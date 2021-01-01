The opposite to this is there is no one prepared to be honest about what number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths people seem to be an acceptable trade off? If you ask the govt to provide parameters to when restrictions will end (fair and reasonable) then the opposite must also be true. At the moment it's not just a concern about xyz business opening in isolation (no pun intended) it's the rhetoric that surrounds it. The idea that we're just closing our eyes and pretending it doesn't exist when it's actually getting worse by the day



Its part of the same problem in that throughout this theres been a lack of clarity as to what the metrics are in terms of lowering restrictions, the governments 4 tests was always relatively vague and clearly hugely subjective.I know Whitty has said that in his opinion it is sensible to lower now because of the reasons Ive said in terms of waiting until Autumn.Im not sure, my position on this is very much simply that I want a clear idea of where we need to be prior to easing of restrictions - even if they came out and said the vaccine isnt enough, we need x, y and z because in absence of that, if the line is just that cases are too high and therefore so are hospitalisations, then I fear for what actually needs to be in place before we can reduce restrictions?