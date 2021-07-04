« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Today at 02:08:16 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:04:18 pm
For now. As cases rise so will hospitilisations. Why are we still having the same arguments we had during the 1st, 2nd and 3rd waves about this again?!

Of course they are likely to rise somewhat, doesn't change my post from being factually correct though.  Sorry if you didn't like it.
Today at 02:08:53 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:07:09 pm

Because you took exception to me saying that hospitalisations are still low.  You didn't have to respond to my post.


Forgive me for not looking into my crystal ball to see that you meant in your specific area... ::)
Today at 02:10:51 pm
Overall; hospitalisations  are only 3 doublings away from beating the peak in January.

Thats about 6 weeks.  It might of course be the case that cases (and thus hospitalisations) go down.

But the signs arent there for this happening at the moment
W

Today at 02:11:45 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:08:53 pm
Forgive me for not looking into my crystal ball to see that you meant in your specific area... ::)

Perhaps my post was somewhat vague, but perhaps, you shouldn't have jumped in so hard either.
Today at 02:13:48 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:11:45 pm
Perhaps my post was somewhat vague, but perhaps, you shouldn't have jumped in so hard either.

Seeing as you're using a factual argument I'll use mine, nationally you're wrong as hospilisations are above where SAGE were predicting they'd be right now. I'll "jump in hard" on anything that doesn't paint the full picture of where this is heading.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:10:51 pm
Overall; hospitalisations  are only 3 doublings away from beating the peak in January.

Thats about 6 weeks.  It might of course be the case that cases (and thus hospitalisations) go down.

But the signs arent there for this happening at the moment

That's ok though mate as they're still low in Red Soldier's area so everything is grand, craic on.
Today at 02:19:30 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:03:15 pm
They are still low in my area:

1 person with coronavirus went into hospital on 4 July 2021.

Between 28 June 2021 and 4 July 2021, 7 went into hospital with coronavirus. This shows a decrease of -12.5% compared to the previous 7 days.

There were 9 patients in hospital with coronavirus on 6 July 2021.

Some people in the hospital need to use a special device called a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe.

There were 0 coronavirus patients in hospital beds with a mechanical ventilator on 6 July 2021.



There were 0 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for coronavirus reported on 14 July 2021.

Between 8 July 2021 and 14 July 2021, there have been 2 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. This shows a decrease of -33.3% compared to the previous 7 days.
You live in an area with very little Covid. Well done. Good on you. But whats going on in the Scilly Isles or the Orkneys or wherever you live has got no relevance to what the national strategy should be. In most of the country, cases are now rising at a rate that will inevitably have very negative consequences for hospitals and their ability to cope with the huge backlog of patients needing treatment for non-covid illnesses. Not to mention staff having to cope with setting up Covid wards and putting the PPE back on. Must be demoralising for them.

Things like mask wearing. How selfish do you have to be to think your freedom is being compromised by having to hook a bit of string behind your ears a few times a day? Theres certain rules that shouldnt be relaxed yet, otherwise the risk is high that this is going to be another massive fuck up by this incompetent government.
Today at 02:22:52 pm
I hate this idea that if you show caution for the upcoming situation, people think you want a full lockdown and curfew forever with our 'freedoms curtailed ::)

I just don't understand how we can completely drop all restrictions in four days' time when the circulation of the virus is clearly already fairly high and still rising. We've not really been in a lockdown for a while now. Masks, social distancing, WFH, etc is just common sense stuff to do in a pandemic - even more so when cases, hospitalisations and deaths are 'expected to rise even greater' according to the government themselves.

We've had a gradual unlocking since March, which for the most part was going to plan until the Delta variant took hold. But now it's clear that we need even greater number of vaccinated people to reach herd immunity and protect the most vulnerable people in society, some who can't take the vaccine due to health conditions or see a far lower efficacy due to cancer treatments, etc.

The risk of getting COVID in younger, single-jabbed or immunocompromised individuals is as much as any time before in the pandemic based on the current levels of circulation. That risks them getting long COVID or something worse, while the immunocompromised have also lost their protection of others wearing a mask and social distancing. As some of the scientists have said publically, the relatively high (but still moderate) vaccination rate and high levels of infection is a recipe for disaster in many ways with potentially breeding new mutations too.
Today at 02:37:51 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:08:16 pm
Of course they are likely to rise somewhat, doesn't change my post from being factually correct though.  Sorry if you didn't like it.
for context, what area are we talking about?

It's relatively low in my area too (Caerphilly) but you have to look at the bigger picture.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:13:48 pm
Seeing as you're using a factual argument I'll use mine, nationally you're wrong as hospilisations are above where SAGE were predicting they'd be right now. I'll "jump in hard" on anything that doesn't paint the full picture of where this is heading.

That's ok though mate as they're still low in Red Soldier's area so everything is grand, craic on.

But we can both be right, no?
Today at 02:40:44 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:03:15 pm
They are still low in my area:

1 person with coronavirus went into hospital on 4 July 2021.

Between 28 June 2021 and 4 July 2021, 7 went into hospital with coronavirus. This shows a decrease of -12.5% compared to the previous 7 days.

There were 9 patients in hospital with coronavirus on 6 July 2021.

Some people in the hospital need to use a special device called a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe.

There were 0 coronavirus patients in hospital beds with a mechanical ventilator on 6 July 2021.



There were 0 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for coronavirus reported on 14 July 2021.

Between 8 July 2021 and 14 July 2021, there have been 2 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. This shows a decrease of -33.3% compared to the previous 7 days.

Just out of interest, what region do you live in, is it somewhere pretty isolated?

This is Greater Manchesters week before last

For the week ending on July 04, 238 patients were admitted to GM hospitals with Covid-19, 60 more than the week before, a rise of 34%. On Tuesday July 06, there were 59 Mechanical Ventilation beds occupied by Covid patients. That is five more than the previous week.

The borough I live in Trafford, which was always the lowest in GM, as of today is now running at 540 per 100,000, cases in every age group but mainly in 17-24, almost 2500 kids isolating from school with 277 confirmed cases of Covid. Ashton on Mersey is running at 900 cases per 100,000

Today at 02:42:16 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:37:51 pm
for context, what area are we talking about?

It's relatively low in my area too (Caerphilly) but you have to look at the bigger picture.

Of course.  I didn't say anything opposite to that.  I just got beated down for writing a post stating cases are low in my area.

Someone above even mentioned not wearing masks - amazing that they got that from what I posted.
Today at 02:53:03 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 02:19:30 pm
You live in an area with very little Covid. Well done. Good on you. But whats going on in the Scilly Isles or the Orkneys or wherever you live has got no relevance to what the national strategy should be. In most of the country, cases are now rising at a rate that will inevitably have very negative consequences for hospitals and their ability to cope with the huge backlog of patients needing treatment for non-covid illnesses. Not to mention staff having to cope with setting up Covid wards and putting the PPE back on. Must be demoralising for them.

Things like mask wearing. How selfish do you have to be to think your freedom is being compromised by having to hook a bit of string behind your ears a few times a day? Theres certain rules that shouldnt be relaxed yet, otherwise the risk is high that this is going to be another massive fuck up by this incompetent government.

Amazing that you got all that from my post above!

Really.....................I had to no idea people were waiting for treatment!...............Due to Covid, I had to wait 18 months for an operation.  But thanks for the patronising comment, you absolute stroker.



Today at 02:57:15 pm
Just had an email from the eldest lads school - they'll be mass testing the kids before they go back in September
Today at 02:59:15 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:40:44 pm
Just out of interest, what region do you live in, is it somewhere pretty isolated?



South West.

The high numbers seem regional, even London isn't very high.
Today at 02:59:48 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:42:16 pm
Of course.  I didn't say anything opposite to that.  I just got beated down for writing a post stating cases are low in my area.

Someone above even mentioned not wearing masks - amazing that they got that from what I posted.
Relax. That wasnt addressed specifically to you.

The implication from a long list of stats about your own areas low covid rates is that everything is okay and freedom day should go ahead as planned. If you didnt mean that and were just giving us your local stats, well cheers for the info.

Sorry to have a go at you, probably undeserved. But you dont need a huge amount of empathy to realise how a long list of stats like that might come across as a bit unconcerned about whats going on virtually everywhere else.
Today at 03:00:13 pm
Ah, wonderful. It's finally gotten into my house, so now I'm isolating whilst waiting for my results.

great stuff
Today at 03:01:06 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:53:03 pm
Amazing that you got all that from my post above!

Really.....................I had to no idea people were waiting for treatment!...............Due to Covid, I had to wait 18 months for an operation.  But thanks for the patronising comment, you absolute stroker.

;D oh dear
Today at 03:14:32 pm
There are still over 300,000 people waiting for over a year for treatment. A lot of them will be reduced in what they can do every day, they might be off work (thus harming the oh-so-important economy). Unlike in the beginning of the covid pandemic, where all of those treatments were put on hold, hospitals have now been asked to clear this backlog as fast as possible. Increased hospitalisations due to covid will make that extremely tough, not only because of the beds taken, but because wards and staff have to be reorganised. The NHS now has a lot less capacity for covid patients then it did last year (unless everything is put on hold again).
Today at 03:19:05 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:14:35 am
I think what we need to develop and push are treatment methods. A combination of usually low severity of disease, plus actual treatments/medication that helps eradicate the virus from the body, for cases where despite preventive measures the virus did take hold, is what will let ua return to normality.

It now looks like that while vaccines help a lot (and likely also natural immunity), they are not enough to prevent a high occurance of the disease, even if mostly at a lower severity.
You can kiss that idea goodbye for the foreseeable future. We basically have no means of getting rid of viruses from a body - other than the body itself fighting them - and mostly what we currently can do is treat the symptoms and sometimes manage to keep the virus in check, e.g. like with HIV: A combination of treatments mean people can live with it longer these days, but it is still has severe implications and you really would not want to have it. Decades of research so far have not resulted in, say, a drug that can "eradicate" influenza viruses from the body, which is why we vaccinate against it. Viruses are not like bacteria and when you eradicate them you basically eradicate the cells along with the invader. Which is a bit of a problem. Not saying that we won't make progress regarding this, but there will not be a pill to just pop and presto, the virus dies, in a year or two. Unfortunately it doesn't work like that. The vaccines are what we have for now.
Edit: Posters with more expertise than myself can correct me if I am wrong, but that is my knowledge about it at this point in time.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:25:58 pm by lamad »
Today at 03:34:04 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:14:32 pm
There are still over 300,000 people waiting for over a year for treatment. A lot of them will be reduced in what they can do every day, they might be off work (thus harming the oh-so-important economy). Unlike in the beginning of the covid pandemic, where all of those treatments were put on hold, hospitals have now been asked to clear this backlog as fast as possible. Increased hospitalisations due to covid will make that extremely tough, not only because of the beds taken, but because wards and staff have to be reorganised. The NHS now has a lot less capacity for covid patients then it did last year (unless everything is put on hold again).
True, and surely every country (I am in Germany) would try to keep Covid patients to a minimum exactly because of that. All other health problems have not vanished over night. A few weeks ago I got diagnosed with a small tumour and within two and a half weeks I had surgery (and thankfully it turned out to be benign, so for now I can keep my uterus). But it was really, really good that the whole treatment was organised so quickly and efficiently and it was a relief to know that hospital time was available and doctors did not say, well, we cannot say what this is and it might not be nice, but you have to wait a few months until we can operate.
Today at 03:56:13 pm
Just had my second Pfizer dose. Fingers crossed for a lack of side effects over the weekend!
Today at 04:05:18 pm
Today at 04:06:28 pm
Just had my second dose. So got about 3 weeks to lay low and build up my immunity. At least I have 3 days before the full unlock.
Today at 04:08:17 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:05:18 pm


Deaths are rising again a fair bit now. Not good.
Today at 04:12:08 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:05:18 pm

FFS. This bastard thing just doesnt give up does it.

Bit nervous about where were heading now. Cant be many places in the entire world getting these levels of infection at the moment.
Today at 04:12:37 pm
Think we're living with the 'Euros' effect now.. so probably running at 60-70k cases per day and going to rise, question is when will it bottom out? I'm not against easing restrictions I think they need to be done, but just think the no mask policy is bloody stupid. Suspect most people will continue to wear them judging by the messaging going around.
Today at 04:27:59 pm
Im expecting a bumpy ride until mid-September before things get much better and hopefully stay that way.  Im dreading what some of the numbers might look like in the interim though.
Today at 04:29:50 pm
Does anyone know why the daily rate of second doses are so low (relatively) compared to a month or so ago. 185,000 yesterday vs an average of over 300,000 in early June. You'd have thought the second doses would be a high priority ahead of next week.
Today at 04:33:40 pm
Well things are looking pretty shit.

Expecting another 6 months to a year to be written off again when opening up fails and we lock down again by August
