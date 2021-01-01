You don't think it's wrong?



You don't think probably 50,000+ more people dying is wrong?



What would your solution be?I agree that masks should be law until cases are way down again.But if you can't open up the industries from tomorrow now then we may lose them.For example if football still couldn't have full fans until 2022 and LFC said they have to close shop for good would you be OK with that? (Yes an extreme example but relevant for many clubs lower down the leagues)You might say wait and vaccinate more people but anyone who has been offered one should have had one by now. Even 2nd doses are up for grabs at many walk in centeres and you don't need to wait more than 4 weeks before the first one.