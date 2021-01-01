Data from the Education Settings Survey showed low prevalence of COVID-19 in school-aged children (on July 1)



Suggestions that vaccines must not be working because more fully vaccinated people are dying than non-vaccinated is a bad take as its actually what youd expect to see: COVID mortality risk rises sharply with age, and we've vaccinated older groups first. The 9 priority groups accounted for 99% of COVID deaths and the great majority of those people have now been double jabbed. But vaccines arent perfect, and some will have serious underlying conditions or weakened immune systems that make them more vulnerable. But the vaccines have *substantially* reduced the risk of death overall and thats why COVIDs IFR has fallen dramatically to 0.085% (less than 1 in 1,000).



Recent analysis from AP found that 99.2% of COVID deaths in the US in May were in those not fully vaccinated.



In England, PHE data shows the figure is more like 57%.



This sounds bad, but actually, this is *good* news for the UK as just 1.1% of hospitalisations and 0.8% of deaths in May in the US were in fully vaccinated people. The PHE analysis looks only at cases of the Delta variant and breaks them down by vaccination status.50/117 deaths (43%) and ~10% of hospital admissions were in people who weren't fully vaccinated.



The crucial thing to understanding what's going on here is to remember that:

1) COVID hospitalisation and mortality risk rises *really* steeply with age

2) We've vaccinated older, higher risk age groups first.



PHE analysis says that two doses of vaccine are something like 96% effective at preventing hospitalisation. So that is a 25-fold reduction in risk for vaccinated groups.



Let's assume the protection against mortality is similar and do some quick calculations...



If we imagine a hypothetical scenario where each age group has 1,000 cases.



In a scenario without vaccines, this would lead to 484 deaths (based on the CFRs), the vast majority of which would be in the oldest age groups. Because their CFRs are so much higher. But now if we account for current vaccination rates, assuming 80% protection from 1 dose and 96% from 2 doses then we get 47 deaths, a more than 10x reduction.



So we have to vaccinate a *lot* of 45 year-olds (something like 150) to get the same reduction in overall mortality risk as if we vaccinate one 85 year-old. You might also think that the majority of deaths should now be in unvaccinated people, and they are, but not by much. 20 of our 47 deaths (43%) are in vaccinated people.



To understand this, let's focus on the 80+ age group:

The fully vaccinated people get a 25-fold reduction in their risk. But they make up 93% of the group.



So there is a big risk in a small (unvaccinated) group and a small risk in a big (vaccinated) group.



These two things work out to be nearly the same, hence a significant proportion of deaths are seen in the vaccinated groups.



To put this another way:



When nobody is vaccinated, 100% of deaths are in unvaccinated people.



When everyone is vaccinated, 100% of deaths are in vaccinated people.



If all you are looking at is the % of deaths that are coming from vaccinated groups, you are failing to account for the huge number of deaths being averted by vaccinations. In actual fact, as vaccination coverage increases, we'd *expect* the proportion of deaths coming from vaccinated people to increase.



If cases were steady we'd also expect the total number of deaths to fall, but obviously that's not the case right now in England.



So for the coming weeks, we might realistically expect both the total number of deaths and the % of those deaths coming in vaccinated people to rise. Which feels bad, but actually, it's good news. It means the vaccines are working.



But let's bring it back to the original comparison between England and the US.



The fact that almost all deaths in the US are in unvaccinated groups is good proof that vaccines work, but it's also a demonstration that vaccine coverage is too low. It means that there are lots of high risk (i.e. older) people who haven't yet been vaccinated in the US as opposed to England.



The US has much higher coverage in younger ages, England has higher coverage in older ages. This is at least in part down to different approaches to vaccine rollout - the US (as I understand it) made vaccines available to all age groups much earlier, whereas the UK has moved much more strictly down the age groups in turn.



So while vaccines are doing a good job of protecting those who have been vaccinated, there are still a lot of high risk groups who aren't benefiting from this protection.



