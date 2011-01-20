I'm guessing the answer to this is that both are 'right' but...



On Friday I had a Covid test in Boots. The tester swapped my nostrils and the back of my throat.



Today I had a Covid test at a health service lab in France and the tester swabbed just the nostrils but right at the back of the nasal passageway - deeper than I thought physically possible and very unpleasant!



I've never had the need of an NHS test so can't comment on how they're administered.



Is there an optimum way to collect the sample for testing?



(The French tester picked my accent immediately and asked if I had travelled from England. She then said - literal translation - "we need to go a bit higher" so I'm not sure if I got a special Brexittwat test)



Were they both the same test as in PCR or antigen? I know that here in Austria for the PCR test they take a sample in the nose and in the throat I think. However, for the antigen test they just go up the nose. There are also different kinds of antigen tests. We have those you can do yourself, where you're not really supposed to go that high up. We also have those that have to be done by medical personell where they basically shove the cotton swab that far into your nose that it almost feels like it'll end up in your throat. Did those a few times and you don't get used to them...