COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59680 on: Today at 05:47:29 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 05:46:17 pm
Where I live, the R rate was 1.5 and falling. When it dropped below 0.85 the legal requirement to wear masks in public was lifted. The rate was 0.7 just over a week ago. Then all the bars and restaurants and cinemas went fully open.


Today the R is 2.0, 80% of new cases are Delta and many people double A bullshit film by a charlatan who unethically exploited his children's friends and lost his medical license for fraud are infected.


Enjoy July 19th but watch out for the spike in August. I've cancelled my trip to the UK to see family and friends I've not seen in almost three years now.....

What is RAWK autocorrect picking up to do this?
24∗7

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59681 on: Today at 05:49:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:47:29 pm
What is RAWK autocorrect picking up to do this?
Beats me. I'm totally confused by that one :lmao.... "v a x x e d"
redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59682 on: Today at 05:51:15 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:47:29 pm
What is RAWK autocorrect picking up to do this?

v.axxed without the .
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59683 on: Today at 05:51:57 pm
Cheers lads
Jiminy Cricket

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59684 on: Today at 05:57:33 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:47:29 pm
What is RAWK autocorrect picking up to do this?
Pet peeve of mine. There are ways to use autocorrect which are less disruptive and confusing. Worst of all, it breaks links.
carling

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59685 on: Today at 06:05:31 pm
Quote from: ChrisOH on Today at 12:36:45 pm
The only reason I can see for continuing to test people is so when it becomes so bad, the government will U-turn again and impose restrictions. However, Bojo has came out today and said he knows things will get worse but we're carrying on regardless. So what's the point in testing?

For me the main point is the same as always - to protect vulnerable people.  Certainly feel better seeing my parents after a test, even with them being double-jabbed and me having my second soon.  Also the most effective way to reduce the spread while everyone gets their vaccine.

What I don't see the point in is continuing to release daily test stats.  Can't see how it does any good - just continues the mental onslaught sending everyone a bit loopy.
PatriotScouser

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59686 on: Today at 06:09:03 pm
Data from the Education Settings Survey showed low prevalence of COVID-19 in school-aged children (on July 1)

3 in 1,000 primary pupils with a confirmed COVID-19 case
5 in 1,000 secondary pupils with a confirmed COVID-19 case

Reassuringly, these estimates are *very* similar to the ONS COVID-19 infection survey (which also detects undiagnosed cases) taken the week prior.

Suggestions that vaccines must not be working because more fully vaccinated people are dying than non-vaccinated is a bad take as its actually what youd expect to see: COVID mortality risk rises sharply with age, and we've vaccinated older groups first. The 9 priority groups accounted for 99% of COVID deaths and the great majority of those people have now been double jabbed. But vaccines arent perfect, and some will have serious underlying conditions or weakened immune systems that make them more vulnerable. But the vaccines have *substantially* reduced the risk of death overall and thats why COVIDs IFR has fallen dramatically to 0.085% (less than 1 in 1,000).

Recent analysis from AP found that 99.2% of COVID deaths in the US in May were in those not fully vaccinated.

In England, PHE data shows the figure is more like 57%.

This sounds bad, but actually, this is *good* news for the UK as just 1.1% of hospitalisations and 0.8% of deaths in May in the US were in fully vaccinated people. The PHE analysis looks only at cases of the Delta variant and breaks them down by vaccination status.50/117 deaths (43%) and ~10% of hospital admissions were in people who weren't fully vaccinated.

The crucial thing to understanding what's going on here is to remember that:
1) COVID hospitalisation and mortality risk rises *really* steeply with age
2) We've vaccinated older, higher risk age groups first.

PHE analysis says that two doses of vaccine are something like 96% effective at preventing hospitalisation. So that is a 25-fold reduction in risk for vaccinated groups.

Let's assume the protection against mortality is similar and do some quick calculations...

If we imagine a hypothetical scenario where each age group has 1,000 cases.

In a scenario without vaccines, this would lead to 484 deaths (based on the CFRs), the vast majority of which would be in the oldest age groups. Because their CFRs are so much higher. But now if we account for current vaccination rates, assuming 80% protection from 1 dose and 96% from 2 doses then we get 47 deaths, a more than 10x reduction.

So we have to vaccinate a *lot* of 45 year-olds (something like 150) to get the same reduction in overall mortality risk as if we vaccinate one 85 year-old. You might also think that the majority of deaths should now be in unvaccinated people, and they are, but not by much. 20 of our 47 deaths (43%) are in vaccinated people.

To understand this, let's focus on the 80+ age group:
The fully vaccinated people get a 25-fold reduction in their risk. But they make up 93% of the group.

So there is a big risk in a small (unvaccinated) group and a small risk in a big (vaccinated) group.

These two things work out to be nearly the same, hence a significant proportion of deaths are seen in the vaccinated groups.

To put this another way:

When nobody is vaccinated, 100% of deaths are in unvaccinated people.

When everyone is vaccinated, 100% of deaths are in vaccinated people.

If all you are looking at is the % of deaths that are coming from vaccinated groups, you are failing to account for the huge number of deaths being averted by vaccinations. In actual fact, as vaccination coverage increases, we'd *expect* the proportion of deaths coming from vaccinated people to increase.

If cases were steady we'd also expect the total number of deaths to fall, but obviously that's not the case right now in England.

So for the coming weeks, we might realistically expect both the total number of deaths and the % of those deaths coming in vaccinated people to rise. Which feels bad, but actually, it's good news. It means the vaccines are working.

But let's bring it back to the original comparison between England and the US.

The fact that almost all deaths in the US are in unvaccinated groups is good proof that vaccines work, but it's also a demonstration that vaccine coverage is too low. It means that there are lots of high risk (i.e. older) people who haven't yet been vaccinated in the US as opposed to England.

The US has much higher coverage in younger ages, England has higher coverage in older ages. This is at least in part down to different approaches to vaccine rollout - the US (as I understand it) made vaccines available to all age groups much earlier, whereas the UK has moved much more strictly down the age groups in turn.

So while vaccines are doing a good job of protecting those who have been vaccinated, there are still a lot of high risk groups who aren't benefiting from this protection.

24∗7

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59687 on: Today at 06:12:49 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:51:57 pm
Cheers lads
but I still don't get it...
redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59688 on: Today at 06:21:36 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 06:12:49 pm
but I still don't get it...

Neither do I, must be a film, but never heard of it!
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59689 on: Today at 06:21:48 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 05:46:17 pm
Where I live, the R rate was 1.5 and falling. When it dropped below 0.85 the legal requirement to wear masks in public was lifted. The rate was 0.7 just over a week ago. Then all the bars and restaurants and cinemas went fully open.


Today the R is 2.0, 80% of new cases are Delta and many people double vaccinated are infected.


Enjoy July 19th but watch out for the spike in August. I've cancelled my trip to the UK to see family and friends I've not seen in almost three years now.....
Thats the delta variant hitting I guess
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59690 on: Today at 06:33:50 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:21:36 pm
Neither do I, must be a film, but never heard of it!

Think it refers to this dickhead who started the MMR/Autism bollocks

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-02989-9
Commie Bobbie

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59691 on: Today at 06:39:42 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:33:50 pm
Think it refers to this dickhead who started the MMR/Autism bollocks

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-02989-9

I'm sure I've seen it referred on here as just that reason before now.
24∗7

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59692 on: Today at 07:05:02 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:21:48 pm
Thats the delta variant hitting I guess
Yup - and the government here said it quite clearly - yet, just like last summer, PRACTICALLY EVERYONE here is acting like nothing has happened.

I'm supposed to go to the equivalent of Glastonbury here in the in the morning - thankfully it's limited to 3000 but even then I'll be keeping my distance and avoiding the main crowd, just chilling out to the music and some locally grown herbal medicine.........

Not taking the bus though - that's just insane. Four hours each way on a bus filled with the very demographic that is scientifically proven here to be the main source of spreading? Fuckin insane.........

No hugging this weekend.

Which is heartbreaking. I'll be amongst friends I haven't seen for months or years.
cormorant

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59693 on: Today at 07:08:30 pm
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 09:33:54 am
When we're kind of at a form normality, this guy should be up for every science communication award going.

https://twitter.com/AdamJKucharski/status/1415587167863283713

That makes the decision making much more understandable at least, if not the huge steaming pile of nonsense they've made of 'Freedom Day'. A government perhaps just a tad more interested in people than the performance of 'it's your personal responsibility being returned' might even have been thinking of how to mitigate the impact of going through B while waiting hopefully on C for those whose lives could reasonably be foreseen to need to remain somewhat altered til then.

This has got lost amongst today's posts, amidst all of the understandable talk around the lifting of restrictions. The figure quoted for herd immunity, intuitively, to me at least, seems outrageous but this virus is still relatively young. Truly sobering...
a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59694 on: Today at 07:23:51 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:33:40 pm
Well things are looking pretty shit.

Expecting another 6 months to a year to be written off again when opening up fails and we lock down again by August

I have to ask with such current levels of deaths, hospitalizations, and cases, how are they so high with the high efficiency of vaccinations, unless the isreal trial on the Delta variant is correct and it is only around 64 % effective, which means a REAL long slog before anything can move forward, couple of years perhaps.

I very much doubt we will be in lockdown again unless another variant appears thats even more powerful than the Indian one. Maybe some restrictions but never a lockdown again.

Also, you can forget writing off two more years. That wont be happening.
Studgotelli

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59695 on: Today at 07:29:10 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:23:51 pm
I very much doubt we will be in lockdown again unless another variant appears thats even more powerful than the Indian one. Maybe some restrictions but never a lockdown again.

Also, you can forget writing off two more years. That wont be happening.

I agree on no full lockdown but as for being in and out of restrictions until 2023 you wait and see! 2023 is not far over a year away tbf. 
a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59696 on: Today at 07:34:15 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 07:29:10 pm
I agree on no full lockdown but as for being in and out of restrictions until 2023 you wait and see! 2023 is not far over a year away tbf. 

We have some restrictions now and yet we are having full stadiums. I can see some of these restrictions existing such as masks brought back and maybe nightclubs closing but I think most people can accept that.
RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59697 on: Today at 07:35:41 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:23:51 pm
I very much doubt we will be in lockdown again unless another variant appears thats even more powerful than the Indian one. Maybe some restrictions but never a lockdown again.

Also, you can forget writing off two more years. That wont be happening.

I guess it's somewhat subjective what 'writing off' can mean. I think it's not out of the realms of possibility that it'll be two years before we can travel relatively freely.

I don't think this government will now enforce a lockdown unless hospitalisations are crazy. they've basically just gone with the 'deal with it' to NHS and told the rest of us to get on with it. They've now started using 'Protect the NHS' for other things, such as suggesting a sugar tax, which seems cowardly as a way to beat the public up over. This is a very convenient time for them to privatise parts of the NHS (faster than they probably originally intended) so I'm sure they're licking their lips either way, the horrible bastards.
