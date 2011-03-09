« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2054130 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59320 on: Yesterday at 02:46:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:21:31 am
Correct. Its now a fact of life, that just like the cold, everyone gets it at some point. This virus isn't ever going away, it spread around the entire world in months.  Its now a case of living with it and getting everyone vaccinated.

It was always going to be around forever. Long term, it might not actually be any worse than some of the other diseases we usually encounter in childhood, when they are seen as mostly harmless (which isn't always true), and then probably frequently top up our immunity throughout life, when we come in contact with it again. I would assume that you top up your immunity regardless of whether it successfully fights the virus, or whether it gets overwhelmed you you actually get sick. I have been thinking rhat this coronavirus might not actually be much worse than the other four coronaviruses that we have know for a long time, which cause "common cold" (one of them a pretty heavy one). The difference is, those viruses we all encountered frequently in our life, and probably fell ill with at some point as children without knowing (because we don't do tests and gene sequencing for childhood colds).

However, with the new coronavirus, everybody is starting from scratch with regards to immunity, so the best we can do is a gentle "learning to live with it", by which we keep cases down as much as possible, so any encounters with the virus affect only a few people at a time. The way the government are doing it is by ramming everyone face first into the wall.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59321 on: Yesterday at 02:56:47 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 02:21:51 pm
In Wales the government have announced that mask wearing will be compulsory on public transport and in taxis as long as the virus poses a risk to the public.

By politician standards that probably means until 2050 then. Because from now until forever, "EVEN ONE DEATH AMONG MILLIONS IS TOO MANY"!!!! The plot and sense of reality has been completely lost and the mechanism of totality is well and truly on course just like it has been so many times in history where the state is stomping on what the governments perceive to be cattle underneath them. People need to choose what they wear themselves. I don't care for the politicans' goddamn reasons. In the west we show our faces in public, end of. Any police officer signing tickets (or like in certain banana republics arresting) to people showing their faces might as well fuck off to North Korea for all I care :wave

Ever since this began, the governments have proved to be a lot bigger hazard to the general populations than the virus itself by overexaggerating the danger and flipping the delicate economical and societal ecosystem on top of its head. It's so typical of humanity. Break things first and ask questions later. That's the microcosm of why our planet will be lifeless in a few hundred years at this rate but everyone's too busy with covid to focus on how we completely obliterate the environment. Now the latest gift to Tellus will be the infinite amount mask waste in the oceans too. Great job by all the loving and caring governments there! I'm sure the endangered marine species will really get to enjoy our covid response ::) Yeah and I do think the long-term survival of the planet is more important than individual human beings, I'm sorry but that's just the way I see things.

Especially now that almost every single vulnerable person is vaccinated these mask mandates make zero sense whatsoever. Either the politicians are cowards pissing themselves or they're just trolling everyone at this point and you lot still can't see through this. I'm just baffled at how scared you all are. Genuinely baffled. Are you going to be like this for the rest of your lives or what? Aren't y'all vaccinated? They work right? Because covid ain't going anywhere. What it won't be is spring 2020 again because immunity is higher. That's real simple. One year ago I thought you'd calm down once most people were immune but somehow that doesn't happen  :-\

You do you, if you choose to be scared and think covid is hiding behind every aisle at the supermarket wear your whatevers but don't try and force people who don't want to. Just leave people alone and let them get on with their lives. Most of the people you see like that probably are vaccinated anyway.

Looking forward to any constructive replies and I always enjoy discussing things with all of you!

 :wave
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:18:34 pm by Linudden »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59322 on: Yesterday at 03:29:07 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 02:56:47 pm
By politician standards that probably means until 2050 then. Because from now until forever, "EVEN ONE DEATH AMONG MILLIONS IS TOO MANY"!!!! The plot and sense of reality has been completely lost and the mechanism of totality is well and truly on course just like it has been so many times in history where the state is stomping on what the governments perceive to be cattle underneath them. People need to choose what they wear themselves. I don't care for the politicans' goddamn reasons. In the west we show our faces in public, end of. Any police officer signing tickets (or like in certain banana republics arresting) to people showing their faces might as well fuck off to North Korea for all I care :wave

Ever since this began, the governments have proved to be a lot bigger hazard to the general populations than the virus itself by overexaggerating the danger and flipping the delicate economical and societal ecosystem on top of its head. It's so typical of humanity. Break things first and ask questions later. That's the microcosm of why our planet will be lifeless in a few hundred years at this rate but everyone's too busy with covid to focus on how we completely obliterate the environment. Now the latest gift to Tellus will be the infinite amount mask waste in the oceans too. Great job by all the loving and caring governments there! I'm sure the endangered marine species will really get to enjoy our covid response ::) Yeah and I do think the long-term survival of the planet is more important than individual human beings, I'm sorry but that's just the way I see things.

Especially now that almost every single vulnerable person is vaccinated these mask mandates make zero sense whatsoever. Either the politicians are cowards pissing themselves or they're just trolling everyone at this point and you lot still can't see through this. I'm just baffled at how scared you all are. Genuinely baffled. Are you going to be like this for the rest of your lives or what? Aren't y'all vaccinated? They work right? Because covid ain't going anywhere. What it won't be is spring 2020 again because immunity is higher. That's real simple. One year ago I thought you'd calm down once most people were immune but somehow that doesn't happen  :-\

You do you, if you choose to be scared and think covid is hiding behind every aisle at the supermarket wear your whatevers but don't try and force people who don't want to. Just leave people alone and let them get on with their lives. Most of the people you see like that probably are vaccinated anyway.

Looking forward to any constructive replies and I always enjoy discussing things with all of you!

 :wave

Seem to remember just the other day you mentioned you deliberately went into supermarkets late at night when you are the sole customer. Can only assume that you're anthropophobic  ;)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59323 on: Yesterday at 03:29:20 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 02:56:47 pm
By politician standards that probably means until 2050 then. Because from now until forever, "EVEN ONE DEATH AMONG MILLIONS IS TOO MANY"!!!! The plot and sense of reality has been completely lost and the mechanism of totality is well and truly on course just like it has been so many times in history where the state is stomping on what the governments perceive to be cattle underneath them. People need to choose what they wear themselves. I don't care for the politicans' goddamn reasons. In the west we show our faces in public, end of. Any police officer signing tickets (or like in certain banana republics arresting) to people showing their faces might as well fuck off to North Korea for all I care :wave

Ever since this began, the governments have proved to be a lot bigger hazard to the general populations than the virus itself by overexaggerating the danger and flipping the delicate economical and societal ecosystem on top of its head. It's so typical of humanity. Break things first and ask questions later. That's the microcosm of why our planet will be lifeless in a few hundred years at this rate but everyone's too busy with covid to focus on how we completely obliterate the environment. Now the latest gift to Tellus will be the infinite amount mask waste in the oceans too. Great job by all the loving and caring governments there! I'm sure the endangered marine species will really get to enjoy our covid response ::) Yeah and I do think the long-term survival of the planet is more important than individual human beings, I'm sorry but that's just the way I see things.

Especially now that almost every single vulnerable person is vaccinated these mask mandates make zero sense whatsoever. Either the politicians are cowards pissing themselves or they're just trolling everyone at this point and you lot still can't see through this. I'm just baffled at how scared you all are. Genuinely baffled. Are you going to be like this for the rest of your lives or what? Aren't y'all vaccinated? They work right? Because covid ain't going anywhere. What it won't be is spring 2020 again because immunity is higher. That's real simple. One year ago I thought you'd calm down once most people were immune but somehow that doesn't happen  :-\

You do you, if you choose to be scared and think covid is hiding behind every aisle at the supermarket wear your whatevers but don't try and force people who don't want to. Just leave people alone and let them get on with their lives. Most of the people you see like that probably are vaccinated anyway.

Looking forward to any constructive replies and I always enjoy discussing things with all of you!

 :wave

What a steaming load of shite. Racist and reeking of conspiracy theories. Did you actually write that or paste it from Facebook?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59324 on: Yesterday at 03:29:27 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 02:56:47 pm
I always enjoy discussing things with all of you!

 :wave

Alas, the same cannot be said for us.

:wave
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59325 on: Yesterday at 03:39:01 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 02:56:47 pm



What an absolute load of shite!!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59326 on: Yesterday at 03:42:56 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 03:29:27 pm
Alas, the same cannot be said for us.

:wave

 :lmao

Rhijected...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59327 on: Yesterday at 04:04:06 pm »
Christ alive I changed the title of this thread like a year ago and some people still persist in pushing non-founded agendae? Ah well.

Looks like someone just rhi-assessed posting rights to someone else....


(plus any post containing the phrase, "...I'm sorry, but..." usually is written by someone who a) isn't sorry at all and b) is only really interested in pushing their own agenda.

As for the masks in the oceans bit - that's not the fault of governments' covid response - it's the fault of the millions and millions of people who take no fucking individual fucking responsibility for their actions - collectively, yes, there could be better government-led options to limit the impact of this behaviour, however that would entail the kind of regime-based totalitarian crackdown that irritates idealist libertarians so much......
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:07:36 pm by 24∗7 »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59328 on: Yesterday at 04:07:03 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 04:04:06 pm

Looks like someone just rhi-assessed posting rights to someone else.....

Mine was funnier... ;)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59329 on: Yesterday at 04:07:56 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 04:07:03 pm
Mine was funnier... ;)
Don't be so prhissy.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59330 on: Yesterday at 04:10:04 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 04:07:56 pm
Don't be so prhissy.

Rhilly?

Are you serhious?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59331 on: Yesterday at 04:13:11 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 03:29:27 pm
Alas, the same cannot be said for us.

:wave

Thanks Rhi,
 saved me from figuring out how to use the ignore button.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59332 on: Yesterday at 04:16:53 pm »
It's strangly odd and funny how having to wear a mask sometimes, and for a very specific reason, gets people up so much.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59333 on: Yesterday at 04:17:52 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 02:56:47 pm
Looking forward to any constructive replies and I always enjoy discussing things with all of you!

 :wave

Why have you not answered pretty much any of the questions or points put to you over the last few days and just returned with a long rant then?  That's not really a discussion is it?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59334 on: Yesterday at 04:26:14 pm »
For anyone who doesnt understand - masks work because they reduce the transmission of the virus to others. The masks we have all been wearing dont  filter out the virus itself but they are perfectly suited to reducing your snot and spit from reaching the faces of people you encounter.

Wearing a mask is a personal choice. Its a choice between being a selfish prick or someone who actually gives a shit about others.

As for vaccines. Again, they are not individually 100% proof against getting the disease. All vaccines rely on the majority of the population being vaccinated.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59335 on: Yesterday at 04:31:52 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 04:17:52 pm
Why have you not answered pretty much any of the questions or points put to you over the last few days and just returned with a long rant then?  That's not really a discussion is it?

Poster never does and after the rinsing they got a fair few months ago, seems to have regrouped with some new found shite
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59336 on: Yesterday at 04:33:45 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 04:17:52 pm
Why have you not answered pretty much any of the questions or points put to you over the last few days and just returned with a long rant then?  That's not really a discussion is it?

I just imagine a true Nordic troll, living under a bridge with a fully functioning immune system, going on lengthy bike rides and only shopping under the midnight sun - and coming on to RAWK to post shite.

His posts on other subjects seem pretty normal, it may be that he is really worried about catching Covid so coming on here for a rant is his way of working out his fear.

When I was five and living off Mill Street our outside bog was accessed through a dank dark cellar. To lessen my fear of ghosts and demons I'd sing a hymn - Soul of My Saviour - and that kept the demons away. Nowadays maybe a social media rant fulfills the same purpose.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59337 on: Yesterday at 04:34:54 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 04:16:53 pm
It's strangly odd and funny how having to wear a mask sometimes, and for a very specific reason, gets people up so much.

The irony for me is that many of the anti-maskers are also exceptionally paranoid about govt surveillance and so on - you would think wearing a mask would be a positive for them in that it helps hide them for all those guys at MI5 following tracking every move they make
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59338 on: Yesterday at 04:40:09 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 04:34:54 pm
The irony for me is that many of the anti-maskers are also exceptionally paranoid about govt surveillance and so on - you would think wearing a mask would be a positive for them in that it helps hide them for all those guys at MI5 following tracking every move they make

To do that they'd have to leave their phones at home.

And that's impossible because without the phone they can't get up to the minute Twitter shite on the latest conspiracy.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59339 on: Yesterday at 04:41:15 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 02:56:47 pm
Ever since this began, the governments have proved to be a lot bigger hazard to the general populations than the virus itself by overexaggerating the danger and flipping the delicate economical and societal ecosystem on top of its head.

Just a little snippet amongst a steaming heap of paranoid, xenophobic and jingoistic word soup of nonsense. But this little line is so instructive about those of a libertarian persuasion. Perceptions, pieces of paper and most of all their feelings matter more to libertarians than other humans do. It's how we saw a slave trade - contracts and concepts mattered more than the human cost to them.

In this instance Linudden is callously suggesting that the concept of a government making a public health regulation to control the threat to infectious (something he forgot to research when being pious about Sweden, who have had legislation on this actively in use for decades) is a bigger problem than an under estimated four million people dying as a result of covid.

As expected he was too cowardly to address the comments he attracted yesterday, so moved the goalposts to something fresh with his new jingoistic barely-coherent polemic. And yet again projects onto RAWK his fears and paranoid worries, while calling everyone else scared. All a bit tired at this point.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59340 on: Yesterday at 04:47:13 pm »
Was reading a Guardian article and came across this paragraph with doctors warning against the re opening on July 19th..

Instead, the government should delay complete reopening until everyone, including adolescents, have been offered vaccination and uptake is high, and until mitigation measures, especially adequate ventilation  are in place in schools.

In regards to the adolescents bit, surely that is absolutely ages away and on top of that adding a high uptake caveat makes it very difficult to reach that?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59341 on: Yesterday at 04:50:38 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 04:34:54 pm
The irony for me is that many of the anti-maskers are also exceptionally paranoid about govt surveillance and so on - you would think wearing a mask would be a positive for them in that it helps hide them for all those guys at MI5 following tracking every move they make

Saw a video a few months ago by a Swiss comedian. He went to one of the protests by those conspiracy nutters. No one was wearing masks and he was handing out leaflets with masks attached to them, saying that the protests are surveilled by police agents who are also filming and using facial recognition software to identify people. So they should cover their face with the attached mask. It was hilarious...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59342 on: Yesterday at 05:09:29 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:33:45 pm
I just imagine a true Nordic troll, living under a bridge with a fully functioning immune system, going on lengthy bike rides and only shopping under the midnight sun - and coming on to RAWK to post shite.

His posts on other subjects seem pretty normal, it may be that he is really worried about catching Covid so coming on here for a rant is his way of working out his fear.
I take it dont venture over to the F1 thread very often then?  ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59343 on: Yesterday at 05:13:27 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 04:31:52 pm
Poster never does and after the rinsing they got a fair few months ago, seems to have regrouped with some new found shite

They've been doing it every few months since the pandemic starts. He spends a while reading shit on the internet, decides he armed himself with enough "knowledge" to take on RAWK, gets humiliated and disappears off with his tail between his legs.

He then spends a few months reading nonsense. Rinse and repeat.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59344 on: Yesterday at 05:25:06 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:33:45 pm
I just imagine a true Nordic troll, living under a bridge with a fully functioning immune system, going on lengthy bike rides and only shopping under the midnight sun - and coming on to RAWK to post shite.

His posts on other subjects seem pretty normal, it may be that he is really worried about catching Covid so coming on here for a rant is his way of working out his fear.

When I was five and living off Mill Street our outside bog was accessed through a dank dark cellar. To lessen my fear of ghosts and demons I'd sing a hymn - Soul of My Saviour - and that kept the demons away. Nowadays maybe a social media rant fulfills the same purpose.
Cardboard saviour....?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59345 on: Yesterday at 05:43:33 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 05:09:29 pm
I take it dont venture over to the F1 thread very often then?  ;D

I feel obliged now. ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59346 on: Yesterday at 09:25:26 pm »
Anti Vax arseholes being arseholes shock;
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-sussex-57796563


Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59347 on: Today at 09:25:16 am »
Watch COVID cases soar cos of the scenes in London yesterday.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59348 on: Today at 09:31:27 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 04:26:14 pm
For anyone who doesnt understand - masks work because they reduce the transmission of the virus to others. The masks we have all been wearing dont  filter out the virus itself but they are perfectly suited to reducing your snot and spit from reaching the faces of people you encounter.

Wearing a mask is a personal choice. Its a choice between being a selfish prick or someone who actually gives a shit about others.

As for vaccines. Again, they are not individually 100% proof against getting the disease. All vaccines rely on the majority of the population being vaccinated.

I can't (well I can) believe that some people cannot grasp this and it's why I get wound up by the arrogant bastards that refuse to comply. The ones I've seen usually strut about as though they can't wit to be challenged on it either.

Then again, It's a bit like the vaccine too, in that it doesn't just benefit the individual, there's also a benefit to wider society; but there's a group of people that don't give a shit about that either.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59349 on: Today at 09:48:18 am »
Did anything more come out about the wearing of double masks protecting medical staff nearly completely? Thought it might have been followed up or replicated
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59350 on: Today at 10:50:34 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:48:18 am
Did anything more come out about the wearing of double masks protecting medical staff nearly completely? Thought it might have been followed up or replicated

No, but at least one hospital have swapped to FFP3 masks on the covid wards, and think they have prevented nearly all ward-acquired cases with it.

I wouldn't think double masks can do that. Double masks will be better than single masks, but the gaps between fibres in normal cloth are just too large.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59351 on: Today at 11:46:13 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:31:27 am
I can't (well I can) believe that some people cannot grasp this and it's why I get wound up by the arrogant bastards that refuse to comply. The ones I've seen usually strut about as though they can't wit to be challenged on it either.

Then again, It's a bit like the vaccine too, in that it doesn't just benefit the individual, there's also a benefit to wider society; but there's a group of people that don't give a shit about that either.

For idiots.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59352 on: Today at 12:01:26 pm »
You only need to pay attention to how often some spit flies out of your mouth when you're talking to someone or how often it happens to someone who's talking to you. It's one thing I really only realised during the pandemic. And the droplets you see flying are big ones. Just imagine how many miniscule ones are getting into the air when you're speaking and it's clear why masks help prevent the spread even if they don't give 100 percent protection. Every bit helps...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59353 on: Today at 12:35:32 pm »
So with the Euros I have lost track a bit of the current Covid situation. How are things looking? I know case numbers are still rocketing up but are deaths and hospitalisation still at a level where the health service is ok?

Is next week going to fuck us all up or are we getting to the point now of normalizing life somewhat.

Honestly conditions as we have it now are pretty much fine, is there reason to be concerned about next week opening up resulting in full lockdowns again? Or conversely any reason to be cautiously optimistic about next week?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59354 on: Today at 01:37:48 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:00:45 am
The virus is now likely to be around forever. Worrying now about what vaccine you got in the hope that 10%-20% extra protection will allow you to avoid it is odd because at some point, maybe this year, maybe next year or some point after that, what is likely is that we will all get this virus.

Who's worrying about what vaccine they got? I'm just saying accepting 40k infections a day is a-OK because you might be infected at some point years in the future is ludicrous. The govt have fucked yet another aspect of their response by allowing cases to rocket in the last few months. Living with a few hundred infections with brilliant public health containment isn't the same as allowing there to be tens and tens of thousands of infections with no public health measures. This level of infection was preventable and they've fucked it
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59355 on: Today at 01:43:00 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:46:13 am
For idiots.
Brilliant that Barry  ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59356 on: Today at 01:45:06 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:01:26 pm
You only need to pay attention to how often some spit flies out of your mouth when you're talking to someone or how often it happens to someone who's talking to you. It's one thing I really only realised during the pandemic. And the droplets you see flying are big ones. Just imagine how many miniscule ones are getting into the air when you're speaking and it's clear why masks help prevent the spread even if they don't give 100 percent protection. Every bit helps...
That new Tescos campaign needs work.
