I hate this idea that if you show caution for the upcoming situation, people think you want a full lockdown and curfew forever with our 'freedoms curtailedI just don't understand how we can completely drop all restrictions in four days' time when the circulation of the virus is clearly already fairly high and still rising. We've not really been in a lockdown for a while now. Masks, social distancing, WFH, etc is just common sense stuff to do in a pandemic - even more so when cases, hospitalisations and deaths are 'expected to rise even greater' according to the government themselves.We've had a gradual unlocking since March, which for the most part was going to plan until the Delta variant took hold. But now it's clear that we need even greater number of vaccinated people to reach herd immunity and protect the most vulnerable people in society, some who can't take the vaccine due to health conditions or see a far lower efficacy due to cancer treatments, etc.The risk of getting COVID in younger, single-jabbed or immunocompromised individuals is as much as any time before in the pandemic based on the current levels of circulation. That risks them getting long COVID or something worse, while the immunocompromised have also lost their protection of others wearing a mask and social distancing. As some of the scientists have said publically, the relatively high (but still moderate) vaccination rate and high levels of infection is a recipe for disaster in many ways with potentially breeding new mutations too.