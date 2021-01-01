What would your solution be?
I agree that masks should be law until cases are way down again.
But if you can't open up the industries from tomorrow now then we may lose them.
For example if football still couldn't have full fans until 2022 and LFC said they have to close shop for good would you be OK with that? (Yes an extreme example but relevant for many clubs lower down the leagues)
You might say wait and vaccinate more people but anyone who has been offered one should have had one by now. Even 2nd doses are up for grabs at many walk in centeres and you don't need to wait more than 4 weeks before the first one.
Keep things largely as they are at the moment.
Enforce mask wearing - with heavy fines/jail if you don't comply.
Enforce social distancing.
Stop this curve now. If they open up on Monday then we are talking millions of infections and the real actual risk is that these will bring variant. And some of those variants might not be slowed by the vaccine. If that happens then you are talking a frightning amount of deaths and permanent illness for a large proportion of the population.
If we have to wait another 6 months then football clubs will still be there. Everything is based on demand. If there is a demand then a business is feasible.
For me, adding tens of thousands of deaths and tens of thousands of long-covid cases sound like a suicidal strategy,