« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1491 1492 1493 1494 1495 [1496]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2071063 times)

Online djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,220
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59800 on: Today at 12:28:43 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:20:29 pm
Well I think the reason covid has such a (relatively) low death rate is that everyone who needs an ICU bed gets one. I would consider overwhelmed to be the point where that's no longer true and the NHS have to choose who gets treated and who doesn't.

I don't think we've reached that point in the UK yet although my friends in the NHS tell me we were pretty close around Christmas.
Isnt that definition of overwhelmed too fixated on one disease and one treatment though? We had some comments from the heads of NHS recently that they will cope with this wave but I think that was misunderstood in a lot of the press. The NHS always copes, its what they have to do. Coping doesnt equal functioning as we need it to though, something has to give for it to be able to cope.

We had much of last years lockdown under the idea of protecting the NHS. Again, many assumed we were protecting it from falling over entirely but the original intention of protecting the NHS was to allow it to continue to do what it does best, which is to provide the care needed when it is needed. Since then weve had much of the press putting forth the idea that we succeeded in protecting the NHS, despite the huge numbers of covid patients it had to deal with (and so we can do it again). Id argue that actually we failed, we didnt protect the NHS, no where near in fact. Despite the amazing efforts of the NHS staff something had to give for the system to cope and that was the loss of the critical routine care that it provides and that we all rely on being there when we need it.

Id say overwhelmed is more when the NHS as a service and staff as individuals have to choose between treating the acute need of covid patients over the routine and maybe long term care of other diseases. Once that happens, the NHS as a health care system is overwhelmed, it copes of course as it always does, but doesnt function as we need it to.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:32:21 am by djahern »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,585
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59801 on: Today at 01:16:20 am »
Yay UK winning again

Second in the whole world for new daily cases with +51,870 (behind Indionesia who had +54,000)
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,027
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59802 on: Today at 01:28:26 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 11:00:08 pm
See the problem with this viewpoint is that it downplays what actually happened. Let me tell you the last 16 months I'm hospitals has been bat shit crazy. The only reason people got an itu bed was because entire hospitals were turned inside out to deal with covid. My own intensive care was expanded to nearly 300% of normal capacity. Absolutely bananas to think we were not overwhelmed. Even a small percentage of a repeat of the peaks is hugely disruptive

Indeed. And another option for what constitutes 'overwhelmed' could be 'is patient safety being negatively impacted?'. I think its safe to say that by that criteria the system has definitely been overwhelmed.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59803 on: Today at 02:15:40 am »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 12:28:43 am
Isnt that definition of overwhelmed too fixated on one disease and one treatment though? We had some comments from the heads of NHS recently that they will cope with this wave but I think that was misunderstood in a lot of the press. The NHS always copes, its what they have to do. Coping doesnt equal functioning as we need it to though, something has to give for it to be able to cope.

We had much of last years lockdown under the idea of protecting the NHS. Again, many assumed we were protecting it from falling over entirely but the original intention of protecting the NHS was to allow it to continue to do what it does best, which is to provide the care needed when it is needed. Since then weve had much of the press putting forth the idea that we succeeded in protecting the NHS, despite the huge numbers of covid patients it had to deal with (and so we can do it again). Id argue that actually we failed, we didnt protect the NHS, no where near in fact. Despite the amazing efforts of the NHS staff something had to give for the system to cope and that was the loss of the critical routine care that it provides and that we all rely on being there when we need it.

Id say overwhelmed is more when the NHS as a service and staff as individuals have to choose between treating the acute need of covid patients over the routine and maybe long term care of other diseases. Once that happens, the NHS as a health care system is overwhelmed, it copes of course as it always does, but doesnt function as we need it to.

From The Guardian:

Quote
The number of patients waiting for NHS treatment in England broke records for the second month in a row to reach 5.3 million, official figures show, prompting warnings the huge care backlog could exacerbate health service staff burnout.

It means the waiting list has grown by 606,501 over the last three months as patients have started using the NHS again, renewing fears it will hit 7 million before the end of the year.

The figures showed that two-thirds (67%) of patients received treatments within 18 weeks in May, far below the standard the NHS sets itself of treating 92% within this timeframe.

Healthcare leaders said the figures showed there was an immense task ahead for healthcare workers, who were valiantly firefighting on multiple fronts as they faced unprecedented levels of exhaustion and stress.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/jul/08/nhs-england-waiting-list-reaches-record-high-second-straight-month
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,601
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59804 on: Today at 08:44:13 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 11:00:08 pm
See the problem with this viewpoint is that it downplays what actually happened. Let me tell you the last 16 months I'm hospitals has been bat shit crazy. The only reason people got an itu bed was because entire hospitals were turned inside out to deal with covid. My own intensive care was expanded to nearly 300% of normal capacity. Absolutely bananas to think we were not overwhelmed. Even a small percentage of a repeat of the peaks is hugely disruptive
It's not exactly my viewpoint, and I don't mean to say that the NHS is not overwhelmed by any normal sense of the word. But when the government, press etc. use the word I think that's what they mean.

But back to my original post; we  have taken a dangerous gamble that herd immunity will kick in and save us before the NHS runs out of ICU capacity. If it doesn't, what happens? Back in lockdown? Or do we start to see huge death rates again and people turned away from hospital?

I was interested to know if anyone had done the maths to figure out how likely that scenario was to happen.
Logged

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,784
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59805 on: Today at 08:46:16 am »
Will keeping night clubs shut for the foreseeable future reduce infections/deaths by any significant amount?

They must be the worst places for super-spreading, no?
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,278
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59806 on: Today at 08:51:11 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 08:46:16 am
Will keeping night clubs shut for the foreseeable future reduce infections/deaths by any significant amount?

They must be the worst places for super-spreading, no?
What about concerts, theatres, stadiums etc? You cant keep these places shut indefinitely.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59807 on: Today at 08:53:29 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 08:51:11 am
What about concerts, theatres, stadiums etc? You cant keep these places shut indefinitely.

Are any of them considered essential services?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline DaveLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,306
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59808 on: Today at 08:54:26 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 01:16:20 am
Yay UK winning again

Second in the whole world for new daily cases with +51,870 (behind Indionesia who had +54,000)

Indonesia has a 7 day average of 919 deaths, the Uk 37. It's not really a fair comparison.

Logged
The consequences of rejecting reality are not immediate but they are inevitable

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,278
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59809 on: Today at 08:55:09 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:53:29 am
Are any of them considered essential services?
They will be essential for the people that run them and the industries which are involved. Im not saying its right or wrong answer to have them open / keep them closed but if not now, when? If ever?
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,637
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59810 on: Today at 09:00:14 am »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 10:19:11 pm
The working world has forgotten about covid.

In a bar tonight, gets a bit full, waitress comes over "do you mind if I put another couple on this table"

Erm, are they part of my household? What are the rules again.

That happened to us the other day.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,575
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59811 on: Today at 09:01:41 am »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 08:54:26 am
Indonesia has a 7 day average of 919 deaths, the Uk 37. It's not really a fair comparison.



That might be the difference the vaccines are making. But you'll also have to keep in mind that this wave in the UK has just started, and deaths follow infections a few weeks later.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,637
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59812 on: Today at 09:02:16 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:53:29 am
Are any of them considered essential services?

Probably to the people who work in them, yeah, Id imagine so.
Logged

Offline DaveLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,306
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59813 on: Today at 09:05:54 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:01:41 am
That might be the difference the vaccines are making. But you'll also have to keep in mind that this wave in the UK has just started, and deaths follow infections a few weeks later.

Those deaths are by no means guaranteed, that's the whole gamble. I'm saying the comparison is not fair. Less than 6% of Indonesians are vaccinated.



« Last Edit: Today at 09:09:11 am by DaveLFC »
Logged
The consequences of rejecting reality are not immediate but they are inevitable

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,401
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59814 on: Today at 09:13:12 am »
Covishield is AZ isn't it?

Anyway, study from India (Preprint) showing double vaccinated works against severity and mortality against Delta

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.07.13.21260417v1
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,575
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59815 on: Today at 09:24:49 am »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 09:05:54 am
Those deaths are by no means guaranteed, that's the whole gamble. I'm saying the comparison is not fair. Less than 6% of Indonesians are vaccinated.





Thats why I say it shows the vaccines are working.

There aren't any 'fair' comparisons in this. The difference in covid response (restrictions, vaccination campaign) and lifstyles (that affect social contacts) are too big between nations.

The fact is, we have a lot of new cases here in the UK, and it's cause for concern.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,579
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59816 on: Today at 09:35:04 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:44:13 am
It's not exactly my viewpoint, and I don't mean to say that the NHS is not overwhelmed by any normal sense of the word. But when the government, press etc. use the word I think that's what they mean.

But back to my original post; we  have taken a dangerous gamble that herd immunity will kick in and save us before the NHS runs out of ICU capacity. If it doesn't, what happens? Back in lockdown? Or do we start to see huge death rates again and people turned away from hospital?

I was interested to know if anyone had done the maths to figure out how likely that scenario was to happen.
I love a good analogy. Were Liverpool overwhelmed with injuries last season? Did we make top four anyhow?
I think I see your point though. Should it go tits up again and we need ICU, do the nightingales reopen. Problem being the lack of trained ICU staff. My optimistic hope would be that even if we started to see hospitalisations rise to previous peak levels then they improved treatments we have would see many of those 'fixed' and freeing up beds faster. And straw grasping now , better ppe and vaccinations mean fewer NHS staff taken out.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,468
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59817 on: Today at 09:43:08 am »
Someone on TV was saying the reason that France has been put on the amber list is because they have a rise in the South African variant and the AZ vaccine doesnt work as well against it.
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,020
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59818 on: Today at 09:44:50 am »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 09:05:54 am
Those deaths are by no means guaranteed, that's the whole gamble. I'm saying the comparison is not fair. Less than 6% of Indonesians are vaccinated.
Andy wasnt comparing deaths in his original post though mate. He was just pointing out that theres only one country in the entire world with more daily confirmed Covid cases. One! And well probably soon take the number one spot ourselves. Not sure how weve managed to let that happen, vaccines or not. Its still most definitely a cause for concern. The whole world is looking at us and going, well thats a hell of a gamble. Maybe in a few months it will look like the right thing to have done with winter looming and other countries just starting their third wave as ours naturally declines. Or maybe well have the nhs overrun again and have helped create a new strain of concern. No idea, and Im not convinced the experts know either at this point.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:00:34 am by Red_Mist »
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,575
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59819 on: Today at 09:46:38 am »
What I'd like to see from the government is incentives to take up all sorts of healthcare studies, but especially nursing. Grants for prospective students. That will need three years plus to help, but is needed anyway.


I somehow think it's a bit :mooncat
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,601
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59820 on: Today at 10:00:12 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:35:04 am
I love a good analogy. Were Liverpool overwhelmed with injuries last season? Did we make top four anyhow?
I think I see your point though. Should it go tits up again and we need ICU, do the nightingales reopen. Problem being the lack of trained ICU staff. My optimistic hope would be that even if we started to see hospitalisations rise to previous peak levels then they improved treatments we have would see many of those 'fixed' and freeing up beds faster. And straw grasping now , better ppe and vaccinations mean fewer NHS staff taken out.
Yeah I think people have got the impression that I think everything is fine and dandy in the NHS at the moment and we're getting hung up on the definition of 'overwhelmed'.  I'm kind of stuck in an argument that I'm not trying to make here.

Call it what you want, there's a potential bad event looming on the horizon and I don't know what the answer to it is. The government are crossing their fingers hoping we hit herd immunity before that happens and I don't know what happens if we don't.

Currently 500+ on ventilators and I assume that would be 500 deaths if the NHS was unable to treat them.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59821 on: Today at 10:07:17 am »
Article in the BMJ highlighting pressures on the NHS


https://www.bmj.com/content/374/bmj.n1753
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59822 on: Today at 10:31:22 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 04:47:05 pm
Is it fair to say we're now in a race to get to herd immunity, either through vaccines or infection, before we reach the point where the NHS gets overwhelmed?

I really hope someone has done the maths to figure out which of those things is most likely to happen first.
Why bother when it is not as catchy as 'Freedom Day'.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Offline buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59823 on: Today at 10:32:05 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:07:17 am
Article in the BMJ highlighting pressures on the NHS


https://www.bmj.com/content/374/bmj.n1753


Which just shows the bigger problem - it's fantastic with new treatment, technologies, progress in research, people are living longer. But the majority of the infastructure for the NHS was built in a time where people were not expected in to their 80s. So either there is a shift in Government policy (which is unlikely to happen) or we learn to cope as best we can with it.

Must say I do find the stories on the BBC really disheartening. So many stories of people wishing they had the jab now. These mis-information morons have a lot to answer for.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,579
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59824 on: Today at 10:33:05 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:07:17 am
Article in the BMJ highlighting pressures on the NHS


https://www.bmj.com/content/374/bmj.n1753

Not having a go at you TSC but it kind of follows lusty's problem.
Pressures, is really understanding it.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59825 on: Today at 11:07:28 am »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Yesterday at 07:58:50 pm
I'm not sure how many more people will take up the vaccine without at the very least a nudge, some just won't take it at all, the fucking nut bars (obv not including those who can't for medical reasons etc). We've seen how France went vaccine crazy after the government decided that unless you're vaccinated you can't do certain stuff...I know large swathes of the Tory party are libertarians so unlikely to go for it, but I just don't see many other options.

I'd like to see older kids given the option of it. We're happy to have 16 year olds work in supermarkets, shops while paying tax and join the army. I think giving them the information available and letting them choose is fair.
16 year olds are not barred from making life and death medical decisions in the UK. They are usually considered competent (and many children under the age of 16 too). Unfortunately, there are far too many parents who should fail such competency tests, but are instead allowed to not only make poor decisions for themselves (which would be fair enough if it affected no one else), but they also apply such poor decision making in their children's welfare, and will not - for example - wear a mask because 'freedom', etc.

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/consent-to-treatment/children/
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,276
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59826 on: Today at 11:14:52 am »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 11:43:13 pm
Change would be due to the beta variant and its spread in certain regions of France. Beta is the South African variant there was much worry about earlier in the year about having some real element of vaccine escape. The change may be a part of a wait and see approach. Its assumed delta would out compete beta (and delta is rising in france too) but thats not really been put to the test in highly vaccinated population - we had it here earlier in the year and delta did out compete it, but that was in a population with much less vaccine immunity. We may be doing that wait and see approach and stopping multiple introductions to the UK while we wait - just in case.

fair yeah, makes sense. it's disappointing how they still fail to properly explain these things when papers pick up on it.
Logged
YNWA.

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,276
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59827 on: Today at 11:19:50 am »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 11:53:56 pm
I agree with this. The balancing act is gonna be difficult. I think a large majority of the British population are just fed up. I think the wording from the government has been atrocious. Everyone knows a virus will be worse in cold weather, but the government keep giving out mixed messages. Personally I think  a lockdown will cause rioting and major protests, I think a level where we are similar to now would of been suffice with the affected industries getting helped. The  total unlocking will be carnage, it will push normal NHS stuff to be further delayed which is ridiculous. Boris and his mates are still making shit up as they go along. They have given people a false hope that just the vaccine and no being cautious will be enough. The vaccines havnt even been tested through a winter yet.

Most polls suggest people are happy for some form of restrictions to remain. The only rioting that'll happen is the same old anti-lockdown types. It's not as big as it seems.
Logged
YNWA.
Pages: 1 ... 1491 1492 1493 1494 1495 [1496]   Go Up
« previous next »
 