Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2073172 times)

Offline Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59840 on: Yesterday at 01:58:25 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:39:06 pm
Sajid Javid has tested positive for Covid.
Ha, you couldn't make it up ! Although with this lot you can 'cos they do it all the time.
Offline rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59841 on: Yesterday at 02:02:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:55:25 pm
I hope hes not, because it will mean vaccines work well

True.

He's just been on the news saying its very mild
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59842 on: Yesterday at 02:04:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:02:10 pm
True.

He's just been on the news saying its very mild

So did Boris.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59843 on: Yesterday at 02:04:32 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:57:12 pm
Apparently he was at a care home earlier this week.

Aye, Tuesday.
Offline rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59844 on: Yesterday at 02:05:40 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 02:04:25 pm
So did Boris.

He'd not been double jabbed though, javed has
Offline PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59845 on: Yesterday at 02:13:11 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 01:58:25 pm
Ha, you couldn't make it up ! Although with this lot you can 'cos they do it all the time.
It does seem like it's rampant
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline conman

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59846 on: Yesterday at 02:46:13 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on July 16, 2021, 10:40:18 pm
Had a conversation today with another couple. All four of us intend to keep wearing masks in supermarkets. What do you reckon the average percentage of wearers USD likely to be. I'd hope for at least fifty percent, but plucking that number or if the air.
You can get observed mask wearing percentages for all countries here.. https://covid19.healthdata.org/united-kingdom?view=mask-use&tab=trend
Offline filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59847 on: Yesterday at 04:04:10 pm »
Another 50k reported day



Also now hitting 50k by sample date

Offline TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59848 on: Yesterday at 04:05:36 pm »
Offline TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59849 on: Yesterday at 04:16:05 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 02:04:32 pm
Aye, Tuesday.

Was also at Downing Street yesterday meeting Johnson.
Offline rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59850 on: Yesterday at 04:33:52 pm »
Oh the primary school strikes again

The held a leavers disco for yr6. A T/A who attended has only gone and tested positive, now 70 odd kids and all the staff in attendance are self isolating. You cannot make this shit up 😂
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59851 on: Yesterday at 04:54:32 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 08:51:11 am
What about concerts, theatres, stadiums etc? You cant keep these places shut indefinitely.
I mentioned night clubs in particular because they are probably the best scenario for mass spreading, e.g. loads of people out of their heads (a lot of the time), closely packed together, heavy breathing, for hours on end etc.
Then them all piling out and spreading it to others outside the clubs..
You cannot control drunk/drugged people at all. Forget that.

Whilst other events with even more numbers in attendance (e.g. footy crowds, theatre) can at least be marshalled and have social distancing to a certain extent. If numbers get really bad then you can at least have spaces between seats and masks again.

Can't do that in night clubs.

Think we need to be pragmatic. Need to open up society for mental and economic benefits BUT with some parts of the non-essential services closed down until further notice. There is no other way out until and unless we all immunised (like smallpox was).
Offline lamad

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59852 on: Yesterday at 04:54:51 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on July 16, 2021, 11:28:52 pm
They found a lump on my mates neck in Feb, earliest the NHS could remove it was mid June, his Mrs added him to the private cover she get from work with Axa in April (I get the same scheme from my work and you can only join or leave in April), he got the lump removed in early May and it was even the same consultant who he saw on the NHS that he was seeing privately and performed the surgery to remove the lump which luckily turned out to be non-cancerous.
...
:thumbup Happy for your mate, out of personal experience in the past four, five weeks I know how happy and thankful it makes you, and those around you, when such a scare with surgery turns out to be non-cancerous.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59853 on: Yesterday at 07:21:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:33:52 pm
Oh the primary school strikes again

The held a leavers disco for yr6. A T/A who attended has only gone and tested positive, now 70 odd kids and all the staff in attendance are self isolating. You cannot make this shit up 😂
Our neighbour works in a school and is now laid up at home with Covid. She's had both jabs, but still feels like shit.

I also had something pop up on my phone this morning saying that the Wembley Super-spreader event last Sunday has seen many who attended testing positive now.
Offline TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59854 on: Yesterday at 07:49:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:21:46 pm


I also had something pop up on my phone this morning saying that the Wembley Super-spreader event last Sunday has seen many who attended testing positive now.

What a surprise.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59855 on: Yesterday at 09:10:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:21:46 pm
Our neighbour works in a school and is now laid up at home with Covid. She's had both jabs, but still feels like shit.

I also had something pop up on my phone this morning saying that the Wembley Super-spreader event last Sunday has seen many who attended testing positive now.

Unsurprisingly, there has been a huge amount of positive cases in the area my girlfriend lives after the loyalist sectarian hatefest last weekend too.
Offline Nick110581

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59856 on: Yesterday at 09:31:25 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 08:51:11 am
What about concerts, theatres, stadiums etc? You cant keep these places shut indefinitely.

You can until people are double jabbed and the numbers drop.

The current stance is going to be reversed in a few weeks anyway.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59857 on: Yesterday at 10:03:35 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:10:53 pm
Unsurprisingly, there has been a huge amount of positive cases in the area my girlfriend lives after the loyalist sectarian hatefest last weekend too.

I thought those giant pallet bonfires would have killed off all germs and viruses?

Obviously not.
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59858 on: Yesterday at 10:09:23 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:03:35 pm
I thought those giant pallet bonfires would have killed off all germs and viruses?

Obviously not.

The disease has proven impervious to high heat.

Enough about sectarianism though, how does Covid react to fire?
Offline Commie Bobbie

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59859 on: Yesterday at 10:22:47 pm »
We've done everything right for the last 18 months. Everything.

What was the point of the last 18 months, if we are heading down a route of Herd Immunity by default - with a variant that is more transmissible than the original fucking thing?

It feels like we're all being held hostage at the whim of the crackpots and genuine pond life of the Conservative party. All so the c*nt in number 10 can keep his job.
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59860 on: Yesterday at 10:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 10:22:47 pm
We've done everything right for the last 18 months. Everything.

What was the point of the last 18 months, if we are heading down a route of Herd Immunity by default - with a variant that is more transmissible than the original fucking thing?

It feels like we're all being held hostage at the whim of the crackpots and genuine pond life of the Conservative party. All so the c*nt in number 10 can keep his job.

We have not done everything right, not even close. Some things right sure, but there was so much wrong.

Agreed with the rest of your post though.
Offline TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59861 on: Yesterday at 10:45:16 pm »
Javid was scheduled to do the political rounds tomorrow on sky and Marr as it is the eve of freedom day, in the wake of huge case increases.

Then he pops up on Twitter to announce hes tested positive, so he wont be showing up tomorrow.
Offline Commie Bobbie

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59862 on: Yesterday at 11:00:42 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:26:00 pm
We have not done everything right, not even close. Some things right sure, but there was so much wrong.

Agreed with the rest of your post though.

Didn't mean the government. You, Me - the majority of people in this country - have done as we have been told.

As for the government, well - its criminal.
Offline rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59863 on: Yesterday at 11:30:06 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 11:00:42 pm
Didn't mean the government. You, Me - the majority of people in this country - have done as we have been told.

As for the government, well - its criminal.

I thought that was what you meant and it's so annoying that we've done our best but we're saddled with utter dickheads in government.
Offline filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59864 on: Yesterday at 11:49:11 pm »
As had been hinted at for a while the JCVI will not recommend mass vaccination for children.

https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/british-ministers-decide-against-mass-vaccination-teenagers-telegraph-2021-07-17/
Online djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59865 on: Today at 12:25:49 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:49:11 pm
As had been hinted at for a while the JCVI will not recommend mass vaccination for children.

https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/british-ministers-decide-against-mass-vaccination-teenagers-telegraph-2021-07-17/
Going to cause a shit storm if true; but I cant see how the JVCI could have decided any differently at this moment in time.
Offline RF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59866 on: Today at 01:03:02 am »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 12:25:49 am
Going to cause a shit storm if true; but I cant see how the JVCI could have decided any differently at this moment in time.

Because they or the government have decided on the herd immunity route for kids and their (usually under 40's parents) and we are past the point of no return now?
Offline RF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59867 on: Today at 01:05:36 am »
Btw it is rife in my area now with kids and their parents. Self isolating oldies in the family bubbles seem to be fine so far.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59868 on: Today at 01:09:11 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:39:06 pm
Sajid Javid has tested positive for Covid.
I hope the dopey c*nt is one of the 20% who get a really bad dose of it. I have no sympathy whatsoever for any of these Tory charlatans. I hope he had a meeting with that utter berk Sunak whilst he was infectious and I then hope that dopey twat gets an even worse dose than Javid got.

Pricks the lot of them
Online djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59869 on: Today at 01:50:07 am »
Quote from: RF on Today at 01:03:02 am
Because they or the government have decided on the herd immunity route for kids and their (usually under 40's parents) and we are past the point of no return now?
JVCI wouldnt get involved in that decision if it were to be made. Their decision will be solely on the risk/benefit of vaccination. The benefit just isnt there for them to recommend it unless the risk is essentially nil. They might think they require more data to conclude that the risk is nil.

The risk to kids under 14 from covid is fairly small when looking solely at mortality. Ive not looked in a while but certainly up until recently it was something like 12 kids under fourteen had passed away due to covid and they were all in a vulnerable category. Hence Id expect them to recommend vaccination for vulnerable groups but wouldnt expect recommendation beyond that at this time. There will of course be arguments about potential long covid and potential long term effects of infection, but the data backing that even as a reasonable risk is still sketchy too. There will also be arguments about the continuing disruption to their lives and schooling, but its not really a strong enough reason for vaccination either, unless the risks again are essentially nil. Its a really tricky decision, I dont envy them having to make it.
