Because they or the government have decided on the herd immunity route for kids and their (usually under 40's parents) and we are past the point of no return now?



JVCI wouldnt get involved in that decision if it were to be made. Their decision will be solely on the risk/benefit of vaccination. The benefit just isnt there for them to recommend it unless the risk is essentially nil. They might think they require more data to conclude that the risk is nil.The risk to kids under 14 from covid is fairly small when looking solely at mortality. Ive not looked in a while but certainly up until recently it was something like 12 kids under fourteen had passed away due to covid and they were all in a vulnerable category. Hence Id expect them to recommend vaccination for vulnerable groups but wouldnt expect recommendation beyond that at this time. There will of course be arguments about potential long covid and potential long term effects of infection, but the data backing that even as a reasonable risk is still sketchy too. There will also be arguments about the continuing disruption to their lives and schooling, but its not really a strong enough reason for vaccination either, unless the risks again are essentially nil. Its a really tricky decision, I dont envy them having to make it.