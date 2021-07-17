What about concerts, theatres, stadiums etc? You cant keep these places shut indefinitely.
I mentioned night clubs in particular because they are probably the best scenario for mass spreading, e.g. loads of people out of their heads (a lot of the time), closely packed together, heavy breathing, for hours on end etc.
Then them all piling out and spreading it to others outside the clubs..
You cannot control drunk/drugged people at all. Forget that.
Whilst other events with even more numbers in attendance (e.g. footy crowds, theatre) can at least be marshalled and have social distancing to a certain extent. If numbers get really bad then you can at least have spaces between seats and masks again.
Can't do that in night clubs.
Think we need to be pragmatic. Need to open up society for mental and economic benefits BUT with some parts of the non-essential services closed down until further notice. There is no other way out until and unless we all immunised (like smallpox was).