COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59880 on: Today at 09:25:34 am
Apparently Johnson and Sunak werent pinged, they were contacted by test and trace hmmm
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59881 on: Today at 09:35:19 am
Prof Ferguson on Marr says its almost certain well get to 1k hospitalisations daily and 100k cases daily, although also says numbers may exceed that.

Says 25% of those infected who display symptoms are suffering from long Covid.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59882 on: Today at 10:28:47 am
Quote from: djahern on Today at 12:25:49 am
Going to cause a shit storm if true; but I cant see how the JVCI could have decided any differently at this moment in time.

How come so many countries are already vaccinating teenagers?

The individual risk for them is low, but it's not much different for people in their 20s. The benefits for society are potentially much bigger though, not to mention the likelihood of much less disruption to their schooling.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59883 on: Today at 10:38:08 am
Personally don't care if Boris etc aren't self isolating. As predicted that will shortly be a thing of the past.

I suspect from next week or so they'll announce 'close contacts' as obsolete and instead you'll only isolate if you have symptoms and test positive. People in the same household will probably still need to isolate but you won't have situations in work or schools were loads of perfectly healthy and fine people aren't sent home for 10 days because they're deemed to be a 'close contact' and certainly not from some faulty app that pings you through a wall.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59884 on: Today at 10:38:47 am
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:28:47 am
How come so many countries are already vaccinating teenagers?

The individual risk for them is low, but it's not much different for people in their 20s. The benefits for society are potentially much bigger though, not to mention the likelihood of much less disruption to their schooling.

Its mixed all over the place. Some countries are mixing vaccines for example.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59885 on: Today at 10:46:17 am
Johnson and Sunak have both done a rapid U-turn on their opt out from isolation
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59886 on: Today at 10:50:05 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:38:47 am
Its mixed all over the place. Some countries are mixing vaccines for example.

The point being there are plenty of good reasons to vaccinate teenagers and many countries have come to that conclusion.

For a country with declining vaccination rates in adults (largely due to high coverage now), plentiful supply but facing a huge increase in cases and all the disruption that causes, it's a bizarre decision imo.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59887 on: Today at 10:50:51 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 09:00:35 am
You don't think it's wrong?

You don't think probably 50,000+ more people dying is wrong?

What would your solution be?

I agree that masks should be law until cases are way down again.

But if you can't open up the industries from tomorrow now then we may lose them.

For example if football still couldn't have full fans until 2022 and LFC said they have to close shop for good would you be OK with that? (Yes an extreme example but relevant for many clubs lower down the leagues)

You might say wait and vaccinate more people but anyone who has been offered one should have had one by now. Even 2nd doses are up for grabs at many walk in centeres and you don't need to wait more than 4 weeks before the first one.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59888 on: Today at 10:54:19 am
Were going to have problems in schools if rates hit 100k+ a day, there wont be staff to keep schools open..

Same for other industries I would imagine.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59889 on: Today at 10:57:47 am
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:46:17 am
Johnson and Sunak have both done a rapid U-turn on their opt out from isolation

Every Tory minister put forward on Andrew Marr this morning got destroyed for this conveniently devised pilot scheme.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59890 on: Today at 11:00:13 am
Wed be better off with Frank Drebin in charge.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59891 on: Today at 11:06:04 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:54:19 am
Were going to have problems in schools if rates hit 100k+ a day, there wont be staff to keep schools open..

Same for other industries I would imagine.

The schools are shut for the summer in a few days. They're banking on things leveling off before they return in September, as in any year the virus season kicks off as soon as the kids go back. Then you've got all the colleges and universities back on campus.

We'll be back in some form of lockdown in September.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59892 on: Today at 11:07:04 am
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:46:17 am
Johnson and Sunak have both done a rapid U-turn on their opt out from isolation

They'll still have pissed off on their holidays this time next week.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59893 on: Today at 11:07:49 am
My brother, his wife and their three kids have all tested positive now.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59894 on: Today at 11:16:11 am
If these useless fuckers are voted back in next time, I give up with this country.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59895 on: Today at 11:18:24 am
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:46:17 am
Johnson and Sunak have both done a rapid U-turn on their opt out from isolation

Fastest u turn ever?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59896 on: Today at 11:23:07 am
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 11:18:24 am
Fastest u turn ever?

If only it was Boris' idea for the Super League - would have been over within an hour rather than waiting days for an apology.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59897 on: Today at 11:26:38 am
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 11:07:49 am
My brother, his wife and their three kids have all tested positive now.
Are they vaccinated? Kids will be fine though.  My sister had the same

This all seems to be the herd immunity strategy again.   Bonkers, really bonkers.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59898 on: Today at 12:47:32 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:26:38 am
Are they vaccinated? Kids will be fine though.  My sister had the same

This all seems to be the herd immunity strategy again.   Bonkers, really bonkers.

Brother and his wife are double vaccinated, my brother has diabetes and had a stroke four years ago so its a little concerning. He seems to be holding up okay for now, his wife has aches and bad headaches but is doing alright.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59899 on: Today at 12:51:03 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:47:32 pm
Brother and his wife are double vaccinated, my brother has diabetes and had a stroke four years ago so its a little concerning. He seems to be holding up okay for now, his wife has aches and bad headaches but is doing alright.
Lets hope it stays that way

My sister is ok now a week later, hopefully the same here
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59900 on: Today at 01:10:13 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 10:50:51 am
What would your solution be?

I agree that masks should be law until cases are way down again.

But if you can't open up the industries from tomorrow now then we may lose them.

For example if football still couldn't have full fans until 2022 and LFC said they have to close shop for good would you be OK with that? (Yes an extreme example but relevant for many clubs lower down the leagues)

You might say wait and vaccinate more people but anyone who has been offered one should have had one by now. Even 2nd doses are up for grabs at many walk in centeres and you don't need to wait more than 4 weeks before the first one.



Keep things largely as they are at the moment.

Enforce mask wearing - with heavy fines/jail if you don't comply.

Enforce social distancing.

Stop this curve now. If they open up on Monday then we are talking millions of infections and the real actual risk is that these will bring variant. And some of those variants might not be slowed by the vaccine. If that happens then you are talking a frightning amount of deaths and permanent illness for a large proportion of the population.

If we have to wait another 6 months then football clubs will still be there. Everything is based on demand. If there is a demand then a business is feasible.

For me, adding tens of thousands of deaths and tens of thousands of long-covid cases sound like a suicidal strategy,
