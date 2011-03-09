« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59320 on: Today at 02:46:56 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:21:31 am
Correct. Its now a fact of life, that just like the cold, everyone gets it at some point. This virus isn't ever going away, it spread around the entire world in months.  Its now a case of living with it and getting everyone vaccinated.

It was always going to be around forever. Long term, it might not actually be any worse than some of the other diseases we usually encounter in childhood, when they are seen as mostly harmless (which isn't always true), and then probably frequently top up our immunity throughout life, when we come in contact with it again. I would assume that you top up your immunity regardless of whether it successfully fights the virus, or whether it gets overwhelmed you you actually get sick. I have been thinking rhat this coronavirus might not actually be much worse than the other four coronaviruses that we have know for a long time, which cause "common cold" (one of them a pretty heavy one). The difference is, those viruses we all encountered frequently in our life, and probably fell ill with at some point as children without knowing (because we don't do tests and gene sequencing for childhood colds).

However, with the new coronavirus, everybody is starting from scratch with regards to immunity, so the best we can do is a gentle "learning to live with it", by which we keep cases down as much as possible, so any encounters with the virus affect only a few people at a time. The way the government are doing it is by ramming everyone face first into the wall.
Linudden

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59321 on: Today at 02:56:47 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:21:51 pm
In Wales the government have announced that mask wearing will be compulsory on public transport and in taxis as long as the virus poses a risk to the public.

By politician standards that probably means until 2050 then. Because from now until forever, "EVEN ONE DEATH AMONG MILLIONS IS TOO MANY"!!!! The plot and sense of reality has been completely lost and the mechanism of totality is well and truly on course just like it has been so many times in history where the state is stomping on what the governments perceive to be cattle underneath them. People need to choose what they wear themselves. I don't care for the politicans' goddamn reasons. In the west we show our faces in public, end of. Any police officer signing tickets (or like in certain banana republics arresting) to people showing their faces might as well fuck off to North Korea for all I care :wave

Ever since this began, the governments have proved to be a lot bigger hazard to the general populations than the virus itself by overexaggerating the danger and flipping the delicate economical and societal ecosystem on top of its head. It's so typical of humanity. Break things first and ask questions later. That's the microcosm of why our planet will be lifeless in a few hundred years at this rate but everyone's too busy with covid to focus on how we completely obliterate the environment. Now the latest gift to Tellus will be the infinite amount mask waste in the oceans too. Great job by all the loving and caring governments there! I'm sure the endangered marine species will really get to enjoy our covid response ::) Yeah and I do think the long-term survival of the planet is more important than individual human beings, I'm sorry but that's just the way I see things.

Especially now that almost every single vulnerable person is vaccinated these mask mandates make zero sense whatsoever. Either the politicians are cowards pissing themselves or they're just trolling everyone at this point and you lot still can't see through this. I'm just baffled at how scared you all are. Genuinely baffled. Are you going to be like this for the rest of your lives or what? Aren't y'all vaccinated? They work right? Because covid ain't going anywhere. What it won't be is spring 2020 again because immunity is higher. That's real simple. One year ago I thought you'd calm down once most people were immune but somehow that doesn't happen  :-\

You do you, if you choose to be scared and think covid is hiding behind every aisle at the supermarket wear your whatevers but don't try and force people who don't want to. Just leave people alone and let them get on with their lives. Most of the people you see like that probably are vaccinated anyway.

Looking forward to any constructive replies and I always enjoy discussing things with all of you!

cormorant

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59322 on: Today at 03:29:07 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 02:56:47 pm
By politician standards that probably means until 2050 then. Because from now until forever, "EVEN ONE DEATH AMONG MILLIONS IS TOO MANY"!!!! The plot and sense of reality has been completely lost and the mechanism of totality is well and truly on course just like it has been so many times in history where the state is stomping on what the governments perceive to be cattle underneath them. People need to choose what they wear themselves. I don't care for the politicans' goddamn reasons. In the west we show our faces in public, end of. Any police officer signing tickets (or like in certain banana republics arresting) to people showing their faces might as well fuck off to North Korea for all I care :wave

Ever since this began, the governments have proved to be a lot bigger hazard to the general populations than the virus itself by overexaggerating the danger and flipping the delicate economical and societal ecosystem on top of its head. It's so typical of humanity. Break things first and ask questions later. That's the microcosm of why our planet will be lifeless in a few hundred years at this rate but everyone's too busy with covid to focus on how we completely obliterate the environment. Now the latest gift to Tellus will be the infinite amount mask waste in the oceans too. Great job by all the loving and caring governments there! I'm sure the endangered marine species will really get to enjoy our covid response ::) Yeah and I do think the long-term survival of the planet is more important than individual human beings, I'm sorry but that's just the way I see things.

Especially now that almost every single vulnerable person is vaccinated these mask mandates make zero sense whatsoever. Either the politicians are cowards pissing themselves or they're just trolling everyone at this point and you lot still can't see through this. I'm just baffled at how scared you all are. Genuinely baffled. Are you going to be like this for the rest of your lives or what? Aren't y'all vaccinated? They work right? Because covid ain't going anywhere. What it won't be is spring 2020 again because immunity is higher. That's real simple. One year ago I thought you'd calm down once most people were immune but somehow that doesn't happen  :-\

You do you, if you choose to be scared and think covid is hiding behind every aisle at the supermarket wear your whatevers but don't try and force people who don't want to. Just leave people alone and let them get on with their lives. Most of the people you see like that probably are vaccinated anyway.

Looking forward to any constructive replies and I always enjoy discussing things with all of you!

 :wave

Seem to remember just the other day you mentioned you deliberately went into supermarkets late at night when you are the sole customer. Can only assume that you're anthropophobic  ;)
Alan_X

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59323 on: Today at 03:29:20 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 02:56:47 pm
By politician standards that probably means until 2050 then. Because from now until forever, "EVEN ONE DEATH AMONG MILLIONS IS TOO MANY"!!!! The plot and sense of reality has been completely lost and the mechanism of totality is well and truly on course just like it has been so many times in history where the state is stomping on what the governments perceive to be cattle underneath them. People need to choose what they wear themselves. I don't care for the politicans' goddamn reasons. In the west we show our faces in public, end of. Any police officer signing tickets (or like in certain banana republics arresting) to people showing their faces might as well fuck off to North Korea for all I care :wave

Ever since this began, the governments have proved to be a lot bigger hazard to the general populations than the virus itself by overexaggerating the danger and flipping the delicate economical and societal ecosystem on top of its head. It's so typical of humanity. Break things first and ask questions later. That's the microcosm of why our planet will be lifeless in a few hundred years at this rate but everyone's too busy with covid to focus on how we completely obliterate the environment. Now the latest gift to Tellus will be the infinite amount mask waste in the oceans too. Great job by all the loving and caring governments there! I'm sure the endangered marine species will really get to enjoy our covid response ::) Yeah and I do think the long-term survival of the planet is more important than individual human beings, I'm sorry but that's just the way I see things.

Especially now that almost every single vulnerable person is vaccinated these mask mandates make zero sense whatsoever. Either the politicians are cowards pissing themselves or they're just trolling everyone at this point and you lot still can't see through this. I'm just baffled at how scared you all are. Genuinely baffled. Are you going to be like this for the rest of your lives or what? Aren't y'all vaccinated? They work right? Because covid ain't going anywhere. What it won't be is spring 2020 again because immunity is higher. That's real simple. One year ago I thought you'd calm down once most people were immune but somehow that doesn't happen  :-\

You do you, if you choose to be scared and think covid is hiding behind every aisle at the supermarket wear your whatevers but don't try and force people who don't want to. Just leave people alone and let them get on with their lives. Most of the people you see like that probably are vaccinated anyway.

Looking forward to any constructive replies and I always enjoy discussing things with all of you!

 :wave

What a steaming load of shite. Racist and reeking of conspiracy theories. Did you actually write that or paste it from Facebook?
Rhi

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59324 on: Today at 03:29:27 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 02:56:47 pm
I always enjoy discussing things with all of you!

 :wave

Alas, the same cannot be said for us.

:wave
Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59325 on: Today at 03:39:01 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 02:56:47 pm



What an absolute load of shite!!
afc turkish

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59326 on: Today at 03:42:56 pm
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 03:29:27 pm
Alas, the same cannot be said for us.

:wave

 :lmao

Rhijected...
24∗7

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59327 on: Today at 04:04:06 pm
Christ alive I changed the title of this thread like a year ago and some people still persist in pushing non-founded agendae? Ah well.

Looks like someone just rhi-assessed posting rights to someone else....


(plus any post containing the phrase, "...I'm sorry, but..." usually is written by someone who a) isn't sorry at all and b) is only really interested in pushing their own agenda.

As for the masks in the oceans bit - that's not the fault of governments' covid response - it's the fault of the millions and millions of people who take no fucking individual fucking responsibility for their actions - collectively, yes, there could be better government-led options to limit the impact of this behaviour, however that would entail the kind of regime-based totalitarian crackdown that irritates idealist libertarians so much......
Last Edit: Today at 04:07:36 pm by 24∗7
afc turkish

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59328 on: Today at 04:07:03 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 04:04:06 pm

Looks like someone just rhi-assessed posting rights to someone else.....

Mine was funnier... ;)
24∗7

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59329 on: Today at 04:07:56 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 04:07:03 pm
Mine was funnier... ;)
Don't be so prhissy.
afc turkish

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59330 on: Today at 04:10:04 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 04:07:56 pm
Don't be so prhissy.

Rhilly?

Are you serhious?
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59331 on: Today at 04:13:11 pm
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 03:29:27 pm
Alas, the same cannot be said for us.

:wave

Thanks Rhi,
 saved me from figuring out how to use the ignore button.
redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59332 on: Today at 04:16:53 pm
It's strangly odd and funny how having to wear a mask sometimes, and for a very specific reason, gets people up so much.
Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59333 on: Today at 04:17:52 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 02:56:47 pm
Looking forward to any constructive replies and I always enjoy discussing things with all of you!

 :wave

Why have you not answered pretty much any of the questions or points put to you over the last few days and just returned with a long rant then?  That's not really a discussion is it?
Alan_X

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59334 on: Today at 04:26:14 pm
For anyone who doesnt understand - masks work because they reduce the transmission of the virus to others. The masks we have all been wearing dont  filter out the virus itself but they are perfectly suited to reducing your snot and spit from reaching the faces of people you encounter.

Wearing a mask is a personal choice. Its a choice between being a selfish prick or someone who actually gives a shit about others.

As for vaccines. Again, they are not individually 100% proof against getting the disease. All vaccines rely on the majority of the population being vaccinated.
