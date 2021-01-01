« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1485 1486 1487 1488 1489 [1490]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2062107 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,799
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59560 on: Today at 03:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:27:50 pm
think then they would have to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense, approximately £1750 each I believe.


*Edit - £1750 is just for the first adult in the room, any additional adults is £650, kids - £350, under 5s free

Wonder how many Tory donors own hotel chains? Tell everyone it OK to go, then red list once thousands are out of the country, then fleece the fuck out of them on return.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,555
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59561 on: Today at 03:53:25 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:27:50 pm
think then they would have to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense, approximately £1750 each I believe.


*Edit - £1750 is just for the first adult in the room, any additional adults is £650, kids - £350, under 5s free

Its not only the cost of that though, having to quarantine in a hotel means that lots of people suddenly need 10 days extra off work. You might be able to work from home during home quarantine, but that doesn't mean you can do it from a hotel, you might need files, specific internet access etc. At home, you suddenly start creating issues with post, plants, pets, gardens etc, because you can't come back when you planned to.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,799
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59562 on: Today at 03:56:19 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:53:25 pm
Its not only the cost of that though, having to quarantine in a hotel means that lots of people suddenly need 10 days extra off work. You might be able to work from home during home quarantine, but that doesn't mean you can do it from a hotel, you might need files, specific internet access etc. At home, you suddenly start creating issues with post, plants, pets, gardens etc, because you can't come back when you planned to.

hence the mad scramble to get flights as soon as the announcements are made.
Logged

Online Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,965
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59563 on: Today at 04:01:40 pm »
What's the difference between a PCR test and a RT-PCR test?

Supposed to be flying to Ireland in 3 weeks to see my dad who is 86 and we've not seen him since 2019, me and girlfriend are fully vaccinated but my daughter, 15, isn't. Irish government says we have to have a RT-PCR test before we can fly and then isolate for five days when we arrive. I am thinking of just abandoning the whole trip as we are only there for 7 days, the risk of catching covid, the costs of tests and the ever-changing rules are too much.
Logged

Online djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,214
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59564 on: Today at 04:23:07 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 04:01:40 pm
What's the difference between a PCR test and a RT-PCR test?

Supposed to be flying to Ireland in 3 weeks to see my dad who is 86 and we've not seen him since 2019, me and girlfriend are fully vaccinated but my daughter, 15, isn't. Irish government says we have to have a RT-PCR test before we can fly and then isolate for five days when we arrive. I am thinking of just abandoning the whole trip as we are only there for 7 days, the risk of catching covid, the costs of tests and the ever-changing rules are too much.
No difference. Just that Ireland require it explicitly say RT-PCR

Just for heads up - the quarantine requirement is likely to change from July 19th for double vaccinated people and children will be exempt. Hold off on booking the PCR test until then, you may not require it.
Logged

Online Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,965
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59565 on: Today at 04:27:35 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 04:23:07 pm
No difference. Just that Ireland require it explicitly say RT-PCR

Just for heads up - the quarantine requirement is likely to change from July 19th for double vaccinated people and children will be exempt. Hold off on booking the PCR test until then, you may not require it.

Cheers.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,367
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59566 on: Today at 04:42:41 pm »
42000 cases today. Gulp.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59567 on: Today at 04:44:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:42:41 pm
42000 cases today. Gulp.

Theyre ok with it they said they expect 100,000s of cases. 49 deaths is pretty low for them!
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,799
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59568 on: Today at 04:51:32 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 04:44:53 pm
Theyre ok with it they said they expect 100,000s of cases. 49 deaths is pretty low for them!

Scientists saying more like 150,000 to 200,000 once the shit hits the fan.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:42:41 pm
42000 cases today. Gulp.

The lad is in isolation until the 22nd. Doing the Maths based on the dates it is someone who was in school Monday and not in school yesterday and got the positive result last night/first thing today - only person that applies to, and all the fingers are being pointed at, is their teaching assistant. My lad hasn't been anywhere near her on Monday :butt

Said to the fella next door whose lad is in the other Yr5 class to pull him from school just in case. They close Tuesday, should just call it a day and do it tomorrow or Friday.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59569 on: Today at 05:32:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:42:41 pm
42000 cases today. Gulp.

Global guinea pig.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,270
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59570 on: Today at 05:52:26 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:32:34 pm
Global guinea pig.

We are.  The effects will determine how other countries proceed.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,367
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59571 on: Today at 05:57:43 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:52:26 pm
We are.  The effects will determine how other countries proceed.
It might be ok. It might

But it might be a disaster

No one really knows which

(And we may not know which it is for quite sometime)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,587
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59572 on: Today at 06:00:15 pm »
So we had a new start in my team this week. I haven't even met her due to working from home. Today was supposed to be her second day but she was rushed into hospital this morning. She got the Moderna vaccine last week and had a very bad reaction to it and I think getting ill this morning was related. Haven't heard any updates with more detail.

Anecdotal and heard second hand but sounds scary. Anyone heard of similar with Moderna?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,367
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59573 on: Today at 06:02:21 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 06:00:15 pm
So we had a new start in my team this week. I haven't even met her due to working from home. Today was supposed to be her second day but she was rushed into hospital this morning. She got the Moderna vaccine last week and had a very bad reaction to it and I think getting ill this morning was related. Haven't heard any updates with more detail.

Anecdotal and heard second hand but sounds scary. Anyone heard of similar with Moderna?
She could have just got ill.  Without knowing more its impossible to say.

The mRNA vaccines can induce myocarditis, but at much lower rates than having covid. 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,547
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59574 on: Today at 06:03:07 pm »
I'd deaths continue like this I reckon they're going to put restrictions back in place a week after the 19th. Shocking really that we are having 50 odd deaths even with the vaccines. The Delta has completed destroyed us.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,587
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59575 on: Today at 06:06:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:02:21 pm
She could have just got ill.  Without knowing more its impossible to say.

The mRNA vaccines can induce myocarditis, but at much lower rates than having covid.

Yeah possibly, I don't know anything first hand just what has been passed to me, but apparently she said on her first day that her reaction was so bad she didn't think she was going to be given the second dose of Moderna. The way it was worded that was the medical advice/orders, not her choice.

I guess I will find out later.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,396
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59576 on: Today at 06:31:58 pm »
I had Moderna (both jabs) and other than feeling a bit wonky for a day or so all fine
Logged

Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,458
  • Fuck VAR
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59577 on: Today at 06:51:22 pm »
Loads of my clients have cancelled meetings these last few days due to catching covid. Some of them have been jabbed yet feel quite unwell.

I think it's gonna be years before we get through this. Worse in winter too, we'll be in full April 2020 style lockdown for it, with the exception of Superspreader Xmas Day!
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Online cormorant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 541
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59578 on: Today at 06:57:34 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 06:03:07 pm
I'd deaths continue like this I reckon they're going to put restrictions back in place a week after the 19th. Shocking really that we are having 50 odd deaths even with the vaccines. The Delta has completed destroyed us.

Seriously doubt the government will reimpose any restrictions so soon. Wiggle room remains for masks and WFH if possible. Would definitely wager that restrictions will be back in place come autumn time. To put words in Jonathan Van Tam's mouth and his love of football analogies: the government are trying to score a 30 yard screamer with a deliberate attempt to push a population immunity threshold over the line with an immensely successful vaccine program combined with community infection. This, whilst also leaving the back door open for conceding an equaliser with high case rates cooking up the potential for variants and a somewhat dubious approach to international travel.
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,568
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59579 on: Today at 07:04:02 pm »
This shows the stark reality

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/uk/

United Kingdom

Coronavirus Cases: 5,233,207
Deaths: 128,530
Recovered: 4,374,314

Which means that 858,893 have caught covid and haven't recovered from it.


Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.
Pages: 1 ... 1485 1486 1487 1488 1489 [1490]   Go Up
« previous next »
 