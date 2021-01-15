« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2055551 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59360 on: Today at 03:59:08 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 03:52:17 pm
Javid confirms final stage of roadmap on 19 July

The health secretary goes on to say the government has looked closely at the data and we firmly believe this is the right time to get our nation closer to normal life.

He says the UK will move to the next stage of the roadmap on 19 July.

"To those who say why take this step now, I say if not now then when."

As an indication of what's to come for the UK, the Dutch government removed the mask mandate for indoors (though not public transport) and introduced "test for entry" for things like nightclubs a few weeks back.

There has now been an 800% (eight hundred percent) increase in cases in one week, case numbers as high as last December.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59361 on: Today at 04:58:22 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 03:41:46 pm
Most definitely Im expecting to get it in the next couple of weeks. The pub last night  was bedlam - I would be very surprised if I dont at the very least get told to self-isolate.

Being told to self isolate will be a thing of the past soon IMO. The only people who will be isolating from August/September will be those who have symptoms and test positive I reckon. Nothing can function otherwise- work or school.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59362 on: Today at 05:02:23 pm »
This article gives an idea of the level of public alarm about opening up on 19th, mask wearing etc.....

'An Opinium poll for the Observer found that 73% of people now believe wearing masks on public transport should continue while 50% said that freedom day, when the vast majority of other controls are due to end, should be pushed back again beyond 19 July. This compared with just under a third (31%) who think the government should go ahead as planned. Only 10% think restrictions should have been lifted earlier.'

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/10/public-alarm-grows-at-boris-johnsons-plan-for-covid-freedom-day
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59363 on: Today at 05:06:55 pm »
Hes just mentioned that tough border policy again  :butt
« Reply #59364 on: Today at 05:16:24 pm »
Advice for night clubs is bat shit crazy. Let them in if they've had both jabs yet vast majority of that age range won't have for at least another month?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59365 on: Today at 05:30:31 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:16:24 pm
Advice for night clubs is bat shit crazy. Let them in if they've had both jabs yet vast majority of that age range won't have for at least another month?

Or a recent test (or immunity acquired through infection)
« Reply #59366 on: Today at 05:39:44 pm »
This whole conference seems pointless. They are saying we must open up yet are basically saying everyone should be really cautious. How can you be cautious if there's 30 people without a mask next to you on a train? Going to be too much confusion yet again.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59367 on: Today at 06:25:52 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:39:44 pm
This whole conference seems pointless. They are saying we must open up yet are basically saying everyone should be really cautious. How can you be cautious if there's 30 people without a mask next to you on a train? Going to be too much confusion yet again.


It's a totally political decision - one that pisses all over the promises to go by the science.

That mini-me twat Javid showing his true allegiances by saying people working from home now need to start gradually going back to offices. Go fuck yourself.

Cases round here seem far 'closer to home' than in any of the previous surges. The first/original wave seemed distant, and I only knew one person who got it. It then died right down over the summer and in the second (Sept) surge, I didn't know anyone round here who got it (although an old acquaintance living down south died from it). Third (Dec/Jan) brought it closer, with two close friends catching it (both ill, but not hospitalised) and loads of 'friends of friends' got it, but only one I know if hospitalised.

This latest wave has seen what feels like half my daughters' college & schoolfriends either get it or have to isolate. Deffo rampant in that 12-20 age group.

I actually suspect it's far more prevalent than the figures show, as people who've been double-jabbed just aren't bothering to get tested if they've no symptoms.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59368 on: Today at 06:26:52 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:39:44 pm
This whole conference seems pointless. They are saying we must open up yet are basically saying everyone should be really cautious. How can you be cautious if there's 30 people without a mask next to you on a train? Going to be too much confusion yet again.
they don't want the responsibility, they are pushing the responsibility onto the public and advising them to be cautious and wear a mask.

When things go tits up, as they more than likely will, they will then turn around and say, well we told you to be careful but you didn't listen, not our fault!

I just think it is nuts to withdraw all restrictions at a time when there are in excess of 40000 cases per day because if the models are not accurate then the 100-200 deaths they think are acceptable will easily be double that and beyond.

It's on a knife edge I think and it's a gamble that will undoubtedly cost lives. Shocking incompetence again
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59369 on: Today at 06:42:36 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:25:52 pm

It's a totally political decision - one that pisses all over the promises to go by the science.

That mini-me twat Javid showing his true allegiances by saying people working from home now need to start gradually going back to offices. Go fuck yourself.

Cases round here seem far 'closer to home' than in any of the previous surges. The first/original wave seemed distant, and I only knew one person who got it. It then died right down over the summer and in the second (Sept) surge, I didn't know anyone round here who got it (although an old acquaintance living down south died from it). Third (Dec/Jan) brought it closer, with two close friends catching it (both ill, but not hospitalised) and loads of 'friends of friends' got it, but only one I know if hospitalised.

This latest wave has seen what feels like half my daughters' college & schoolfriends either get it or have to isolate. Deffo rampant in that 12-20 age group.

I actually suspect it's far more prevalent than the figures show, as people who've been double-jabbed just aren't bothering to get tested if they've no symptoms.


absolutely it's a political decision, I know Hancock was a twat but at least he appeared to be in favour of a cautious approach. His failure to keep it in his pants could cost many lives!

You thoughts on the different waves are similar to my experiences, first wave only knew of one person with it, she ended up in hospital on a ventilator, fortunately didn't die but is still having serious effects and is home but bed bound and in a bad way.

The Autumn wave, missus best friend's dad caught it, ended up in hospital and passed away in November.

This wave, whilst I have not yet heard of any deaths, woman in works family has had it, my mate and his kids have had it despite being double dipped, a young lad in cricket tested positive after a game and today found out that one of our coaches and her husband have caught it, her hubbie brought it home from the office.

It seems many more people have it now.  The good news in Wales at the moment is that there are currently very few deaths, most days have 0 deaths and long that may continue. I'm glad the Welsh government at present appear to be ignoring their Westminster counterparts and are continuing to enforce restrictions
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59370 on: Today at 07:03:21 pm »
So according to the Zoe data, current doubling time is 22.69 weeks :o
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59371 on: Today at 07:07:16 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 07:03:21 pm
So according to the Zoe data, current doubling time is 22.69 weeks :o

Surely 2.69 weeks?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59372 on: Today at 07:12:41 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:07:16 pm
Surely 2.69 weeks?
Increases on Zoe have stalled for the last 6 days at 32/33k. Essentially no increase for almost a week.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59373 on: Today at 07:37:23 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:39:44 pm
This whole conference seems pointless. They are saying we must open up yet are basically saying everyone should be really cautious. How can you be cautious if there's 30 people without a mask next to you on a train? Going to be too much confusion yet again.

a stark difference in tone I thought, but still very much a 'hands off' approach where they're expecting us to take all responsibility - and we all know how that will go.

i'm pretty sure BoZo a few weeks ago said we'd 'never' lockdown again after this freedom date but he alluded to possibly needing to if hospitalisations get crazy (no doubt, late).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59374 on: Today at 08:10:06 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 04:58:22 pm
Being told to self isolate will be a thing of the past soon IMO. The only people who will be isolating from August/September will be those who have symptoms and test positive I reckon. Nothing can function otherwise- work or school.

Quote from: jackh on July  9, 2021, 01:55:27 pm
Bit of a bummer really.  The app says my exposure date was Saturday.  Mate of mine experienced some symptoms on Tuesday and tested positive when he arrived home in the evening.   I got the notification to isolate for six days yesterday.  Last saw my mate during the early hours of Saturday, had Covid-19 myself just after New Year, have had a first vaccination, and have tested negative twice since Tuesday night.  Oh well - it's only a few days!

I asked my mate which day he'd reported symptoms from and he said Tuesday - if I understand correctly, they count back two days and so it's unlikely my 'encounter' was with him on the Saturday.  Looked into the data on the app and apparently I was in a bar in town for 21 hours on Saturday...  >:(
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59375 on: Today at 08:36:00 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 08:10:06 pm
I asked my mate which day he'd reported symptoms from and he said Tuesday - if I understand correctly, they count back two days and so it's unlikely my 'encounter' was with him on the Saturday.  Looked into the data on the app and apparently I was in a bar in town for 21 hours on Saturday...  >:(
you must have been in a bit of a state by the time you got home! 🤣
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59376 on: Today at 08:52:29 pm »
Nobody will be surprised if we see the return of restrictions after "Freedom Day".
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59377 on: Today at 08:56:49 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:52:29 pm
Nobody will be surprised if we see the return of restrictions after "Freedom Day".

Maybe not on here, but millions of muppets will be shocked.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59378 on: Today at 08:59:02 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:52:29 pm
Nobody will be surprised if we see the return of restrictions after "Freedom Day".
I think it's inevitable
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59379 on: Today at 09:05:01 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:59:08 pm
As an indication of what's to come for the UK, the Dutch government removed the mask mandate for indoors (though not public transport) and introduced "test for entry" for things like nightclubs a few weeks back.

There has now been an 800% (eight hundred percent) increase in cases in one week, case numbers as high as last December.


The PM has apologised for relaxing restrictions too soon and has now had to reimpose restrictions on clubs and bars.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-57811538
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59380 on: Today at 09:07:18 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:05:01 pm
The PM has apologised for relaxing restrictions too soon and has now had to reimpose restrictions on clubs and bars.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-57811538
Obviously, he lacks the kind of gumption we expect on the other side of The Channel. Bulldog Johnson will show him how proper (and natural) herd immunity works.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59381 on: Today at 09:08:10 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:52:29 pm
Nobody will be surprised if we see the return of restrictions after "Freedom Day".

Review in September apparently.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59382 on: Today at 09:09:28 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:07:18 pm
Obviously, he lacks the kind of gumption we expect on the other side of The Channel. Bulldog Johnson will show him how proper (and natural) herd immunity works.
yep not a chance in hell Johnson would apologise. He would simply blame someone else
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59383 on: Today at 09:15:27 pm »
So Macron is going down the forced vaccination route then..
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59384 on: Today at 09:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 09:15:27 pm
So Macron is going down the forced vaccination route then..

For healthcare workers and those who work with vulnerable people yes, and so they should.
