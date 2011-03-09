« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Agree

This thread has been my default source for all things covid related.

I'm indebted to all who've contributed, but take a bow Welshred, ClassyCarra and djhaern. You've posted some invaluable stuff.
Seconded.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
The technology might not be new but that again doesn't guarantee anything. Even if we have a history of the technology being used what about what the technology is delivering we have only short term history on what it is the technology is delivering which is new.

My point about Thalidomide was more in regards to a showcase of things we have been told are safe for use / consumption which years later turns out actually wasn't the case by which point its too late.
But what about all the things we were told are safe. And are actually safe?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
There is a huge community around long term side effects of vaccines, most notably causing autism and mercury poisonings, but thats another can of worms that im not opening now as i dont have any experience in that, just anecdotal and personal experience.

This is absolute bollocks and if you keep posting it youll get a permanent ban.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
The technology might not be new but that again doesn't guarantee anything. Even if we have a history of the technology being used what about what the technology is delivering we have only short term history on what it is the technology is delivering which is new.

My point about Thalidomide was more in regards to a showcase of things we have been told are safe for use / consumption which years later turns out actually wasn't the case by which point its too late.
people like you make me hope that Vaccine Passports become a thing.  You claim to be concerned and people have tried to reassure you but you won't accept what they are saying.

Nothing anyone can say will convince you to take the vaccine.

Enjoy your self-enforced period of hermitude
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
The technology might not be new but that again doesn't guarantee anything. Even if we have a history of the technology being used what about what the technology is delivering we have only short term history on what it is the technology is delivering which is new.

My point about Thalidomide was more in regards to a showcase of things we have been told are safe for use / consumption which years later turns out actually wasn't the case by which point its too late.

Yes it does guarantee that there won't be long term effects to the vaccines because there have never been long term effects, apart from immunity and elimination of disease, to any other vaccine that has been licensed ever. You clearly have a poor understanding of what the vaccines are and what they consist of. You're still dismissive of everything people have said here, I feel your not here for reassurance but just to stir the pot as well.

Your Thalidomide point is null and void because it's completely different substance, taken regularly over a period of time and had completely different licensing laws to pass.

The Covid vaccines are safe to use, they're effective to use, and that's the only message that should be spread!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
The technology might not be new but that again doesn't guarantee anything. Even if we have a history of the technology being used what about what the technology is delivering we have only short term history on what it is the technology is delivering which is new.

My point about Thalidomide was more in regards to a showcase of things we have been told are safe for use / consumption which years later turns out actually wasn't the case by which point its too late.

You clearly dont know what happened with thalidomide. It wasnt discovered years later and modern testing regimes have been developed to minimise the chances of thalidomide happening again.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Covid-19 antibodies detected in 67% of Indias population

The figure compares with 24% in January and shows how the Delta variant has ripped through the nation of 1.3bn

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/21/covid-19-antibodies-detected-in-67-of-indias-population
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yes it does guarantee that there won't be long term effects to the vaccines because there have never been long term effects, apart from immunity and elimination of disease, to any other vaccine that has been licensed ever. You clearly have a poor understanding of what the vaccines are and what they consist of. You're still dismissive of everything people have said here, I feel your not here for reassurance but just to stir the pot as well.

Your Thalidomide point is null and void because it's completely different substance, taken regularly over a period of time and had completely different licensing laws to pass.

The Covid vaccines are safe to use, they're effective to use, and that's the only message that should be spread!

I’m going to leave this here and lock the thread for a bit so people can read it and take it in.

Vaccination is one of the greatest inventions in the history of mankind.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
39906 new cases and 84 deaths reported today
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
39906 new cases and 84 deaths reported today

Yes NI the only one of the 4 nations showing week on week reported case growth now.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yes NI the only one of the 4 nations showing week on week reported case growth now.

The Euros clearly affected England and Scotland. England going further and with bigger crowds. The Euros effect maybe tapering off now, but will it be replaced by the nightclub effect?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
The Euros clearly affected England and Scotland. England going further and with bigger crowds. The Euros effect maybe tapering off now, but will it be replaced by the nightclub effect?
Had exactly the same thoughts. We'll see shortly.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Israel about to do clinical trials on an oral Covid vaccine apparently. Leading the way they are.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Israel about to do clinical trials on an oral Covid vaccine apparently. Leading the way they are.
Oral vaccine? "Hey - you're vaccinated! NEXT!" ?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Evening all,

I'm heading up to Liverpool tomorrow morning to go to a party up at the Ev's new place - the organisers of the party said that entry was subject to either having been double jabbed (which myself and my mate have been), had Covid in the last 180 days, or a negative LFT in the last 48 hours (which I have done).

I believe there should be terms and conditions for such entry, such as a negative LFT - one of the promoters I know down in the South is asking for revellers to take a photo of themselves with an LFT prior to testing - followed by another one after the test - with the test result - however I must admit I am a bit wary of cajoling people to be double V'd by the end of September or risk not being able to do the things they took for granted before hand.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Oral vaccine? "Hey - you're vaccinated! NEXT!" ?
That would be aural.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Oral vaccine? "Hey - you're vaccinated! NEXT!" ?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
There's a joke in there somewhere, but I won't... :-X
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Evening all,

I'm heading up to Liverpool tomorrow morning to go to a party up at the Ev's new place - the organisers of the party said that entry was subject to either having been double jabbed (which myself and my mate have been), had Covid in the last 180 days, or a negative LFT in the last 48 hours (which I have done).

I believe there should be terms and conditions for such entry, such as a negative LFT - one of the promoters I know down in the South is asking for revellers to take a photo of themselves with an LFT prior to testing - followed by another one after the test - with the test result - however I must admit I am a bit wary of cajoling people to be double V'd by the end of September or risk not being able to do the things they took for granted before hand.

A few of the people I work with are based in Paris, they told us recently that due to the time it takes to get double vaccinated, the fastest way to be able to get access to restaurants and bars is to catch and recover from Covid. Seems like we're not the only ones fucking this up.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
That would be aural.
Received aurally but transmitted orally.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Is there much data on the effect vaccination has against the risk of long Covid? That seems like it would be the greater concern now for a lot of people if the risk of dying is severely reduced.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Is there much data on the effect vaccination has against the risk of long Covid? That seems like it would be the greater concern now for a lot of people if the risk of dying is severely reduced.
My understanding from reading this thread was that there was a possibility of vaccination actually clearing it up. I know for certain it was mentioned in here, but as always, there needs to be studies and eventual data to be conclusive if this is the case.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Evening all,

I'm heading up to Liverpool tomorrow morning to go to a party up at the Ev's new place - the organisers of the party said that entry was subject to either having been double jabbed (which myself and my mate have been), had Covid in the last 180 days, or a negative LFT in the last 48 hours (which I have done).

I believe there should be terms and conditions for such entry, such as a negative LFT - one of the promoters I know down in the South is asking for revellers to take a photo of themselves with an LFT prior to testing - followed by another one after the test - with the test result - however I must admit I am a bit wary of cajoling people to be double V'd by the end of September or risk not being able to do the things they took for granted before hand.

Random lateral flow tests are just not sensitive enough to be used to modify behaviour
