Swept through the country and done its damage, albeit still there.



https://www.freepressjournal.in/world/india-is-no-longer-asias-covid-19-epicenter-as-indonesia-sees-surge-in-delta-variant-cases



412,720 fatalities in India to date and another 157 deaths today.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/







So cases eventually platued? That's something, although I know the situation there was grim.I don't know why more hasn't been made about people under 30 getting a jab. Seems there are a lot of people out there who are of the attitude they don't need it, which I understand. But imo I am fully expecting come September, once everybody who has had the opportunity to be doubled jabbbed, concerts, nightclubs, sports etc. we will have the requirements for double vaccination. The situation right now seems very political for the Tory Party and their donors (and I'm sure having a summer recess has absolutely nothing to do with it either).