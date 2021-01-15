« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1499 1500 1501 1502 1503 [1504]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2083294 times)

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,779
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60120 on: Today at 07:03:57 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:37:54 am
I refuse to read anything that horrible c*nt says. Now that he's lost his influence over the government, he's turned into a massive grass. Lots of it is probably true, apart from that he'll exclude his own role in it, but you just can't believe someone like that. Should have no audience, and I wish the media would stop paying attention.
Yeah.
Reminds me of the saying, "No honour amongst thieves."

Like the reincarnation of Machiavelli.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,545
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60121 on: Today at 07:05:33 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 10:48:27 pm
It just seems to me that opening things up (which is badly needed) would be better determined by the percentage of people fully vaccinated rather than arbitrary dates.
Delta has set the bar higher. Two thirds of adults is quite low really. It leaves around half the population unvaccinated when you include kids. Way to easy for it to spread freely.

We're approaching two-thirds here too with only outdoor hospitality available and cases are rising quite quickly among young adults. Sooner we hit 80% fully vaccinated and beyond the better. Should slow it down to manageable levels.
Are you suggesting we open up based on data, not dates?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,787
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60122 on: Today at 08:10:57 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:37:54 am
I refuse to read anything that horrible c*nt says. Now that he's lost his influence over the government, he's turned into a massive grass. Lots of it is probably true, apart from that he'll exclude his own role in it, but you just can't believe someone like that. Should have no audience, and I wish the media would stop paying attention.

He has his favourites, very rarely does he talk about the most powerful minister in the goverment, the Chancellor.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,884
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60123 on: Today at 08:38:44 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:37:54 am
I refuse to read anything that horrible c*nt says. Now that he's lost his influence over the government, he's turned into a massive grass. Lots of it is probably true, apart from that he'll exclude his own role in it, but you just can't believe someone like that. Should have no audience, and I wish the media would stop paying attention.

Cummings was their Alastair Campbell/Mandelson hybrid: totally unscrupulous, well versed in the dark arts and quite psychotic with it. He was key to the Brexit con and winning that referendum and the damage that's done. Then in February/March he was pushing for herd immunity, something he forgets now. All he'll do is help Johnson play to his base by coming out with all this.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,307
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60124 on: Today at 09:21:24 am »
Vaccine passports don't necessarily sit 'comfortably' with me as it's a failing of the government in not educating the people who could be swayed. There are quite a few people who say they'll take it 'if they have to' which seems like a pretty poor route to getting people vaccinated, even if it gets to the end goal. You'll essentially always need a stick to beat people over for boosters as a result.

I very much doubt it'll go through due to backbenchers and concerns over vaccine-hesitant communities (which imo again is a failing of state who've still not addressed a lot of those people well enough). But in the meantime I feel there's probably an uptick of concert/festival-goers etc.

Also, being double jabbed doesn't necessarily stop the likelihood of spread in these venues so surely it's better to mandate testing instead unless they're planning to sack off the free testing very soon (imo, they probably will).

Also, it's an elephant in the room that nobody seems to talk about, but a significant amount of musicians and DJs in the industry are anti-vax. There are some pretty big names as well and these 'Save our Scene' type events are riddled with anti-vax sentiment. From Hannah Wants to Wiley to that Ian Brown guy.

That said, something definitely needs to be done before we breed the next variant that we might be in a comfortable position to protect against, but other countries won't be.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:10:06 am by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,919
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60125 on: Today at 09:22:19 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:37:54 am
I refuse to read anything that horrible c*nt says. Now that he's lost his influence over the government, he's turned into a massive grass. Lots of it is probably true, apart from that he'll exclude his own role in it, but you just can't believe someone like that. Should have no audience, and I wish the media would stop paying attention.

I'd imagine the whats app quote released puts paid to believing it or not.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,919
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60126 on: Today at 09:25:43 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:21:24 am
Vaccine passports don't necessarily sit 'comfortably' with me as it's a failing of the government in not educating the people who could be swayed. There are quite a few people who say they'll take it 'if they have to' which seems like a pretty poor route to getting people vaccinated, even if it gets to the end goal. You'll essentially always need a stick to beat people over for boosters as a result.

A lot of them don't want to be educated though.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,512
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60127 on: Today at 09:27:59 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:21:24 am
Vaccine passports don't necessarily sit 'comfortably' with me as it's a failing of the government in not educating the people who could be swayed. There are quite a few people who say they'll take it 'if they have to' which seems like a pretty poor route to getting people vaccinated, even if it gets to the end goal. You'll essentially always need a stick to beat people over for boosters as a result.

I very much doubt it'll go through just to backbenchers and concerns over vaccine-hesitant communities (which imo again is a failing of state who've still not addressed a lot of those people well enough). But in the meantime I feel there's probably an uptick of concert/festival-goers etc.

Also, being double jabbed doesn't necessarily stop the likelihood of spread in these venues so surely it's better to mandate testing instead unless they're planning to sack off the free testing very soon (imo, they probably will).

Also, it's an elephant in the room that nobody seems to talk about, but a significant amount of musicians and DJs in the industry are anti-vax. There are some pretty big names as well and these 'Save our Scene' type events are riddled with anti-vax sentiment. From Hannah Wants to Wiley to that Ian Brown guy.

That said, something definitely needs to be done before we breed the next variant that we might be in a comfortable position to protect against, but other countries won't be.

We could label that at every government in the world pretty much. We have done very well with our vaccination numbers.

At some point people have to be forced to do something for the greater good.
Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,555
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60128 on: Today at 09:38:05 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:21:24 am

Also, it's an elephant in the room that nobody seems to talk about, but a significant amount of musicians and DJs in the industry are anti-vax. There are some pretty big names as well and these 'Save our Scene' type events are riddled with anti-vax sentiment. From Hannah Wants to Wiley to that Ian Brown guy.


Well, they can get with the program or find a different career. No government should risk public health to appease idiots.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,340
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60129 on: Today at 09:38:09 am »
Seen a couple of stories on Twitter from the USA on the same subject of AirBnB rentals, one where a woman booked a place and then had to cancel due to the terms. She had to go to AirBnB to get a refund. The conditions said that they would not accept bookings from anyone who had taken the "experimental" vaccines from Moderna, J&J or Pfizer as it has been scientifically proven these vaccines shed spike proteins and infect healthy people. :butt

Some people are too stupid to live.
Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,555
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60130 on: Today at 09:40:15 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:38:09 am
Seen a couple of stories on Twitter from the USA on the same subject of AirBnB rentals, one where a woman booked a place and then had to cancel due to the terms. She had to go to AirBnB to get a refund. The conditions said that they would not accept bookings from anyone who had taken the "experimental" vaccines from Moderna, J&J or Pfizer as it has been scientifically proven these vaccines shed spike proteins and infect healthy people. :butt

Some people are too stupid to live.

Probably not the best business model either, turning down potential bookings from the majority of the population.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,307
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60131 on: Today at 10:11:54 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 09:25:43 am
A lot of them don't want to be educated though.

Definitely not, but they do hold influence.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,948
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60132 on: Today at 10:20:33 am »
Bore da pawb,

Being a DJ, I have the fortune, or the unfortune to be friends with a lot of promoters and other DJs - although the majority - are accepting of such rules coming into force, they are not - as am I - happy that yet again - our industry as well as our clientele is being used as a guinea pig for political purposes.

I note that nothing was mentioned about such laws coming into being in Football grounds. Funny that.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60133 on: Today at 10:23:25 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:21:24 am
Vaccine passports don't necessarily sit 'comfortably' with me as it's a failing of the government in not educating the people who could be swayed. There are quite a few people who say they'll take it 'if they have to' which seems like a pretty poor route to getting people vaccinated, even if it gets to the end goal. You'll essentially always need a stick to beat people over for boosters as a result.

I very much doubt it'll go through due to backbenchers and concerns over vaccine-hesitant communities (which imo again is a failing of state who've still not addressed a lot of those people well enough). But in the meantime I feel there's probably an uptick of concert/festival-goers etc.

Also, being double jabbed doesn't necessarily stop the likelihood of spread in these venues so surely it's better to mandate testing instead unless they're planning to sack off the free testing very soon (imo, they probably will).

Also, it's an elephant in the room that nobody seems to talk about, but a significant amount of musicians and DJs in the industry are anti-vax. There are some pretty big names as well and these 'Save our Scene' type events are riddled with anti-vax sentiment. From Hannah Wants to Wiley to that Ian Brown guy.

That said, something definitely needs to be done before we breed the next variant that we might be in a comfortable position to protect against, but other countries won't be.

I totally get where you're coming from mate my niece said the only reason she got jabbed as soon as she could was so she could still go abroad but from a totally selfish pov if all these youngsters aren't going to then it gives us oldies the chance to get tickets for some of these events 😁
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60134 on: Today at 12:00:26 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 03:46:10 pm
these dickheads...



Wasnt hyperbole to suggest there could be riots over all this in the end then..
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,529
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60135 on: Today at 12:02:06 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:00:26 pm
Wasnt hyperbole to suggest there could be riots over all this in the end then..

You're calling that a riot? :lmao
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60136 on: Today at 12:03:43 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:21:24 am
Vaccine passports don't necessarily sit 'comfortably' with me as it's a failing of the government in not educating the people who could be swayed. There are quite a few people who say they'll take it 'if they have to' which seems like a pretty poor route to getting people vaccinated, even if it gets to the end goal. You'll essentially always need a stick to beat people over for boosters as a result.

I very much doubt it'll go through due to backbenchers and concerns over vaccine-hesitant communities (which imo again is a failing of state who've still not addressed a lot of those people well enough). But in the meantime I feel there's probably an uptick of concert/festival-goers etc.

Also, being double jabbed doesn't necessarily stop the likelihood of spread in these venues so surely it's better to mandate testing instead unless they're planning to sack off the free testing very soon (imo, they probably will).

Also, it's an elephant in the room that nobody seems to talk about, but a significant amount of musicians and DJs in the industry are anti-vax. There are some pretty big names as well and these 'Save our Scene' type events are riddled with anti-vax sentiment. From Hannah Wants to Wiley to that Ian Brown guy.

That said, something definitely needs to be done before we breed the next variant that we might be in a comfortable position to protect against, but other countries won't be.

This doesnt make sense to me either. Test results as part of entry requirements would logically be a much better means of vetting entry. Strange.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,632
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60137 on: Today at 12:03:58 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:02:06 pm
You're calling that a riot? :lmao

THAT is hyperbole.  ;D
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60138 on: Today at 12:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:02:06 pm
You're calling that a riot? :lmao

Not quite  ;D I still maintain things can get to that point though. Greece, France and now here all mass protests/riots in the last few days. Both sides will keep pushing and it will push one side of over the edge. I wonder if jail time for non vaxxers will get talked about over here at some point in the future.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,884
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60139 on: Today at 12:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 10:20:33 am
Bore da pawb,

Being a DJ, I have the fortune, or the unfortune to be friends with a lot of promoters and other DJs - although the majority - are accepting of such rules coming into force, they are not - as am I - happy that yet again - our industry as well as our clientele is being used as a guinea pig for political purposes.

I note that nothing was mentioned about such laws coming into being in Football grounds. Funny that.
I guess the issue Bob is that nightclubs are indoor events,whereas football crowds will be attending games outdoors.

Personally I think its just being used as a stick to beat the under 30s into getting jabbed.
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,529
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60140 on: Today at 12:10:23 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:07:51 pm
I wonder if jail time for non vaxxers will get talked about over here at some point in the future.


Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,884
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60141 on: Today at 12:14:54 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:07:51 pm
Not quite  ;D I still maintain things can get to that point though. Greece, France and now here all mass protests/riots in the last few days. Both sides will keep pushing and it will push one side of over the edge. I wonder if jail time for non vaxxers will get talked about over here at some point in the future.
jesus christ, best get back to wearing that tin foil hat fella
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,632
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60142 on: Today at 12:15:32 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:07:51 pm
Not quite  ;D I still maintain things can get to that point though. Greece, France and now here all mass protests/riots in the last few days. Both sides will keep pushing and it will push one side of over the edge. I wonder if jail time for non vaxxers will get talked about over here at some point in the future.

Are you still maintaining you aren't a conspiracy theorist?  ;D
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60143 on: Today at 12:16:00 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:10:23 pm



https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/society/2021/jul/15/france-achieves-record-covid-jabs-with-macrons-big-stick-approach

This was written about Macrons approach:
People unable to present a valid health pass risk up to six months in prison and a fine of up to 10,000 (£8,500), according to the draft text of the law, while owners of establishments welcoming the public who fail to check patrons passes could go to jail for a year and be hit with a 45,000 fine.

Laws like this could easily happen here is what I mean.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,126
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60144 on: Today at 12:29:45 pm »
New estimates of how many have died in India from it: https://cgdev.org/sites/default/files/three-new-estimates-indias-all-cause-excess-mortality-during-covid-19-pandemic.pdf

Official figures are at around 400k. Those behind the research linked reckon that the evidence they have is pointing to between 3.4 million and 4.9 million people having died so far.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60145 on: Today at 12:38:13 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:15:32 pm
Are you still maintaining you aren't a conspiracy theorist?  ;D

Have given the article detailing Macrons draft plans to show I havent just pulled that comment out of my ass. Its literally a draft law not a conspiracy.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1499 1500 1501 1502 1503 [1504]   Go Up
« previous next »
 