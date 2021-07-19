« previous next »
Yeah, she's 15. The company who quoted us £325 are on the government list. Will just go to the randox in Manc airport a couple of days before.

More Tory sleaze :wanker
It feels like a goldrush.  A lot of piss-takers in the market coining it in.

I had to book a test prior to travelling to France and the quotes were between £65 and £hundreds.  In the end I went to Boots as theirs were at the more reasonable end of the pricing (£85) and didn't involve trekking halfway across the country.  A few hours after the test the French PM announced tests were no longer required for fully vaccinated so just some more money to add to the Covid cash bonfire on things that weren't required or never happened but weren't refundable...

Coming back is about half the price for the same test in France but I'll get stung to the tune of about £150*3 for the day 2/8 testing kits.  Kids not exempt from that one!

I made the decision to travel with full knowledge so it's not like it's a surprise and we weighed up the costs beforehand.  For me it was just about worth the money for the kids to see their family but it's clearly pricing a lot of people out.  My eldest's two best friends are both of Polish descent and neither are visiting family this summer as they can't justify the costs.

(Edit: Not expecting or looking for sympathy - just highlighting that it's the type of capitalism the Tories love where the poor are priced out of options but they and their ilk can easily brush it off and probably make a few quid as well)

Luckily the fully vaccinated don't need a test or have to quarantine when going to Ireland now but kids between 12-17 have to be tested. But then again at the rate the cases are rising here it could all change in a couple of weeks.
Luckily the fully vaccinated don't need a test or have to quarantine when going to Ireland now but kids between 12-17 have to be tested. But then again at the rate the cases are rising here it could all change in a couple of weeks.
I think you should be fine on that one as Ireland is part of the Common Travel Area.  I don't think any amount of cases or variants would trump the CTA - even Johnson wouldn't want to ignite that one.
It feels like a goldrush.  A lot of piss-takers in the market coining it in.

I had to book a test prior to travelling to France and the quotes were between £65 and £hundreds.  In the end I went to Boots as theirs were at the more reasonable end of the pricing (£85) and didn't involve trekking halfway across the country.  A few hours after the test the French PM announced tests were no longer required for fully vaccinated so just some more money to add to the Covid cash bonfire on things that weren't required or never happened but weren't refundable...

Coming back is about half the price for the same test in France but I'll get stung to the tune of about £150*3 for the day 2/8 testing kits.  Kids not exempt from that one!

I made the decision to travel with full knowledge so it's not like it's a surprise and we weighed up the costs beforehand.  For me it was just about worth the money for the kids to see their family but it's clearly pricing a lot of people out.  My eldest's two best friends are both of Polish descent and neither are visiting family this summer as they can't justify the costs.

(Edit: Not expecting or looking for sympathy - just highlighting that it's the type of capitalism the Tories love where the poor are priced out of options but they and their ilk can easily brush it off and probably make a few quid as well)

Antigen test is fine for coming back to the UK, just find a decent provider (exact sensitivity / specificity required is on the gov website).

Recommend "testing for all" for the day 2/8 test - only £99 (they're a non-profit and approved by the UK govt) - https://www.testingforall.org/.  They're very efficient in my experience.

If you decide to go for the day 5 test to release I recommend Collinson, they get the result back same day.  I have a promo code if you want it.
It's what I initially thought would happen in india. Just couldn't understand how they seemed to be hitting herd immunity with such a low death toll.  There was speculation they had some sort of prior immunity. Obviously not.



What you say there is what one of the authors says was what made him want to dig into the detail because it just didn't make sense from the official figures of how many had some sort of immunity to the numbers of cases being reported. Can't even properly take in the scale of it myself.
Really annoyed atm. Somone I know tested positive today so instead of isolating he's gone to the bank to pay bills  without a mask wtf
Really annoyed atm. Somone I know tested positive today so instead of isolating he's gone to the bank to pay bills  without a mask wtf

Snitch on them.
What you say there is what one of the authors says was what made him want to dig into the detail because it just didn't make sense from the official figures of how many had some sort of immunity to the numbers of cases being reported. Can't even properly take in the scale of it myself.

Makes you wonder what the real figures are in Brazil and a few other countries.
Antigen test is fine for coming back to the UK, just find a decent provider (exact sensitivity / specificity required is on the gov website).

Recommend "testing for all" for the day 2/8 test - only £99 (they're a non-profit and approved by the UK govt) - https://www.testingforall.org/.  They're very efficient in my experience.

If you decide to go for the day 5 test to release I recommend Collinson, they get the result back same day.  I have a promo code if you want it.
Thanks Carling  :thumbup

That "Testing for all" looks a great find!  I probably saw them but overlooked them as they have a name that screams fly-by-night spivs ;).  Will definitely use them for the return leg.

I'm planning on doing the full quarantine as not really that fussed about being out and about right now and can work from home.  By day four the cabin fever may be too much though so good to have in mind.
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:08:05 pm






Test positivity for England seems to be increasing as well.
Really annoyed atm. Somone I know tested positive today so instead of isolating he's gone to the bank to pay bills  without a mask wtf

They're breaking the law, call the police on them
Thanks Carling  :thumbup

That "Testing for all" looks a great find!  I probably saw them but overlooked them as they have a name that screams fly-by-night spivs ;).  Will definitely use them for the return leg.

I'm planning on doing the full quarantine as not really that fussed about being out and about right now and can work from home.  By day four the cabin fever may be too much though so good to have in mind.

No probs they've been really good.  They used to sell out really quickly which was reassuring, I think a lot of others tripped up by taking on too many people. Capacity has increased now but still recommend booking in advance :)

You actually have to give the name of the day 5 test provider on the passenger location form.  But it's not like the day 2 and 8 where you must give them your confirmed order number.
Cousins lads mate tested positive last Monday after kipping at theirs on the Saturday and Sunday . Spoke to my mum on Wednesday whod just been to my cousins for a hair cut . Absolutely mad as a wasp she never told my mum the situation before she went round .  Some people just dont care .
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:08:05 pm






Estimated doubling was 'only' 15 days yesterday?
SAGE warning that we're 3 weeks away from needing restrictions put back in place
SAGE warning that we're 3 weeks away from needing restrictions put back in place

Link please? Not because I dont believe you but because I want to send it to someone.
Great another lockdown.     How long can this continue?
Great another lockdown.     How long can this continue?

It wouldnt be a lockdown, just back to how it was last week.
BBC now reporting that proof of vaccination will be needed for sporting events over 20,000 from the end of September

https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1417549868999000067?s=20
It wouldnt be a lockdown, just back to how it was last week.

Thing is how things were last week caused the current figures.
Minus the Euros of course.

Feel sorry for people in the UK. Johnson is an idiot as well as a sociopath.  Giving Delta the free reign has proven to be a disaster everywhere else. It's not like there wasn't examples.

Hopefully it peaks soon but I don't think many experts predict that.
It wouldnt be a lockdown, just back to how it was last week.

What about weddings? Got a wedding on august 22nd which has already been pushed back twice
What about weddings? Got a wedding on august 22nd which has already been pushed back twice

Theyd be back to social distancing, masks, rule of 6, no dancing and table service only. We were supposed to get married on Saturday just gone and pushed it back for a second time because we werent paying full whack for that.
Theyd be back to social distancing, masks, rule of 6, no dancing and table service only. We were supposed to get married on Saturday just gone and pushed it back for a second time because we werent paying full whack for that.

I Dont blame you. Fingers crossed theres no lockdown like that in the next 4 weeks
They're breaking the law, call the police on them

:lmao :lmao :lmao

I got beaten up by 8 bouncers and when I tried to take legal action the advice I got was that because I dared to fight back that I could risk charges myself (which is completely incorrect.)

Living in fucking dreamland if you think theyd be arsed about someone breaking Covid laws, or maybe they would, easy nick I suppose.

For what its worth Im not disputing the validity of your point, the police should be informed, theyre just useless c*nts so will likely do nothing about it.
Ffs. What's the point in a red list if you can come via an amber or green country with no checks

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/20/border-officials-told-not-to-make-covid-checks-on-green-and-amber-list-arrivals
Ffs. What's the point in a red list if you can come via an amber or green country with no checks

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/20/border-officials-told-not-to-make-covid-checks-on-green-and-amber-list-arrivals

At least it gives you a clue where the tories are going on holidays this summer???? maybe.
Theyd be back to social distancing, masks, rule of 6, no dancing and table service only. We were supposed to get married on Saturday just gone and pushed it back for a second time because we werent paying full whack for that.

When are you likely to get your wedding? 2022?
It just seems to me that opening things up (which is badly needed) would be better determined by the percentage of people fully vaccinated rather than arbitrary dates.


That's the way it's been done in parts of Canada. You dangle the carrot of opening up certain sectors based on targets for partial and fully vaccinated rates. The only problem with that is the latter stages are predicated on opening based on higher first dose amounts rather than fully vaccinated numbers. Such a system needs additional incentives for people to get their 2nd dose and for the non-commital to get off their respective arses rather than piggyback on the backs of others
Ffs. What's the point in a red list if you can come via an amber or green country with no checks

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/20/border-officials-told-not-to-make-covid-checks-on-green-and-amber-list-arrivals

A client of mine who's been out at her place in Spain for a few weeks came home yesterday and were waved through at the border checks.

They go by car and ferry so when they disembarked at Portsmouth there was a massive queue due to all the paperwork that needed checking but when they got to them they just waved them through without even looking at their passports.
A client of mine who's been out at her place in Spain for a few weeks came home yesterday and were waved through at the border checks.

They go by car and ferry so when they disembarked at Portsmouth there was a massive queue due to all the paperwork that needed checking but when they got to them they just waved them through without even looking at their passports.

So if you are in France either go to Belgium or Spain to come home :butt
So if you are in France either go to Belgium or Spain to come home :butt

It's always been like that Rob. 

When the Brazil strain was running wild and they got red listed people were flying to Paris and then into the UK and Daindan has been saying the same about people travelling from India and Pakistan arriving via Dubai etc.

Her point was they'd sat there for hours waiting for everyone's paperwork to be checked then it looked like they just fucked it all off and couldn't be bothered anymore.
It's always been like that Rob. 

When the Brazil strain was running wild and they got red listed people were flying to Paris and then into the UK and Daindan has been saying the same about people travelling from India and Pakistan arriving via Dubai etc.

Her point was they'd sat there for hours waiting for everyone's paperwork to be checked then it looked like they just fucked it all off and couldn't be bothered anymore.

I know several people who are currently having an 11 day holiday in Malta so that they don't have to isolate/quarantine when they get back here
It's always been like that Rob. 

When the Brazil strain was running wild and they got red listed people were flying to Paris and then into the UK and Daindan has been saying the same about people travelling from India and Pakistan arriving via Dubai etc.

Her point was they'd sat there for hours waiting for everyone's paperwork to be checked then it looked like they just fucked it all off and couldn't be bothered anymore.

But but but we've got strong border controls, the govt said so.
Theyd be back to social distancing, masks, rule of 6, no dancing and table service only. We were supposed to get married on Saturday just gone and pushed it back for a second time because we werent paying full whack for that.

It would be ridiculous if weddings get affected yet again. I've always thought with weddings you can control them far more as you know who the guests are and could get them to do tests beforehand whereas other events you're trusting strangers.
A father-of-one who caught Covid while watching England play in the Euros told nurses 'I wish I had got vaccinated before he tragically died.

Glenn Barratt, 51, spent nearly three weeks on a ventilator fighting for his life after he contracted the virus while at the pub watching the Three Lions play against Croatia.

...

Ken said Glenn's father Ray, 72, also tested positive for Covid after the match - but he had been double jabbed and is thankfully in good health
It's clearly not as black and white as "vaccine saved father while unvaccinated son died" as there's so many other variables at play.  It's very sad though and as the article describes his family are left thinking "what if?".

It seems most people on here are already vaccinated or on-board with getting vaccinated when the chance arises - if you're wavering though then give the alternative a bit of thought!
It would be ridiculous if weddings get affected yet again. I've always thought with weddings you can control them far more as you know who the guests are and could get them to do tests beforehand whereas other events you're trusting strangers.

I would generally agree in theory, but it would make more sense if they required tests to be taken before a wedding. A 100+ wedding could easily become a superspreader event if a handful of people don't take some precautions after the wedding.
