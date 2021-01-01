« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1496 1497 1498 1499 1500 [1501]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2078514 times)

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,294
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60000 on: Today at 11:41:46 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:05:15 am
Unless you're counting me as the one other poster I can promise you thats an underestimate

Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 11:12:42 am
Am I the other person? I'm pretty sure I have done so.

Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:31:08 am
there's definitely been more than two. but at the same time, nothing was going to change - we all know the 'rich west' was going to hoard until they felt their economies could go back to normal-ish. that's all they care about. meanwhile we can only hope the next delta variant doesn't brew - it might even be from the UK this time.


A handful then  ;)
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,601
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60001 on: Today at 11:53:47 am »
I have to be honest. If I was 18, 19, 20 year old me, I'd probably be in a nightclub for the next 36 hours


You really can't blame kids for going nuts after being cooped up so long.


Although I'm an old fogey, I wasn't once..
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,836
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60002 on: Today at 11:54:11 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:19:31 am
Theres no obvious answer to this but ultimately we cant just leave these businesses shut indefinitely.

When the stage 4 restrictions was initially delayed until 19 July I read a fair bit of data explaining why it was sensible to do so (mostly in line with issuing second jabs to the most vulnerable with various projections in the number of lives that was likely to save.) I may be looking in the wrong places but Im not seeing that this time, Im just seeing a lot of people saying that its too early to open up with little guidance as to when would be sensible to do so and why the delay would be sensible.

Of course a fairly straight forward case can be made of wait until cases are going down, rather than doubling upward but if this is to take a couple of months it pushes us into Autumn with kids back at school, the football season well under way, people spending more time indoors etc etc.

Throughout this Ive always been behind the idea of keeping restrictions in place as theres a direct correlation between doing so and less people dying, but Ive always been in favour of this because it was always temporary, especially once the vaccines were approved I always saw it as a means to the end, the end being when weve achieved full vaccination of the most vulnerable (those that want the vaccine that is) which broadly has been achieved.

The issue the government would - have in trying to extend the period without restrictions is that unless they can concisely explain why the restrictions need to remain for the time being, what it is were trying to achieve whilst they remain in place and what an acceptable picture looks like whereby we can finally relax them, then public buy in is going to be very hard to get because people will (understandably) be thinking Ive got both vaccines as have the vast majority of the population and it still isnt enough.)

Im not sure what the answer is but I dont think that its how can we open nightclubs currently because at the end of the day the people whose livelihoods depend on them need and deserve a reliable plan as to when they can open.




The opposite to this is there is no one prepared to be honest about what number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths people seem to be an acceptable trade off? If you ask the govt to provide parameters to when restrictions will end (fair and reasonable) then the opposite must also be true. At the moment it's not just a concern about xyz business opening in isolation (no pun intended) it's the rhetoric that surrounds it. The idea that we're just closing our eyes and pretending it doesn't exist when it's actually getting worse by the day
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,544
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60003 on: Today at 11:55:54 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 11:53:47 am
I have to be honest. If I was 18, 19, 20 year old me, I'd probably be in a nightclub for the next 36 hours


You really can't blame kids for going nuts after being cooped up so long.


Although I'm an old fogey, I wasn't once..

Were nightclubs a thing in the 1920s?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,601
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60004 on: Today at 12:02:25 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 11:55:54 am
Were nightclubs a thing in the 1920s?

I remember when I were a lad and you'd get uptown bouncing beats from the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Central Band of the Royal Air Force, Al Jolson, The Original Dixieland Jazz Band and Paul Whiteman's Orchestra


Eeee. Twisting the night away wi' a pint of Mackersons and some opium.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60005 on: Today at 12:04:33 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 11:54:11 am
The opposite to this is there is no one prepared to be honest about what number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths people seem to be an acceptable trade off? If you ask the govt to provide parameters to when restrictions will end (fair and reasonable) then the opposite must also be true. At the moment it's not just a concern about xyz business opening in isolation (no pun intended) it's the rhetoric that surrounds it. The idea that we're just closing our eyes and pretending it doesn't exist when it's actually getting worse by the day

Its part of the same problem in that throughout this theres been a lack of clarity as to what the metrics are in terms of lowering restrictions, the governments 4 tests was always relatively vague and clearly hugely subjective.

I know Whitty has said that in his opinion it is sensible to lower now because of the reasons Ive said in terms of waiting until Autumn.

Im not sure, my position on this is very much simply that I want a clear idea of where we need to be prior to easing of restrictions - even if they came out and said the vaccine isnt enough, we need x, y and z because in absence of that, if the line is just that cases are too high and therefore so are hospitalisations, then I fear for what actually needs to be in place before we can reduce restrictions?
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,617
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60006 on: Today at 12:05:12 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 11:53:47 am
I have to be honest. If I was 18, 19, 20 year old me, I'd probably be in a nightclub for the next 36 hours


You really can't blame kids for going nuts after being cooped up so long.


Although I'm an old fogey, I wasn't once..

Agreed, they have given up a hell of a lot over the last year and a quarter for restrictions that largely protected others, as their risks were relatively low to begin with.

I don't blame some of them for letting loose a bit, its not as if they are breaking the law/guidance either.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1496 1497 1498 1499 1500 [1501]   Go Up
« previous next »
 