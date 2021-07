A vaccine passport is not anything new, they didn't unveil a new shadow-y plot at the start of 2020. They also believe the vaccine passport leads to some sort of enslavement and depopulation but are we forgetting that part of their conspiracies?



They can make the choice to not take a vaccine, it's their body. But if private businesses or other countries want proof of vaccine for entry, that's not some wild cabal plot to kill us all off.



Thatís where I differ from conspiracy theorists cos I know fuck all about any depopulation. My view is more contrarian and the point is the directive will come from the government eventually. Itís obvious at this point they have flip flopped between saying yes and no to it before theyíll say yes to it and that then becomes very totalitarian. My other issue is double vaccinated people still continue to catch COVID so Iím not fully seeing the COVID pass being a bulletproof system that has to be adhered to for society to function without COVID cases.This makes me think there is another element to this but we will have been so conditioned that anything other than lockdown seems like the best solution. Itís a very slippery slope to some version of digital control/tracking.