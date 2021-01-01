Yeah, I saw that on twitter and I get the maths, but we're at 65% (at least one dose), not 95%, so 40% seems relatively high. I would like to see it broken down into double (+2weeks) and single doses.
35% of hospitalisations are coming from the 5% of over 50s that are unvaccinated.
43% of hospitalisations are coming from the 80% of over 50s that are fully vaccinated.
The remainder come from those 15% with one dose. Thats the breakdown for the over 50 age group, which still make up the bulk of the hospitalisation numbers.