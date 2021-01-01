What would you do to learn to live with it? Is it a personally as an individual or have a laws in place? I think governments should keep masks in supermarkets, public transport and health services atleast until the medical treatments catch up. As those are fundamental services that can't really be avoided, then all other services are down to the owner/staff. For individuals, wash hands more, try and keep windows open more when suitable, stop sneezing and coughing into the palms of your hands. Also hopefully employers will allow WFH for milder illnesses more where suitable.



We have a range of mitigation tools we can use: masks, social distancing, ventilation, vaccines.Social distancing seems difficult to continue whilst we have the economy and world set up in the way it is and naturally, people want to be 'closer' together (whether in football stadiums, pubs or as friends and family).Masks, vaccines, and ventilation should be the standard for what we consider going forward. I'm not talking about masks everywhere, but in Ubers, public transport, or tight spaces. People should now be very aware of the potential impacts of them possibly carrying a virus can have on people, e.g. taxi drivers - ranging from them getting sick and missing a weeks' worth of wages or them needing serious treatment or worse.I don't think the 'theatrics' of wearing them in pubs and restaurants when moving around even makes much sense either. Unless people choose to or it's really necessary, I see no reason corporate-types need to be commuting to an office either and we should focus more on supporting local businesses instead.This doesn't even need to be a forever thing, but we need to take stock further along the vaccine rollout in a global sense.