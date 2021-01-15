

It's a totally political decision - one that pisses all over the promises to go by the science.



That mini-me twat Javid showing his true allegiances by saying people working from home now need to start gradually going back to offices. Go fuck yourself.



Cases round here seem far 'closer to home' than in any of the previous surges. The first/original wave seemed distant, and I only knew one person who got it. It then died right down over the summer and in the second (Sept) surge, I didn't know anyone round here who got it (although an old acquaintance living down south died from it). Third (Dec/Jan) brought it closer, with two close friends catching it (both ill, but not hospitalised) and loads of 'friends of friends' got it, but only one I know if hospitalised.



This latest wave has seen what feels like half my daughters' college & schoolfriends either get it or have to isolate. Deffo rampant in that 12-20 age group.



I actually suspect it's far more prevalent than the figures show, as people who've been double-jabbed just aren't bothering to get tested if they've no symptoms.







absolutely it's a political decision, I know Hancock was a twat but at least he appeared to be in favour of a cautious approach. His failure to keep it in his pants could cost many lives!You thoughts on the different waves are similar to my experiences, first wave only knew of one person with it, she ended up in hospital on a ventilator, fortunately didn't die but is still having serious effects and is home but bed bound and in a bad way.The Autumn wave, missus best friend's dad caught it, ended up in hospital and passed away in November.This wave, whilst I have not yet heard of any deaths, woman in works family has had it, my mate and his kids have had it despite being double dipped, a young lad in cricket tested positive after a game and today found out that one of our coaches and her husband have caught it, her hubbie brought it home from the office.It seems many more people have it now. The good news in Wales at the moment is that there are currently very few deaths, most days have 0 deaths and long that may continue. I'm glad the Welsh government at present appear to be ignoring their Westminster counterparts and are continuing to enforce restrictions