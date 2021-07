NI still only at 81.6% for first dose but then again this place is full of religious , right wing , conspiracy theorist nut jobs.







Yeah, that doesn’t help but you have to remember NI is about 2.5% of the population. London is about 15% of the population and is at a shocking 64% so there’s definitely improvements that can be made. Theres theories that people with second homes have left London and been vaccinated elsewhere, but what % of people in London have a second home in the country or somewhere? I can’t imagine it being more then 5% at the most. My suspicion is it’s the BAME community, but I’m not sure how much more can be done there, they have been vaccinating in religious places, community centres, flaming everywhere to be honest. They have been at a nearby Sikh temple to vaccinate the illegals, no questions no ID required, just then up and get jabbed so I am really not sure how much more then can do…