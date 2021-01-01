that was said prior to Christmas and look what happened
Theres one massive difference. Back then, we were told the vaccines would save us, now, well conceivably reach a point where a normal leader would lock us down again, he wont because theres no exit he can really sell us. Current restrictions will be as far as it goes, hell roll back from our new freedoms around the second week on September, but he wont roll back any further than where we currently are.
Id be amazed of theres another National lockdown, even if its needed.