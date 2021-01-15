Vaccine passports don't necessarily sit 'comfortably' with me as it's a failing of the government in not educating the people who could be swayed. There are quite a few people who say they'll take it 'if they have to' which seems like a pretty poor route to getting people vaccinated, even if it gets to the end goal. You'll essentially always need a stick to beat people over for boosters as a result.



I very much doubt it'll go through due to backbenchers and concerns over vaccine-hesitant communities (which imo again is a failing of state who've still not addressed a lot of those people well enough). But in the meantime I feel there's probably an uptick of concert/festival-goers etc.



Also, being double jabbed doesn't necessarily stop the likelihood of spread in these venues so surely it's better to mandate testing instead unless they're planning to sack off the free testing very soon (imo, they probably will).



Also, it's an elephant in the room that nobody seems to talk about, but a significant amount of musicians and DJs in the industry are anti-vax. There are some pretty big names as well and these 'Save our Scene' type events are riddled with anti-vax sentiment. From Hannah Wants to Wiley to that Ian Brown guy.



That said, something definitely needs to be done before we breed the next variant that we might be in a comfortable position to protect against, but other countries won't be.