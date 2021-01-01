« previous next »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60320 on: Today at 11:39:08 am
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 11:13:49 am
you write people off like they just cant be arsed getting off the couch to go get one.

People are genuinely worried about these vaccines causing them ill health, the same thing we are trying to prevent in covid, its not a case of being stubborn or an anti vax nut. Misinformed perhaps, you'd have to argue the government should be better at educating people on how perfectly safe these vaccines are for everyone.

Did I? :D

Nah I wrote you off on the basis that you suggested you wouldnt get vaccinated 'because you might need more in the future'. There really is plenty of evidence around if you were even slightly inclined to try. You've got people on RAWK either directing you to these places, or just going the extra mile and providing it themselves. You said ' Is it going to be 3 vaccines or 4? depending on how many new variants pop up? one every 6 months? as many as it takes?' seemingly blissfully unaware that more people being vaccinated helps lower the risk of variants in the future. Its people like you who will make it 'as many as it takes'.

If you've literally got a medical condition which means you can't get vaccinated, then fair. If not and you just choose not to have one, also fair. But again, more than happy with the government saying 'tough shit then, you can't go pub, you can't go football, you can't go cinema' and other countries saying 'tough shit, you can only come if you have multiple tests and isolate for a few days once you get here or you stay out'.

Of all the things to take a political stance on, getting vaccinated to stop other people dying really isn't the one. You can get vaccinated and still think this government have handled this atrociously, caused thousands of deaths and must be held accountable for how they've dealt with it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60321 on: Today at 11:39:43 am
Quote from: Hij on Today at 10:35:25 am
One billion people around the world are fully vaccinated.

3.7 billion people have received a vaccine.

Yeah and how do we know that in 5-10 years time 370million+ of those don't end up with some terrible condition as a result of these vaccines?

They didn't know about clotting until the vaccines were rolled out despite them being declared safe short term and they had / have short term data but STILL didn't know about clotting until after they were rolled out to the general population... Same situation with the cases of the inflammation of the heart that they have only just realised are a side effect and this is despite them having short term data... So if they don't know all the side effects for short term which they have had data on since they first started trialing the vaccine how can anyone know and say there won't be and there aren't any long term side effects when there is NO data for that and they still didn't know about a number of short term side effects despite having data for that.

Yes I know that clotting and the inflammation are very very very rare side effects but that's not my point... My point is they didn't know about them as side effects when they were declaring them as safe and rolling them out at the start of the year and this is with short term data from clicnial trials etc so if they don't know about short term effects until after they roll the vaccines out when they have the data for that how can they seriously know there aren't or won't be any long term effects which are more severe when they have no long term data what so ever ... Its genuinely worrying to me and I can't find anything which explains from a technical or scientific perspective how they can make those conclusions with no long term data to go off, but I would appreciate it if someone has a resource which does explain from a technical or scientific perspective how they are concluding vaccines to be safe long term with no long term data to base those conclusions on? It's also one of the reasons that I thought vaccines took so long to be rolled out usually as they have to be monitored for long term side effects etc over a number of years before they can be declared safe with no ill effects long term.

Also can't trust a Tory government or any government really when it comes to the safety of things phalidomide for example or asbestos there are numerous things governments have said are safe which then actually turn out to not be safe at all years later and they just go oh yeah remember that thing we told you is safe soz about that turns out it isn't.

These are my genuine worries with it and I wish I didn't have these worries as its really starting to stress me out not knowing what to do and worrying about getting covid but then on the flip side just as worried about what if in 5 years time it turns out oh wait it's not safe long term and there is this severe long term detrimental side effect.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60322 on: Today at 11:40:03 am
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 11:13:49 am
you write people off like they just cant be arsed getting off the couch to go get one.

People are genuinely worried about these vaccines causing them ill health, the same thing we are trying to prevent in covid, its not a case of being stubborn or an anti vax nut. Misinformed perhaps, you'd have to argue the government should be better at educating people on how perfectly safe these vaccines are for everyone.
Thing that never got me about this is why are they more concerned wiith rare side effects of a vaccine when the massive damage the virus can do and is doing is everywhere around us? That's the willful ignorance part

Older people are getting the jab in greater numbers because they're scared they will actually die from this thing. Younger people are too complacent. The fact they are at lesser risk from dying means those vaccine skeptics are downplaying the whole virus. It's selfishness for me.

These are my observations from being friends with this type of person anyway
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60323 on: Today at 11:47:44 am
I think this recent dialogue with 'Thepepereina' is quite an interesting insight into how genuine concerns or past issues can quickly spill over to anti-vax sentiment without the person realising.

I think the line can be pretty murky in truth as a lot of anti-vax sentiment is pretty widespread now in the public psyche since it's become mainstreamed over the past decade or two.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60324 on: Today at 11:59:43 am
I see where some of the 'you don't know the long term side effects of what the vaccine does' arguments and while I get they have substance, as yes, we really don't. But then people smash Protein Supplements 2-3 daily, eat fast food 2-3 times a week, e-cigarettes, go out on the Pablo at a weekend - we don't know the longer time side effects of this either do we? (well, only apart from heart disease/diabetes for some of them). So the whole argument could be applied to all of our daily lives and recreational activities.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60325 on: Today at 12:01:02 pm
Quote from: Klopites on Today at 11:39:43 am
Yeah and how do we know that in 5-10 years time 370million+ of those don't end up with some terrible condition as a result of these vaccines?

Because those kind of long-term side-effects have never been an issue with vaccines and according to experts the same is true for the Covid-vaccines. They get into your body and soon after that they're out. If vaccines have side-effects medical history shows that they happen weeks or at most a couple of months after the vaccinations (like the blood clots). That's why medical trials have to last for a minimum amount of time before vaccines are approved.

Long-term effects like you describe are an issue with drugs you're supposed to take on a regular basis like daily or weekly, because over weeks, months or even years there can be a build-up in the body that has a negative effect. That's not an issue with vaccines. A quick google will give you loads of credible sources where it's explained why the risk of long-term side-effects is basically non-existant...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60326 on: Today at 12:04:08 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:28:57 am
Not once have you asked for reassurance.

"Why are we being coerced into injecting ourselves with this shit?"
"The vaccine is rushed"
"I want peer reviewed evidence  that they won't negatively effect us in 10 years"
"Always my choice"
"How can they force anyone?"

All of the above is conspiracy theory, anti vax bullshit and I'm really, really fucking tired of it now. It isn't rushed, no one is being forced, the vaccine is removed from your body after 72 hours so there aren't any longer term effects than that. I've had a shit 18 months with this fucking virus, I've worked my bollocks off at Nightingale, I'm doing 60 hour weeks to make sure this country is as vaccinated as possible to get us out of this mess and every Monday and Friday I listen to hour after hour of 20-40 year olds tell me how fit, active and healthy they were before they caught Covid and now they can't even climb a flight of stairs without needing to take a nap during long covid triage calls. This virus is a fucking nightmare and without vaccines 10s of thousands more people would have died, hundreds of thousands more would have caught it and thousands more would still be suffering from the effects of Long Covid.

We'd be back in another lockdown right now if it wasn't for vaccines and even more people would be pissed off with the non-vaccinated and anti vax conspiracy theory dickheads the ones to blame. In a non-professional environment I'm done playing nice, unless you're one of the few who can't receive a vaccine then you're a selfish c*nt if you don't get one and any future restrictions or lockdowns are entirely on your back.

 :wellin
