It just seems to me that opening things up (which is badly needed) would be better determined by the percentage of people fully vaccinated rather than arbitrary dates.

Delta has set the bar higher. Two thirds of adults is quite low really. It leaves around half the population unvaccinated when you include kids. Way to easy for it to spread freely.



We're approaching two-thirds here too with only outdoor hospitality available and cases are rising quite quickly among young adults. Sooner we hit 80% fully vaccinated and beyond the better. Should slow it down to manageable levels.