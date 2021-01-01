« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Offline Hij

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60080 on: Yesterday at 06:06:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:59:21 pm
Ultimately it's a ploy to pick up the pace of the vaccine roll out. Personally I don't think they have any real intention of bringing them in, but it's got to be preferable to shutting events down again through the winter.
Agree, the date is far enough in the future to be pulled.

Weirdly it's the anti vaccination lot who appear to be the loudest shouters against restrictions. Which is weird when ramping up the percentage of vaccinations puts the country in a much better position.
Offline Guz-kop

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60081 on: Yesterday at 06:09:30 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 06:04:51 pm
I'm basing it on full capacity on normal national bed availability.

For non level 1/2 care that's a pretty low bar and many trusts have been seeing "full capacity" more than would be expected for summer months, even 2 months ago
Offline redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60082 on: Yesterday at 06:16:26 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 06:00:56 pm
So we've all got to buy a mobile phone now then? Samsung and Apple have clearly been behind this whole pandemic all along.

For the vaccine passport thingy? You can also call 119 and they send you a paper one.
Offline Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60083 on: Yesterday at 06:21:19 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:16:26 pm
For the vaccine passport thingy? You can also call 119 and they send you a paper one.

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/covid-pass/get-your-covid-pass-letter/

You can also fill out this form
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60084 on: Yesterday at 06:33:27 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 05:47:13 pm
Presumably this will need to get through the Commons?
The Tory rebels will be outraged, but with opposition support should go through.
Offline Lusty

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60085 on: Yesterday at 06:43:12 pm »
My views on vaccine passports are well documented on here, but surely if you think they're necessary then it's a bit daft bringing them in 2 months after the clubs open?
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60086 on: Yesterday at 06:44:47 pm »
18k first doses yesterday.

Yes, it was a Sunday and it was absolutely boiling outside but that feels pretty poor going.
Offline Legs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60087 on: Yesterday at 06:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 06:43:12 pm
My views on vaccine passports are well documented on here, but surely if you think they're necessary then it's a bit daft bringing them in 2 months after the clubs open?

I guess it is being done like this as 18-30 year olds wont have had chance for second jab yet?

Nightclubs will probably kick off about it but other options are close altogether or do it with social distancing.

By the end of September we could take a step back which means they wont be allowed to open.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60088 on: Yesterday at 07:01:22 pm »
Great news on the vaccine passports.
Offline BobOnATank

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60089 on: Yesterday at 07:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 06:55:47 pm
I guess it is being done like this as 18-30 year olds wont have had chance for second jab yet?

Nightclubs will probably kick off about it but other options are close altogether or do it with social distancing.

By the end of September we could take a step back which means they wont be allowed to open.

Its purely politicial, johnson wanted his good news story plus would rather pick a bad option than rely on labour or others carrying him against the headbangers in his party.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60090 on: Yesterday at 07:05:38 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:01:22 pm
Great news on the vaccine passports.
Yes. It's important that people wanting to go to these potential super-spreader events should behave responsibly with the greater good of society in mind.
Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60091 on: Yesterday at 07:10:43 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:10:54 pm
Case growth week on week at least looking a bit lower today



Don't read too much into the lower increases. Not to be bearer of bad news, but heard rumblings suggesting there has been some delays running/processing/reporting results at one of the big lighthouse labs.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60092 on: Yesterday at 07:29:17 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:44:47 pm
18k first doses yesterday.

Yes, it was a Sunday and it was absolutely boiling outside but that feels pretty poor going.

NI didnt report vaccinations but I doubt it would of added much. Vaccine passports an understandable threat given those sort of numbers.
Offline PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60093 on: Yesterday at 07:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 06:21:19 pm
https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/covid-pass/get-your-covid-pass-letter/

You can also fill out this form
Thanks for this. I screwed up the photo for the app Id. Haven't bothered since.
Offline Fromola

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60094 on: Yesterday at 07:58:02 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 06:06:39 pm
Agree, the date is far enough in the future to be pulled.

Weirdly it's the anti vaccination lot who appear to be the loudest shouters against restrictions. Which is weird when ramping up the percentage of vaccinations puts the country in a much better position.

The right wingers going nuts about it, will be the ones kicking off when nightclubs have to shut again due to the impact of the virus.

They're so anti-vaccine and anti-lockdown, yet without the vaccine we'd be in lockdown right now.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60095 on: Yesterday at 08:02:50 pm »
The NHS app has already updated.  Under the Covid pass section it used to have Travel and Event Trials, the latter has changed to Domestic.
Offline OOS

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60096 on: Yesterday at 08:42:42 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:01:22 pm
Great news on the vaccine passports.

True. Also slightly gutted for people who can't have the vaccine and could be left out. Is there an exemption for them, they can have covid exemption passport?
Offline TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60097 on: Yesterday at 09:38:03 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 07:10:43 pm
Don't read too much into the lower increases. Not to be bearer of bad news, but heard rumblings suggesting there has been some delays running/processing/reporting results at one of the big lighthouse labs.

Notwithstanding that theres usually a bit of a weekend lag at play also.
Offline Legs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60098 on: Yesterday at 09:53:25 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 08:42:42 pm
True. Also slightly gutted for people who can't have the vaccine and could be left out. Is there an exemption for them, they can have covid exemption passport?

Not sure but if there is a medical reason im sure they would be fine.
Offline TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60099 on: Yesterday at 10:00:04 pm »
Was a bit concerned at news earlier that 60% of those hospitalised had 2 doses of the vaccine.  Vallance has corrected apparently


https://mobile.twitter.com/uksciencechief/status/1417204235356213252?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1417204235356213252%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=

Offline redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60100 on: Yesterday at 10:03:11 pm »
Uh oh. 60% of those hospitalised now have been double-vaccinated. Apparently Vallance said that.

Ok, looks like he meant the other way round - 60% of rhose hospitalised are unvaccinated.
Offline Hij

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60101 on: Yesterday at 10:17:54 pm »
My Covid pass doesn't show yet but my second dose was only Thursday, so hopefully shows up soon
Offline thejbs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60102 on: Yesterday at 10:22:43 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 10:03:11 pm
Uh oh. 60% of those hospitalised now have been double-vaccinated. Apparently Vallance said that.

Ok, looks like he meant the other way round - 60% of rhose hospitalised are unvaccinated.

Even still, 40% is a massive figure when we're relying on the vaccines to stop hospitalisations during this rampant third wave.
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60103 on: Yesterday at 10:23:28 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 07:10:43 pm
Don't read too much into the lower increases. Not to be bearer of bad news, but heard rumblings suggesting there has been some delays running/processing/reporting results at one of the big lighthouse labs.

I heard the same on the news that there was delays of up to 3 days and thats what I was advised when I went for a test today, but at the same time my Mrs had a test at 14:30 yesterday, got the results at 10:20 this morning which is pretty rapid.

On an aside she did a home test on Saturday morning and yesterday morning which both came out negative but the one she had at the test centre came back positive.
Offline TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60104 on: Yesterday at 10:27:36 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:22:43 pm
Even still, 40% is a massive figure when we're relying on the vaccines to stop hospitalisations during this rampant third wave.

The 40% will be a mix of those with 1 and 2 doses though.  That particular split hasnt been provided.  Whatever it is itll obviously be considerably lower than 60%.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60105 on: Yesterday at 10:34:05 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:22:43 pm
Even still, 40% is a massive figure when we're relying on the vaccines to stop hospitalisations during this rampant third wave.

No its not

This explains this rather neatly

Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60106 on: Yesterday at 10:37:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:34:05 pm
No its not

This explains this rather neatly



Did you copy that off one of your students?
Offline TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60107 on: Yesterday at 10:40:03 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:37:09 pm
Did you copy that off one of your students?
From  here
https://twitter.com/kennyshirley/status/1417177778013843456?s=21

Its nicely explained and should reassure everyone.
Offline thejbs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60108 on: Yesterday at 10:45:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:34:05 pm
No its not

This explains this rather neatly



Yeah, I saw that on twitter and I get the maths, but we're at 65% (at least one dose), not 95%, so 40% seems relatively high. I would like to see it broken down into double (+2weeks) and single doses.
Offline didi shamone

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60109 on: Yesterday at 10:48:27 pm »
It just seems to me that opening things up (which is badly needed) would be better determined by the percentage of people fully vaccinated rather than arbitrary dates.
Delta has set the bar higher. Two thirds of adults is quite low really. It leaves around half the population unvaccinated when you include kids. Way to easy for it to spread freely.

We're approaching two-thirds here too with only outdoor hospitality available and cases are rising quite quickly among young adults. Sooner we hit 80% fully vaccinated and beyond the better. Should slow it down to manageable levels.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60110 on: Yesterday at 11:35:30 pm »
So I looked on Lee Hursts Twitter.


And hes an alpha grade  c*nt of the very very lowest level.
Offline duvva

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60111 on: Yesterday at 11:57:01 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 10:17:54 pm
My Covid pass doesn't show yet but my second dose was only Thursday, so hopefully shows up soon
Think it takes 14 days after second dose to show
Offline Hij

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60112 on: Today at 12:26:22 am »
Offline djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60113 on: Today at 12:47:33 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:22:43 pm
Even still, 40% is a massive figure when we're relying on the vaccines to stop hospitalisations during this rampant third wave.
Strangely, we actually want to see that figure increase. The closer we get to 100% of people vaccinated making up the numbers in hospital the better shape were actually in. That its still a lowish percentage points toward us having too large a population that can still propagate transmission. Ideally we want the percentage vaccinated making up the hospitalisation figure going up, while absolute numbers dont, or at least dont rise sharply.
Offline djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60114 on: Today at 12:57:08 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:45:11 pm
Yeah, I saw that on twitter and I get the maths, but we're at 65% (at least one dose), not 95%, so 40% seems relatively high. I would like to see it broken down into double (+2weeks) and single doses.
35% of hospitalisations are coming from the 5% of over 50s that are unvaccinated.

43% of hospitalisations are coming from the 80% of over 50s that are fully vaccinated.

The remainder come from those 15% with one dose. Thats the breakdown for the over 50 age group, which still make up the bulk of the hospitalisation numbers.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60115 on: Today at 01:29:21 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:35:30 pm
So I looked on Lee Hursts Twitter.


And hes an alpha grade  c*nt of the very very lowest level.

Is he still around?, is he still relevant to anyone?, even with 19.5k followers and being a dick (always was)
Offline GreatEx

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60116 on: Today at 04:11:03 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:36:28 pm
Is it bad that I really want someone to deck her?

I want to deck everyone associated with her entry to Australia. For those who don't know, there are around 30,000 Australians still awaiting permission to come home, having been barred from entry for months - and the government only last week halved the intake to around 3000 per week. So for the government to grant "critical skills" visas to so-called celebrities to come and participate in something like Big Brother that has no benefit to anyone, except maybe advertisers, is a real kick in the teeth for our stranded citizens. Furthermore, almost no one in Australia had heard of Katie Hopkins before this incident, so it's clear that the broadcaster had not selected Hopkins for her celebrity appeal, but only because she could be guaranteed to set tongues wagging with her abhorrent antics. There is absolutely no way their swift cancellation of her contract was the result of their shock and horror at her behaviour. They would have known this was going to happen, and probably had their sanctimonious statement prepared beforehand - whatever it takes to draw attention to their pathetic, moribund, trash program. And of course Hopkins gets to play her Cancel Culture card, even though it was right-wing politicians who booted her out of the country. The minister who granted this wretch of a human being a special visa should be out on her arse, but of course she'll pretend there was no way this could have been foreseen and the visit really did seem to be in the national interest.
