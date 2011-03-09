In Wales the government have announced that mask wearing will be compulsory on public transport and in taxis as long as the virus poses a risk to the public.



By politician standards that probably means until 2050 then. Because from now until forever, "EVEN ONE DEATH AMONG MILLIONS IS TOO MANY"!!!! The plot and sense of reality has been completely lost and the mechanism of totality is well and truly on course just like it has been so many times in history where the state is stomping on what the governments perceive to be cattle underneath them. People need to choose what they wear themselves. I don't care for the politicans' goddamn reasons. In the west we show our faces in public, end of. Any police officer signing tickets (or like in certain banana republics arresting) to people showing their faces might as well fuck off to North Korea for all I careEver since this began, the governments have proved to be a lot bigger hazard to the general populations than the virus itself by overexaggerating the danger and flipping the delicate economical and societal ecosystem on top of its head. It's so typical of humanity. Break things first and ask questions later. That's the microcosm of why our planet will be lifeless in a few hundred years at this rate but everyone's too busy with covid to focus on how we completely obliterate the environment. Now the latest gift to Tellus will be the infinite amount mask waste in the oceans too. Great job by all the loving and caring governments there! I'm sure the endangered marine species will really get to enjoy our covid responseYeah and I do think the long-term survival of the planet is more important than individual human beings, I'm sorry but that's just the way I see things.Especially now that almost every single vulnerable person is vaccinated these mask mandates make zero sense whatsoever. Either the politicians are cowards pissing themselves or they're just trolling everyone at this point and you lot still can't see through this. I'm just baffled at how scared you all are. Genuinely baffled. Are you going to be like this for the rest of your lives or what? Aren't y'all vaccinated? They work right? Because covid ain't going anywhere. What it won't be is spring 2020 again because immunity is higher. That's real simple. One year ago I thought you'd calm down once most people were immune but somehow that doesn't happenYou do you, if you choose to be scared and think covid is hiding behind every aisle at the supermarket wear your whatevers but don't try and force people who don't want to. Just leave people alone and let them get on with their lives. Most of the people you see like that probably are vaccinated anyway.Looking forward to any constructive replies and I always enjoy discussing things with all of you!