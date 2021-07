Some nightclub owners might be stamping their feet now, if itís a choice between vaccine Ďpassportsí and no licence, I wonder what theyíll choose ?



If all the Tory rebels stick to their word itíll be tough to pass anyway.



I donít like Ďpassportsí, they kind of go against what I believe in, but these are strange days. Theyíre a necessary evil and could be the difference between a huge percentage of hospitality going to the wall and remaining open.



Agree with your assessment. Maybe this is posturing from Bojo to get more vaccine uptake amongst youngsters. I think thereís a middle ground which is the testing thing added as a requirement. I also do think on the flip side of your argument, thereís a very real possibility that being overly aggressive will be the absolute death knell for the industry. I donít think the govt are particularly fussed whether clubs survive or not and I donít think thereís as much medium to long term pent up demand as people think to sustain the return of clubs where loads of people will double jab just to get entry.