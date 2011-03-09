Yeah and how do we know that in 5-10 years time 370million+ of those don't end up with some terrible condition as a result of these vaccines?



They didn't know about clotting until the vaccines were rolled out despite them being declared safe short term and they had / have short term data but STILL didn't know about clotting until after they were rolled out to the general population... Same situation with the cases of the inflammation of the heart that they have only just realised are a side effect and this is despite them having short term data... So if they don't know all the side effects for short term which they have had data on since they first started trialing the vaccine how can anyone know and say there won't be and there aren't any long term side effects when there is NO data for that and they still didn't know about a number of short term side effects despite having data for that.



Yes I know that clotting and the inflammation are very very very rare side effects but that's not my point... My point is they didn't know about them as side effects when they were declaring them as safe and rolling them out at the start of the year and this is with short term data from clicnial trials etc so if they don't know about short term effects until after they roll the vaccines out when they have the data for that how can they seriously know there aren't or won't be any long term effects which are more severe when they have no long term data what so ever ... Its genuinely worrying to me and I can't find anything which explains from a technical or scientific perspective how they can make those conclusions with no long term data to go off, but I would appreciate it if someone has a resource which does explain from a technical or scientific perspective how they are concluding vaccines to be safe long term with no long term data to base those conclusions on? It's also one of the reasons that I thought vaccines took so long to be rolled out usually as they have to be monitored for long term side effects etc over a number of years before they can be declared safe with no ill effects long term.



Also can't trust a Tory government or any government really when it comes to the safety of things phalidomide for example or asbestos there are numerous things governments have said are safe which then actually turn out to not be safe at all years later and they just go oh yeah remember that thing we told you is safe soz about that turns out it isn't.



These are my genuine worries with it and I wish I didn't have these worries as its really starting to stress me out not knowing what to do and worrying about getting covid but then on the flip side just as worried about what if in 5 years time it turns out oh wait it's not safe long term and there is this severe long term detrimental side effect.



Sounds like you are the belief that you are being manipulated and coerced with regard to COVID vaccines and I'm going to be brutally honest with you - you are being manipulated and coerced, but it's not by the people and institutions that you think are doing it. It's not the government, nor the WHO, nor big pharma, nor the scientific advisors that are manipulating you. While you are so focused on them you've failed to realise who is actually manipulating and coercing you. It's the vocal and ubiquitous anti-vax movement that is manipulating you, and they've been doing it for sometime without you realising it. Almost everything in yours and ThepepeReina's posts today was a result of that manipulation by the anti-vax movement. They've made you believe certain things about vaccines, about their method of action and about their development that you think are true but have no basis in fact. Let have a look at a couple from your posts:- vaccine was approved too quickly, other vaccines undergo trials for 5 years to measure safety -This is untrue. Vaccines undergo trials for as long as it takes to recruit sufficient volunteers to power the study and go on for as long as it takes to reach their endpoint, which is usually a certain number of infections/hospitalisations/or deaths occurring within the study. Then the trial is unblinded and they see where those infections happened, in the vaccinated group or in the placebo group. Your belief is that the Oxford COVID vaccine for example was approved quicker than previous vaccines and so must have some element of not being safe. This is a manipulation of you by the anti-vax movement without you knowing it. Let's look at it in detail though, and let's look at it alongside the placebo for that Oxford vaccine trial in the UK which was a widely used meningitis vaccine. There were 24,000 participants in the Oxford vaccine trial. How long do you think a similar sized trial would have taken to recruit 24,000 participants to the trial for the meningitis vaccine before it got approval? It would have taken years. The Oxford vaccine trial was unblinded at 97 COVID infections, how long do you think it would have taken a trial of a meningitis vaccine to reach 97 infections and be unblinded? Again, it's years. The comparison of the time for these COVID vaccines to go through phase 3 trials is way less than normal, but it has nothing to do with being rushed and everything to do with the fact they had a quarter of a million people who volunteered for the study. It has also to do with the fact infections happened quickly to reach their endpoint, it was the middle of a pandemic after all. Both these factors cut years off the usual trial time, with no impact on safety monitoring.- vaccine may have long term effects that we don't know about-Again this is subtle manipulation of you by the anti-vax movement. They've made you believe (wrongly) that vaccines are the same as drug therapies and can have long term effects and toxicities. This just isn't true. Drug therapies are usually taken at regular intervals, be it daily or weekly etc. They are monitored continuously way past their approval to determine if they have any long term unwanted effects or toxicity. The idea of a drug therapy is that you build up the concentration of it in the body and then maintain that concentration for a long time so it can do it's thing. As you are usually blocking or interfering with some normal immune function, over time an unwanted effect of that blocking can become apparent. A vaccine is a different entity entirely. It's not designed like a drug therapy to block an immune pathway or function or to build up concentration in the body so it can have it's effect. It's just designed to mimic a natural immune function (in this case an infection) and has no long term effects. It has short term effects, you are mimicking an infection so you'd expect them. It also has some unwanted short term effects but these become apparent fairly quickly (note that a long term effect is something that appears after a long time, a short term effect is something that appears after a short amount of time. A short term effect, can lead to a complication that is long term but there is a distinction here - vaccine effects appear in the short term).-discovery of blood clots and heart inflammation show that the vaccines weren't tested thoroughly-It actually points to the opposite, they are being monitored so closely that signals of unwanted effects are being picked up where for other trials they wouldn't have been picked up as quickly. You could do a safety trial of 100,000 participants and not pick up one case of either of these, that's how rare they are. Both of these are actually caused by COVID infection too, at much higher rates.I think you will be stuck in this confusion over vaccine safety until you realise that you have been manipulated over the years to believe certain things about the nature of vaccines and their development that aren't true. Until you realise that you will always approach them from the wrong angle and with a bias that has been slowly but constantly seeded in your mind by the anti-vax movement. We're not reinventing the wheel here with vaccines, it's not some dark science. All a vaccine does is mimic an infection for the immune system to kick it into gear and go through the motions of giving itself a memory of that "infection" for when you encounter it again.The reason we and the vertebrates around us are successful is because we have an adaptive immune system. It can create a memory from one infection so it knows how to fight it the next time, it has already made the tools it needs and stored them waiting for your next encounter. Vaccines are just an ingenious way of tricking the immune system into believing it is fighting an infection and then going on to create that immune memory. For the COVID vaccines thats simply done by introducing a protein found on the surface of the coronavirus along with an adjuvant. The adjuvant just provides the danger signals needed for the immune system to take the coronavirus protein seriously and mount a response to it. Without the adjuvant (which is likely giving you your sore arm) the immune system wouldn't treat the coronavirus protein as an invader and just mop it up without creating the immune memory. That's essentially vaccines, nothing more and nothing less. What is new for these vaccines is the delivery method - Pfizer by mRNA and Oxford by adenovirus. The anti-vax movement have played on that new delivery method to make people believe these are some kind of gene therapy. Absolute nonsense. If you believe that then there is no hope for you, but if you are confused along the lines of the above then your first step is to make the realisation that perhaps you are being played. And not by who you think.