Don't read too much into the lower increases. Not to be bearer of bad news, but heard rumblings suggesting there has been some delays running/processing/reporting results at one of the big lighthouse labs.
I heard the same on the news that there was delays of up to 3 days and thats what I was advised when I went for a test today, but at the same time my Mrs had a test at 14:30 yesterday, got the results at 10:20 this morning which is pretty rapid.
On an aside she did a home test on Saturday morning and yesterday morning which both came out negative but the one she had at the test centre came back positive.