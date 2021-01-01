Correct. Its now a fact of life, that just like the cold, everyone gets it at some point. This virus isn't ever going away, it spread around the entire world in months. Its now a case of living with it and getting everyone vaccinated.



It was always going to be around forever. Long term, it might not actually be any worse than some of the other diseases we usually encounter in childhood, when they are seen as mostly harmless (which isn't always true), and then probably frequently top up our immunity throughout life, when we come in contact with it again. I would assume that you top up your immunity regardless of whether it successfully fights the virus, or whether it gets overwhelmed you you actually get sick. I have been thinking rhat this coronavirus might not actually be much worse than the other four coronaviruses that we have know for a long time, which cause "common cold" (one of them a pretty heavy one). The difference is, those viruses we all encountered frequently in our life, and probably fell ill with at some point as children without knowing (because we don't do tests and gene sequencing for childhood colds).However, with the new coronavirus, everybody is starting from scratch with regards to immunity, so the best we can do is a gentle "learning to live with it", by which we keep cases down as much as possible, so any encounters with the virus affect only a few people at a time. The way the government are doing it is by ramming everyone face first into the wall.