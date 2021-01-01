Is it bad that I really want someone to deck her?



I want to deck everyone associated with her entry to Australia. For those who don't know, there are around 30,000 Australians still awaiting permission to come home, having been barred from entry for months - and the government only last week halved the intake to around 3000 per week. So for the government to grant "critical skills" visas to so-called celebrities to come and participate in something like Big Brother that has no benefit to anyone, except maybe advertisers, is a real kick in the teeth for our stranded citizens. Furthermore, almost no one in Australia had heard of Katie Hopkins before this incident, so it's clear that the broadcaster had not selected Hopkins for her celebrity appeal, but only because she could be guaranteed to set tongues wagging with her abhorrent antics. There is absolutely no way their swift cancellation of her contract was the result of their shock and horror at her behaviour. They would have known this was going to happen, and probably had their sanctimonious statement prepared beforehand - whatever it takes to draw attention to their pathetic, moribund, trash program. And of course Hopkins gets to play her Cancel Culture card, even though it was right-wing politicians who booted her out of the country. The minister who granted this wretch of a human being a special visa should be out on her arse, but of course she'll pretend there was no way this could have been foreseen and the visit really did seem to be in the national interest.