it alongside the placebo for that Oxford vaccine trial in the UK which was a widely used meningitis vaccine. There were 24,000 participants in the Oxford vaccine trial. How long do you think a similar sized trial would have taken to recruit 24,000 participants to the trial for the meningitis vaccine before it got approval? It would have taken years. The Oxford vaccine trial was unblinded at 97 COVID infections, how long do you think it would have taken a trial of a meningitis vaccine to reach 97 infections and be unblinded? Again, it's years. The comparison of the time for these COVID vaccines to go through phase 3 trials is way less than normal, but it has nothing to do with being rushed and everything to do with the fact they had a quarter of a million people who volunteered for the study. It has also to do with the fact infections happened quickly to reach their endpoint, it was the middle of a pandemic after all. Both these factors cut years off the usual trial time, with no impact on safety monitoring.

- vaccine may have long term effects that we don't know about-
Again this is subtle manipulation of you by the anti-vax movement. They've made you believe (wrongly) that vaccines are the same as drug therapies and can have long term effects and toxicities. This just isn't true. Drug therapies are usually taken at regular intervals, be it daily or weekly etc. They are monitored continuously way past their approval to determine if they have any long term unwanted effects or toxicity. The idea of a drug therapy is that you build up the concentration of it in the body and then maintain that concentration for a long time so it can do it's thing. As you are usually blocking or interfering with some normal immune function, over time an unwanted effect of that blocking can become apparent. A vaccine is a different entity entirely. It's not designed like a drug therapy to block an immune pathway or function or to build up concentration in the body so it can have it's effect. It's just designed to mimic a natural immune function (in this case an infection) and has no long term effects. It has short term effects, you are mimicking an infection so you'd expect them. It also has some unwanted short term effects but these become apparent fairly quickly (note that a long term effect is something that appears after a long time, a short term effect is something that appears after a short amount of time. A short term effect, can lead to a complication that is long term but there is a distinction here - vaccine effects appear in the short term).

-discovery of blood clots and heart inflammation show that the vaccines weren't tested thoroughly-
It actually points to the opposite, they are being monitored so closely that signals of unwanted effects are being picked up where for other trials they wouldn't have been picked up as quickly. You could do a safety trial of 100,000 participants and not pick up one case of either of these, that's how rare they are. Both of these are actually caused by COVID infection too, at much higher rates.

I think you will be stuck in this confusion over vaccine safety until you realise that you have been manipulated over the years to believe certain things about the nature of vaccines and their development that aren't true. Until you realise that you will always approach them from the wrong angle and with a bias that has been slowly but constantly seeded in your mind by the anti-vax movement. We're not reinventing the wheel here with vaccines, it's not some dark science. All a vaccine does is mimic an infection for the immune system to kick it into gear and go through the motions of giving itself a memory of that "infection" for when you encounter it again.

The reason we and the vertebrates around us are successful is because we have an adaptive immune system. It can create a memory from one infection so it knows how to fight it the next time, it has already made the tools it needs and stored them waiting for your next encounter. Vaccines are just an ingenious way of tricking the immune system into believing it is fighting an infection and then going on to create that immune memory. For the COVID vaccines thats simply done by introducing a protein found on the surface of the coronavirus along with an adjuvant. The adjuvant just provides the danger signals needed for the immune system to take the coronavirus protein seriously and mount a response to it. Without the adjuvant (which is likely giving you your sore arm) the immune system wouldn't treat the coronavirus protein as an invader and just mop it up without creating the immune memory. That's essentially vaccines, nothing more and nothing less. What is new for these vaccines is the delivery method - Pfizer by mRNA and Oxford by adenovirus. The anti-vax movement have played on that new delivery method to make people believe these are some kind of gene therapy. Absolute nonsense. If you believe that then there is no hope for you, but if you are confused along the lines of the above then your first step is to make the realisation that perhaps you are being played. And not by who you think.
I know it's long but I quoted the whole post as people really should read it all.

You should post this in the CoVid facts sticky post at the top of the forum
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,392
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60390 on: Today at 12:44:59 am »
Not going to copy and paste it.   Or quote it But BRAVO
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,288
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60391 on: Today at 12:49:01 am »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline beardsley4ever

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,145
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60392 on: Today at 12:53:47 am »
Best thing I've read on this site in a very long time.  Thanks djahern.
Logged

Offline Joff

  • WE GO AGAIN
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,676
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60393 on: Today at 12:58:49 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 12:44:59 am
Not going to copy and paste it.   Or quote it But BRAVO
Ditto
Logged
Yum.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60394 on: Today at 01:31:20 am »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 10:16:08 pm
Sounds like you are the belief that you are being manipulated and coerced with regard to COVID vaccines
Spoiler
and I'm going to be brutally honest with you - you are being manipulated and coerced, but it's not by the people and institutions that you think are doing it. It's not the government, nor the WHO, nor big pharma, nor the scientific advisors that are manipulating you. While you are so focused on them you've failed to realise who is actually manipulating and coercing you. It's the vocal and ubiquitous anti-vax movement that is manipulating you, and they've been doing it for sometime without you realising it. Almost everything in yours and ThepepeReina's posts today was a result of that manipulation by the anti-vax movement. They've made you believe certain things about vaccines, about their method of action and about their development that you think are true but have no basis in fact. Let have a look at a couple from your posts:

- vaccine was approved too quickly, other vaccines undergo trials for 5 years to measure safety -

This is untrue. Vaccines undergo trials for as long as it takes to recruit sufficient volunteers to power the study and go on for as long as it takes to reach their endpoint, which is usually a certain number of infections/hospitalisations/or deaths occurring within the study. Then the trial is unblinded and they see where those infections happened, in the vaccinated group or in the placebo group. Your belief is that the Oxford COVID vaccine for example was approved quicker than previous vaccines and so must have some element of not being safe. This is a manipulation of you by the anti-vax movement without you knowing it. Let's look at it in detail though, and let's look at it alongside the placebo for that Oxford vaccine trial in the UK which was a widely used meningitis vaccine. There were 24,000 participants in the Oxford vaccine trial. How long do you think a similar sized trial would have taken to recruit 24,000 participants to the trial for the meningitis vaccine before it got approval? It would have taken years. The Oxford vaccine trial was unblinded at 97 COVID infections, how long do you think it would have taken a trial of a meningitis vaccine to reach 97 infections and be unblinded? Again, it's years. The comparison of the time for these COVID vaccines to go through phase 3 trials is way less than normal, but it has nothing to do with being rushed and everything to do with the fact they had a quarter of a million people who volunteered for the study. It has also to do with the fact infections happened quickly to reach their endpoint, it was the middle of a pandemic after all. Both these factors cut years off the usual trial time, with no impact on safety monitoring.

- vaccine may have long term effects that we don't know about-
Again this is subtle manipulation of you by the anti-vax movement. They've made you believe (wrongly) that vaccines are the same as drug therapies and can have long term effects and toxicities. This just isn't true. Drug therapies are usually taken at regular intervals, be it daily or weekly etc. They are monitored continuously way past their approval to determine if they have any long term unwanted effects or toxicity. The idea of a drug therapy is that you build up the concentration of it in the body and then maintain that concentration for a long time so it can do it's thing. As you are usually blocking or interfering with some normal immune function, over time an unwanted effect of that blocking can become apparent. A vaccine is a different entity entirely. It's not designed like a drug therapy to block an immune pathway or function or to build up concentration in the body so it can have it's effect. It's just designed to mimic a natural immune function (in this case an infection) and has no long term effects. It has short term effects, you are mimicking an infection so you'd expect them. It also has some unwanted short term effects but these become apparent fairly quickly (note that a long term effect is something that appears after a long time, a short term effect is something that appears after a short amount of time. A short term effect, can lead to a complication that is long term but there is a distinction here - vaccine effects appear in the short term).

-discovery of blood clots and heart inflammation show that the vaccines weren't tested thoroughly-
It actually points to the opposite, they are being monitored so closely that signals of unwanted effects are being picked up where for other trials they wouldn't have been picked up as quickly. You could do a safety trial of 100,000 participants and not pick up one case of either of these, that's how rare they are. Both of these are actually caused by COVID infection too, at much higher rates.

I think you will be stuck in this confusion over vaccine safety until you realise that you have been manipulated over the years to believe certain things about the nature of vaccines and their development that aren't true. Until you realise that you will always approach them from the wrong angle and with a bias that has been slowly but constantly seeded in your mind by the anti-vax movement. We're not reinventing the wheel here with vaccines, it's not some dark science. All a vaccine does is mimic an infection for the immune system to kick it into gear and go through the motions of giving itself a memory of that "infection" for when you encounter it again.

The reason we and the vertebrates around us are successful is because we have an adaptive immune system. It can create a memory from one infection so it knows how to fight it the next time, it has already made the tools it needs and stored them waiting for your next encounter. Vaccines are just an ingenious way of tricking the immune system into believing it is fighting an infection and then going on to create that immune memory. For the COVID vaccines thats simply done by introducing a protein found on the surface of the coronavirus along with an adjuvant. The adjuvant just provides the danger signals needed for the immune system to take the coronavirus protein seriously and mount a response to it. Without the adjuvant (which is likely giving you your sore arm) the immune system wouldn't treat the coronavirus protein as an invader and just mop it up without creating the immune memory. That's essentially vaccines, nothing more and nothing less. What is new for these vaccines is the delivery method - Pfizer by mRNA and Oxford by adenovirus. The anti-vax movement have played on that new delivery method to make people believe these are some kind of gene therapy. Absolute nonsense. If you believe that then there is no hope for you, but if you are confused along the lines of the above then your first step is to make the realisation that perhaps you are being played. And not by who you think.
[close]


Great post but it's wasted on him/her,the poster may have a light bulb moment just before getting hooked up to a ventilator.


Like all those right wing pricks in the USA that are currently dropping like flies and asking for the vaccine after the fact.



Im sorry, but its too late: Alabama doctor on treating unvaccinated, dying COVID patients
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,173
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60395 on: Today at 02:57:09 am »
^^^ Why are you complaining? Natural selection at work. Oh, I forgot, Darwin is wrong, its creationism. Same people. Call it what you want, the result is the same in the end. And Im good with that. :)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,438
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60396 on: Today at 06:40:36 am »
Great post by djahern and the other bods in here that have been giving interesting and valuable advice all the way through this.

Quite amazing really for a football site to be a 'go to' place to get to unravel Science, Technology, Politics, News and a range of topics.

We are quite lucky to have so many varied and considered experts from so many backgrounds on here.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60397 on: Today at 07:43:16 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 06:40:36 am
Great post by djahern and the other bods in here that have been giving interesting and valuable advice all the way through this.

Quite amazing really for a football site to be a 'go to' place to get to unravel Science, Technology, Politics, News and a range of topics.

We are quite lucky to have so many varied and considered experts from so many backgrounds on here.

Very true this.

RAWK has been my go to place for reasoned advice/discussion on this subject throughout, and, as you say, its far from just limited to this.

Been a life saver (possibly literally for some, given the subject matter.)
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,589
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60398 on: Today at 07:53:42 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:31:20 am

Great post but it's wasted on him/her,the poster may have a light bulb moment just before getting hooked up to a ventilator.


Like all those right wing pricks in the USA that are currently dropping like flies and asking for the vaccine after the fact.



Im sorry, but its too late: Alabama doctor on treating unvaccinated, dying COVID patients

This quote from the doctor is really moving:

You kind of go into it thinking, Okay, Im not going to feel bad for this person, because they make their own choice, Cobia said. But then you actually see them, you see them face to face, and it really changes your whole perspective, because theyre still just a person that thinks that they made the best decision that they could with the information that they have, and all the misinformation thats out there.

And now all you really see is their fear and their regret. And even though I may walk into the room thinking, Okay, this is your fault, you did this to yourself, when I leave the room, I just see a person thats really suffering, and that is so regretful for the choice that they made.

How I wish djahern's post would go viral. (No pun intended.)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1505 1506 1507 1508 1509 [1510]   Go Up
« previous next »
 