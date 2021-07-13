They are certainly modelling, as you'd expect to be fair, with the effects of people being reluctant to embrace 'freedom day' in mind. Obviously the more who do embrace it, the more difficult the rest of the summer will be. I think it's more likely that the government is trying to have it both ways, to get enough people to keep on as they are/were without needing to legislate again and rely on Labour. There's an anonymous Tory minister been quoted saying pretty much that and that Johnson's fear is that having to rely on Labour votes to pass legislation will lead to his swift exit from Downing Street. Result is the messaging mess we have. Again.