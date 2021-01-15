I think you just have to speak to her openly about what her worries are (I'm sure your assumption is probably right) but she may have just come across something else which has piled on to the doubt.



I would be prepared with stats on vaccine injury versus the benefits of the vaccine. Pretty easy to find the likelihoods of major side effects etc and how many payouts have been made in the UK as a result of injury. I think it gives people comfort when you remind them that every NHS doctor/nurse would've had the jab by now too - we wouldn't risk these people and our healthcare systems if the risk:benefit wasn't so heavily skewed in the benefits.



Also, maybe take her to one of the bigger NHS walk-ins? I've volunteered at a few and there's usually a doctor around that is happy to speak in a side booth about concerns without pressure.



Appreciate that, I know someone has said that all nurses/doctors haven't had their jabs yet - however where I went today, is where her and my sister will be going tomorrow for their first - its at the old Debenhams store in Folkestone and so its so well organised it's unbelievable - I've said that I'll be going up there for moral support - I mentioned previously that my sister had her own doubts about having the jab - which surprised me considering she had six pints of blood last year due to her anemia, but she wants to get back into stewarding which she was doing across the South-East (including WHU and Brentford) - though Mum's a proper worry wart - I only disclosed this last few weeks about my own mental health issues of the past year because she could win Olympic Gold in worrying!