that was said prior to Christmas and look what happened



Theres one massive difference. Back then, we were told the vaccines would save us, now, well conceivably reach a point where a normal leader would lock us down again, he wont because theres no exit he can really sell us. Current restrictions will be as far as it goes, hell roll back from our new freedoms around the second week on September, but he wont roll back any further than where we currently are.Id be amazed of theres another National lockdown, even if its needed.