Right, so, they dont stop you catching it, or spreading it, and if you're under 80 the chances of you dying from it are minimal. So why are we being coerced into injecting ourselves with this shit? is there any logic?
That's a bit like seeing Allison concede a goal to someone who never scores and saying "right so he didn't catch it, he didn't stop it, and the risk of the guy scoring is minimal. So why are we being coerced into following others and playing a goalkeeper. Is there any logic?"
I can give you three good reasons why it's a good thing people are injecting the vaccine (or 'this shit' as you refer to it):
Latest estimate suggests this shit has managed to achieve this:
30,300 deaths, 46,300 hospitalisations and 8,151,000 infections prevented by COVID-19 vaccines
Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/covid-19-vaccine-surveillance-report-published
The family and friends of over 35,000 people, under the age of 80 in England, no longer with them would probably not feel like the risk was minimal.