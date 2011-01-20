« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2089431 times)

Offline Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60240 on: Yesterday at 06:34:29 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 05:45:08 pm
Starmers spokesperson has said this - https://twitter.com/johnestevens/status/1417854510953897989?s=21
Cheers for that. Think there could be some opposition to this in the party.......see how long this policy lasts.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60241 on: Yesterday at 06:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 06:34:29 pm
Cheers for that. Think there could be some opposition to this in the party.......see how long this policy lasts.
I dont think its a hard and fast policy. 

Theyre waiting to see what is announced.  Theres common sense behind it though, being vaccinated doesnt mean you are negative
Theres no easy answers to this problem
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60242 on: Yesterday at 06:43:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:36:45 pm
I dont think its a hard and fast policy. 

Theyre waiting to see what is announced.  Theres common sense behind it though, being vaccinated doesnt mean you are negative
Theres no easy answers to this problem
Fair enough - but, I'd hazard a guess that being double jabbed is much, much safer than not or even single jabbed. From what I can see some nightclubs are just letting anyone in regardless of vaccine or testing status........a sure recipe for rapid spread, no ?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60243 on: Yesterday at 06:48:10 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on July 20, 2021, 05:18:55 pm
SAGE warning that we're 3 weeks away from needing restrictions put back in place
restrictions may be needed early August which means the government will implement the SAGE advice early October if previous response times are followed
« Reply #60244 on: Yesterday at 07:01:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:36:45 pm
I dont think its a hard and fast policy. 

Theyre waiting to see what is announced.  Theres common sense behind it though, being vaccinated doesnt mean you are negative
Theres no easy answers to this problem
Maybe someone who is better at maths than me can figure this out, but I would have thought that if we hadn't reached some degree of herd immunity by the middle of September when they want to bring this in, we'd be badly fucked anyway. Probably back in lockdown by that point.
« Reply #60245 on: Yesterday at 07:31:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:36:45 pm
I dont think its a hard and fast policy. 

Theyre waiting to see what is announced.  Theres common sense behind it though, being vaccinated doesnt mean you are negative
Theres no easy answers to this problem

And yet they are against it. Laughable decision by the party and currently all over the place with what they want.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60246 on: Yesterday at 08:36:19 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 06:48:10 pm
restrictions may be needed early August which means the government will implement the SAGE advice early October if previous response times are followed

They may well be needed, but do we really think this government will row back so soon - it would be curtains for Johnson.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60247 on: Yesterday at 09:30:33 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 08:36:19 pm
They may well be needed, but do we really think this government will row back so soon - it would be curtains for Johnson.
definitely not which was what I was trying to say but think even as late as October would be too soon for this imbecile

They've reacted too late every single time and it has cost 1000s of lives. This time is highly unlikely to be any different aside from lives cost may be in the 100s instead
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60248 on: Yesterday at 09:38:36 pm »
I'm guessing the answer to this is that both are 'right' but...

On Friday I had a Covid test in Boots.  The tester swapped my nostrils and the back of my throat.

Today I had a Covid test at a health service lab in France and the tester swabbed just the nostrils but right at the back of the nasal passageway - deeper than I thought physically possible and very unpleasant!

I've never had the need of an NHS test so can't comment on how they're administered.

Is there an optimum way to collect the sample for testing?

(The French tester picked my accent immediately and asked if I had travelled from England.  She then said - literal translation - "we need to go a bit higher" so I'm not sure if I got a special Brexittwat test)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60249 on: Yesterday at 09:40:37 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:38:36 pm
I'm guessing the answer to this is that both are 'right' but...

On Friday I had a Covid test in Boots.  The tester swapped my nostrils and the back of my throat.

Today I had a Covid test at a health service lab in France and the tester swabbed just the nostrils but right at the back of the nasal passageway - deeper than I thought physically possible and very unpleasant!

I've never had the need of an NHS trust so can't comment on how they're administered.

Is there an optimum way to collect the sample for testing?

(The French tester picked my accent immediately and asked if I had travelled from England.  She then said - literal translation - "we need to go a bit higher" so I'm not sure if I got a special Brexittwat test)
I think I recall reading that both tonsil and nasal was far better.  The delta variant is supposed to have a much higher load in the nostrils though..

I guess that theyve got a system that works for them and is optimised for the tests they have.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60250 on: Yesterday at 09:45:27 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 06:26:34 pm
There weren't hour long mosh pits with thousands of people in at the England games like there were at the Rudimental gig at Silverstone on Friday night. I'm expecting there to be an effect from the weekend.
Damn. I'd have gone to rudimental if I'd known they were playing.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60251 on: Yesterday at 10:03:18 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:38:36 pm
I'm guessing the answer to this is that both are 'right' but...

On Friday I had a Covid test in Boots.  The tester swapped my nostrils and the back of my throat.

Today I had a Covid test at a health service lab in France and the tester swabbed just the nostrils but right at the back of the nasal passageway - deeper than I thought physically possible and very unpleasant!

I've never had the need of an NHS test so can't comment on how they're administered.

Is there an optimum way to collect the sample for testing?

(The French tester picked my accent immediately and asked if I had travelled from England.  She then said - literal translation - "we need to go a bit higher" so I'm not sure if I got a special Brexittwat test)

Yeah you got the special treatment
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60252 on: Yesterday at 11:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 10:03:18 pm
Yeah you got the special treatment

If they really wanted to give him special treatment they could have put the swab somewhere completely different, following on from the French love of suppositories that I learnt about from RAWK!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60253 on: Yesterday at 11:27:54 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:45:27 pm
Damn. I'd have gone to rudimental if I'd known they were playing.

You missed a great gig mate ;D
« Reply #60254 on: Yesterday at 11:29:21 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:18:27 pm
If they really wanted to give him special treatment they could have put the swab somewhere completely different, following on from the French love of suppositories that I learnt about from RAWK!

They've been doing those tests in China. Part of diplomatic negotians with Korea involved exempting their diplomats from such tests!
« Reply #60255 on: Today at 12:43:05 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:18:27 pm
If they really wanted to give him special treatment they could have put the swab somewhere completely different, following on from the French love of suppositories that I learnt about from RAWK!

Some people do say they find the covid tests a pain in the ass
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60256 on: Today at 12:53:17 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:38:36 pm
I'm guessing the answer to this is that both are 'right' but...

On Friday I had a Covid test in Boots.  The tester swapped my nostrils and the back of my throat.

Does this mean you sneeze through your mouth and cough through your nose, now that they've swapped your nostrils and the back of your throat?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60257 on: Today at 02:39:30 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:38:36 pm
I'm guessing the answer to this is that both are 'right' but...

On Friday I had a Covid test in Boots.  The tester swapped my nostrils and the back of my throat.

Today I had a Covid test at a health service lab in France and the tester swabbed just the nostrils but right at the back of the nasal passageway - deeper than I thought physically possible and very unpleasant!

I've never had the need of an NHS test so can't comment on how they're administered.

Is there an optimum way to collect the sample for testing?

(The French tester picked my accent immediately and asked if I had travelled from England.  She then said - literal translation - "we need to go a bit higher" so I'm not sure if I got a special Brexittwat test)

Were they both the same test as in PCR or antigen? I know that here in Austria for the PCR test they take a sample in the nose and in the throat I think. However, for the antigen test they just go up the nose. There are also different kinds of antigen tests. We have those you can do yourself, where you're not really supposed to go that high up. We also have those that have to be done by medical personell where they basically shove the cotton swab that far into your nose that it almost feels like it'll end up in your throat. Did those a few times and you don't get used to them... ;)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60258 on: Today at 06:42:01 am »
Media this morning referring to supermarket shelves running close to empty because of the extent of workers isolating. 

These headlines may make matters worse with folk rushing to stockpile.
« Reply #60259 on: Today at 07:02:12 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:42:01 am
Media this morning referring to supermarket shelves running close to empty because of the extent of workers isolating. 

These headlines may make matters worse with folk rushing to stockpile.

That was my first thought.    I just walked past Tesco and the car park is busy for this time of the morning
« Reply #60260 on: Today at 08:17:18 am »
Tested positive last night. Double vaccinated so heres to Oxford-AstraZeneca pulling through for me.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60261 on: Today at 08:23:34 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 08:17:18 am
Tested positive last night. Double vaccinated so heres to Oxford-AstraZeneca pulling through for me.
Right, so, they dont stop you catching it, or spreading it, and if you're under 80 the chances of you dying from it are minimal. So why are we being coerced into injecting ourselves with this shit? is there any logic?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60262 on: Today at 08:24:37 am »
My nephew caught it after having both doses, he has pretty severe asthma so we were a bit worried.  Barring a bad headache and aching joints he sailed through it, he had AstraZeneca.  Dread to think how ill he could of got without vaccination. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60263 on: Today at 08:36:36 am »
Was out for an Indian with the wife last night. Some gobby fat woman comes waddling in with a some family. Big load voice, oh isn't it great to be out without masks, to the waiter who is wearing a full face shield. Then a bit later they are joined by 3 lads, all early 20's, all masked up. She starts shouting at them, take them off take them off, you don't need them now :butt
« Reply #60264 on: Today at 08:44:43 am »
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 08:23:34 am
Right, so, they dont stop you catching it, or spreading it, and if you're under 80 the chances of you dying from it are minimal. So why are we being coerced into injecting ourselves with this shit? is there any logic?

I think vaccines do a good job of reducing transmission and the more people who take it the more people who are reducing their chances of having a severe case of the virus, thus reducing their chances of being hospitalised. Its all about reduction.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60265 on: Today at 08:47:08 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 08:44:43 am
I think vaccines do a good job of reducing transmission and the more people who take it the more people who are reducing their chances of having a severe case of the virus, thus reducing their chances of being hospitalised. Its all about reduction.
I'd love to see some peer reviewed studies on this, cases being the highest they've ever been with almost everyone double jabbed.
« Reply #60266 on: Today at 08:49:16 am »
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 08:23:34 am
Right, so, they dont stop you catching it, or spreading it, and if you're under 80 the chances of you dying from it are minimal. So why are we being coerced into injecting ourselves with this shit? is there any logic?

That's a bit like seeing Allison concede a goal to someone who never scores and saying "right so he didn't catch it, he didn't stop it, and the risk of the guy scoring is minimal. So why are we being coerced into following others and playing a goalkeeper. Is there any logic?"

I can give you three good reasons why it's a good thing people are injecting the vaccine (or 'this shit' as you refer to it):

Latest estimate suggests this shit has managed to achieve this:
30,300 deaths, 46,300 hospitalisations and 8,151,000 infections prevented by COVID-19 vaccines

Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/covid-19-vaccine-surveillance-report-published

The family and friends of over 35,000 people, under the age of 80 in England, no longer with them would probably not feel like the risk was minimal.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60267 on: Today at 08:58:34 am »
Data from the UK just published in the New England Journal of Medicine - only a marginal reduction in efficacy against Delta compared with Alpha.



https://t.co/St5sfht4Zb?amp=1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60268 on: Today at 08:58:41 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 08:49:16 am
That's a bit like seeing Allison concede a goal to someone who never scores and saying "right so he didn't catch it, he didn't stop it, and the risk of the guy scoring is minimal. So why are we being coerced into following others and playing a goalkeeper. Is there any logic?"

I can give you three good reasons why it's a good thing people are injecting the vaccine (or 'this shit' as you refer to it):

Latest estimate suggests this shit has managed to achieve this:
30,300 deaths, 46,300 hospitalisations and 8,151,000 infections prevented by COVID-19 vaccines

Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/covid-19-vaccine-surveillance-report-published

The family and friends of over 35,000 people, under the age of 80 in England, no longer with them would probably not feel like the risk was minimal.

You comparing buying a goalkeeper to vaccinating the entire world with rushed vaccines?

If those numbers are correct, boss, latest estimates is a bit like our sources say mbappe is in Liverpool having a medical. I dont trust these tories or their 'estimates' hence i would love some real peer reviewed studies on how they stop transmission and wont negatively effect us in 10 years, then bring em on.
« Reply #60269 on: Today at 09:00:37 am »
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 08:47:08 am
I'd love to see some peer reviewed studies on this, cases being the highest they've ever been with almost everyone double jabbed.

Sorry mate but you've got some duff info.

Take a look at this graph - it shows how many over 18s in England have been double jabbed.
https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/vaccinations?areaType=nation%26areaName=England#card-vaccination_uptake_by_report_date

Latest number is 69% of over 18s have been double dosed. There's around 43.6 million people over 18 in England. So there are 13.6 million adults who aren't double dosed.

Plus 12.6 million under 18s who mostly haven't been jabbed at all.

That means there's around 25 million people in England who aren't double jabbed - quite a long way from 'almost everyone'!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60270 on: Today at 09:01:53 am »
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 08:47:08 am
I'd love to see some peer reviewed studies on this, cases being the highest they've ever been with almost everyone double jabbed.

Almost everyone double vaccinated is false though isn't it? At the moment it's only about 55% of the total population so don't fall for the "adult population" bullshit the government brings out.
« Reply #60271 on: Today at 09:03:07 am »
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 08:58:41 am
If those numbers are correct, boss, latest estimates is a bit like our sources say mbappe is in Liverpool having a medical.

You comparing the entire fields of epidemiology and public health to whatever shite you read during transfer season? ;D
