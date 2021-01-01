you write people off like they just cant be arsed getting off the couch to go get one.
People are genuinely worried about these vaccines causing them ill health, the same thing we are trying to prevent in covid, its not a case of being stubborn or an anti vax nut. Misinformed perhaps, you'd have to argue the government should be better at educating people on how perfectly safe these vaccines are for everyone.
Did I?
Nah I wrote you off on the basis that you suggested you wouldnt get vaccinated 'because you might need more in the future'. There really is plenty of evidence around if you were even slightly inclined to try. You've got people on RAWK either directing you to these places, or just going the extra mile and providing it themselves. You said ' Is it going to be 3 vaccines or 4? depending on how many new variants pop up? one every 6 months? as many as it takes?' seemingly blissfully unaware that more people being vaccinated helps lower the risk of variants in the future. Its people like you who will make it 'as many as it takes'.
If you've literally got a medical condition which means you can't get vaccinated, then fair. If not and you just choose not to have one, also fair. But again, more than happy with the government saying 'tough shit then, you can't go pub, you can't go football, you can't go cinema' and other countries saying 'tough shit, you can only come if you have multiple tests and isolate for a few days once you get here or you stay out'.
Of all the things to take a political stance on, getting vaccinated to stop other people dying really isn't the one. You can get vaccinated and still think this government have handled this atrociously, caused thousands of deaths and must be held accountable for how they've dealt with it.