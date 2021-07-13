Well I think the reason covid has such a (relatively) low death rate is that everyone who needs an ICU bed gets one. I would consider overwhelmed to be the point where that's no longer true and the NHS have to choose who gets treated and who doesn't.



I don't think we've reached that point in the UK yet although my friends in the NHS tell me we were pretty close around Christmas.



Isnt that definition of overwhelmed too fixated on one disease and one treatment though? We had some comments from the heads of NHS recently that they will cope with this wave but I think that was misunderstood in a lot of the press. The NHS always copes, its what they have to do. Coping doesnt equal functioning as we need it to though, something has to give for it to be able to cope.We had much of last years lockdown under the idea of protecting the NHS. Again, many assumed we were protecting it from falling over entirely but the original intention of protecting the NHS was to allow it to continue to do what it does best, which is to provide the care needed when it is needed. Since then weve had much of the press putting forth the idea that we succeeded in protecting the NHS, despite the huge numbers of covid patients it had to deal with (and so we can do it again). Id argue that actually we failed, we didnt protect the NHS, no where near in fact. Despite the amazing efforts of the NHS staff something had to give for the system to cope and that was the loss of the critical routine care that it provides and that we all rely on being there when we need it.Id say overwhelmed is more when the NHS as a service and staff as individuals have to choose between treating the acute need of covid patients over the routine and maybe long term care of other diseases. Once that happens, the NHS as a health care system is overwhelmed, it copes of course as it always does, but doesnt function as we need it to.