Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2044602 times)

Offline Red-Dread

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59200 on: Today at 03:32:38 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:15:38 pm
I think you just have to speak to her openly about what her worries are (I'm sure your assumption is probably right) but she may have just come across something else which has piled on to the doubt.

I would be prepared with stats on vaccine injury versus the benefits of the vaccine. Pretty easy to find the likelihoods of major side effects etc and how many payouts have been made in the UK as a result of injury. I think it gives people comfort when you remind them that every NHS doctor/nurse would've had the jab by now too - we wouldn't risk these people and our healthcare systems if the risk:benefit wasn't so heavily skewed in the benefits.

Also, maybe take her to one of the bigger NHS walk-ins? I've volunteered at a few and there's usually a doctor around that is happy to speak in a side booth about concerns without pressure.

Plenty of nurses haven't been vaccinated yet though unfortunately, so better not to tell hesitant people untruths
Online jackh

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59201 on: Today at 03:45:49 pm »
Received a notification (today) via the NHS Test & Trace app to isolate for six days.  'Encounter date' says it was Saturday 3rd, and I've done a few negative tests since then.

I want to enter my test results via the app, but it's telling me I need to enter the eight character test code - I don't feel as though I've ever seen one of these for any test I've done.  Does anyone know how I can find this?
Online Commie Bobbie

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59202 on: Today at 03:47:14 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:15:38 pm
I think you just have to speak to her openly about what her worries are (I'm sure your assumption is probably right) but she may have just come across something else which has piled on to the doubt.

I would be prepared with stats on vaccine injury versus the benefits of the vaccine. Pretty easy to find the likelihoods of major side effects etc and how many payouts have been made in the UK as a result of injury. I think it gives people comfort when you remind them that every NHS doctor/nurse would've had the jab by now too - we wouldn't risk these people and our healthcare systems if the risk:benefit wasn't so heavily skewed in the benefits.

Also, maybe take her to one of the bigger NHS walk-ins? I've volunteered at a few and there's usually a doctor around that is happy to speak in a side booth about concerns without pressure.

Appreciate that, I know someone has said that all nurses/doctors haven't had their jabs yet - however where I went today, is where her and my sister will be going tomorrow for their first - its at the old Debenhams store in Folkestone and so its so well organised it's unbelievable - I've said that I'll be going up there for moral support - I mentioned previously that my sister had her own doubts about having the jab - which surprised me considering she had six pints of blood last year due to her anemia, but she wants to get back into stewarding which she was doing across the South-East (including WHU and Brentford) - though Mum's a proper worry wart - I only disclosed this last few weeks about my own mental health issues of the past year because she could win Olympic Gold in worrying!
Offline John Higgins

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59203 on: Today at 03:47:28 pm »
I think the 8 character code only applies to PCR tests.
Offline stewil007

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59204 on: Today at 03:59:09 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 03:45:49 pm
Received a notification (today) via the NHS Test & Trace app to isolate for six days.  'Encounter date' says it was Saturday 3rd, and I've done a few negative tests since then.

I want to enter my test results via the app, but it's telling me I need to enter the eight character test code - I don't feel as though I've ever seen one of these for any test I've done.  Does anyone know how I can find this?

I think that's if you only have the test where you have symptoms not the lateral flow one
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59205 on: Today at 04:00:43 pm »
Quote from: Red-Dread on Today at 03:32:38 pm
Plenty of nurses haven't been vaccinated yet though unfortunately, so better not to tell hesitant people untruths

did mean to take that bit out lol, I had assumed it was the case based on those that I know
Offline redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59206 on: Today at 04:27:01 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:53:54 pm
People could be charged for lateral flow tests from next month, government reveals

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/covid-lateral-flow-test-charged-b1879797.html

This is disgusting. Not only is the 'fit to fly' pricing a farce, but now they might put a price on probably the least invasive method at preventing community spread.

It sounds like they just want to suppress the numbers to the detriment of people that can't afford a test kit.

This is another example of the 'learn to live with it' brigade actually not learning to live with it, and choosing to just ignore it. Disgusting if it happens.

Currently I'm required two tests per week to be able to go into work. Lets see what happens...
Offline Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59207 on: Today at 04:29:33 pm »
Zoe app findings of how being vaccinated can alter the most common symptoms reported from having it.



https://covid.joinzoe.com/post/new-top-5-covid-symptoms

Quote
Curiously, we noticed that people who had been vaccinated and then tested positive for COVID-19 were more likely to report sneezing as a symptom compared with those without a jab.

If youve been vaccinated and start sneezing a lot without an explanation, you should get a COVID test, especially if you are living or working around people who are at greater risk from the disease.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59208 on: Today at 05:00:46 pm »
Sneezing is a nightmare considering the high pollen count at the minute. No idea how you would tell hay-fever sneezing apart from a possible covid symptom.

I think I'd do a test now only if I had a persistent cough or something else I never tend to get.
Offline Linudden

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59209 on: Today at 06:39:54 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 04:29:33 pm
Zoe app findings of how being vaccinated can alter the most common symptoms reported from having it.



https://covid.joinzoe.com/post/new-top-5-covid-symptoms

Hmm maybe I had covid in February 2020 before it was 'officially around' then? That'd be the ultimate irony  :wave Had everything except fever for two weeks even though the headache went after 2-3 days and the dry cough showed up later.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59210 on: Today at 06:44:38 pm »
Id do anything to avoid a fever. It really is shite.
Offline John Higgins

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59211 on: Today at 06:53:10 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 06:39:54 pm
Hmm maybe I had covid in February 2020 before it was 'officially around' then? That'd be the ultimate irony  :wave Had everything except fever for two weeks even though the headache went after 2-3 days and the dry cough showed up later.

Unless you were skiing in the Italian alps or did a day trip to Wuhan that is extremely unlikely.

I hope you dont catch it now, the delta variant seems to be massively more severe for younger people.

If you do, well Darwinism is very much still a thing.
Offline Linudden

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59212 on: Today at 07:04:02 pm »
Quote from: John Higgins on Today at 06:53:10 pm
Unless you were skiing in the Italian alps or did a day trip to Wuhan that is extremely unlikely.

I hope you dont catch it now, the delta variant seems to be massively more severe for younger people.

If you do, well Darwinism is very much still a thing.

I had been in an enclosed space with someone who had been in the Swedish mountains and ten more people for an hour just before getting ill. Goodness knows where they had been.
Offline Liv4-3lee

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59213 on: Today at 07:16:14 pm »
I was outside by the butchers today when a woman and two small kids were buying some hot food, the two kids were running around and pawing the glass on the counter as kids do. About half an hour later I'm walking past the covid test center and the same woman and two kids are there queuing for a test!
Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59214 on: Today at 07:26:31 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 07:04:02 pm
I had been in an enclosed space with someone who had been in the Swedish mountains and ten more people for an hour just before getting ill. Goodness knows where they had been.
Likely just another viral infection.
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59215 on: Today at 08:50:38 pm »
Hmmm

Despite being vaccinated, my sister and her husband (and two kids) have Covid.

She feels really rough
Offline thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59216 on: Today at 08:56:56 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 07:16:14 pm
I was outside by the butchers today when a woman and two small kids were buying some hot food, the two kids were running around and pawing the glass on the counter as kids do. About half an hour later I'm walking past the covid test center and the same woman and two kids are there queuing for a test!
Urgh!

I am trying to resist the urge to turn into my old man and assume the worst in complete strangers but whenever I see school age kids out and about in school hours I can't help but suspect they're supposed to be self-isolating.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:50:38 pm
Hmmm

Despite being vaccinated, my sister and her husband (and two kids) have Covid.

She feels really rough
Do they assume the kids brought it into the home?  If that were the case and they had large and repeated exposure to the virus then I guess that would naturally make them more susceptible even with the protection offered by the vaccines.

I hope they all recover soon and fully!!
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59217 on: Today at 08:59:44 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:56:56 pm
Urgh!

I am trying to resist the urge to turn into my old man and assume the worst in complete strangers but whenever I see school age kids out and about in school hours I can't help but suspect they're supposed to be self-isolating.
Do they assume the kids brought it into the home?  If that were the case and they had large and repeated exposure to the virus then I guess that would naturally make them more susceptible even with the protection offered by the vaccines.

I hope they all recover soon and fully!!
Yes, her son brought it home from school.

Shes part of the antibody trial and had only had something on Friday confirming she had good antibody levels.

Obviously Ive  been compassionate and only laughed at her a bit.
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59218 on: Today at 09:10:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:59:44 pm
Yes, her son brought it home from school.

Shes part of the antibody trial and had only had something on Friday confirming she had good antibody levels.

Obviously Ive  been compassionate and only laughed at her a bit.

Definitely seem to be a fair few breakthrough infections amongst the A bullshit film by a charlatan who unethically exploited his children's friends and lost his medical license for fraud with Delta.

The people I know who have had it post vaccine have still felt pretty unwell, but would generally be defined as "mild" cases nonetheless, at least they haven't ended up needing hospitalisation.
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59219 on: Today at 09:13:17 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 09:10:45 pm
Definitely seem to be a fair few breakthrough infections amongst the A bullshit film by a charlatan who unethically exploited his children's friends and lost his medical license for fraud with Delta.

The people I know who have had it post vaccine have still felt pretty unwell, but would generally be defined as "mild" cases nonetheless, at least they haven't ended up needing hospitalisation.
Yeah, she feels rough but its certainly mild.


Not as mild as my one slightly sore tonsil without any vaccination though.  I have lambasted her for having an inferior immune system to me.
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59220 on: Today at 09:15:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:13:17 pm
Yeah, she feels rough but its certainly mild.


Not as mild as my one slightly sore tonsil without any vaccination though.  I have lambasted her for having an inferior immune system to me.

 ;D ;D
Offline redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59221 on: Today at 10:09:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:13:17 pm
Yeah, she feels rough but its certainly mild.


Not as mild as my one slightly sore tonsil without any vaccination though.  I have lambasted her for having an inferior immune system to me.

She could have  double infection maybe? Mild covid, and a cold?

But then, from some of the figures out there, you could still have up to  30% chance of infection, even after vaccination.
Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59222 on: Today at 10:14:45 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 09:10:45 pm
Definitely seem to be a fair few breakthrough infections amongst the A bullshit film by a charlatan who unethically exploited his children's friends and lost his medical license for fraud with Delta.

The people I know who have had it post vaccine have still felt pretty unwell, but would generally be defined as "mild" cases nonetheless, at least they haven't ended up needing hospitalisation.

I guess we need to start saying the "vaccinated" rather than the shorthand ;D or for the autocorrect to be dropped!
Online Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59223 on: Today at 10:26:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:13:17 pm
Yeah, she feels rough but its certainly mild.


Not as mild as my one slightly sore tonsil without any vaccination though.  I have lambasted her for having an inferior immune system to me.

I was a bit concerned about getting my second jab as I heard people's reactions could be worse.  I didn't notice a damn thing though.  I have a pretty tough immune system myself thankfully!
Online Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59224 on: Today at 10:51:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:59:44 pm
Yes, her son brought it home from school.

Shes part of the antibody trial and had only had something on Friday confirming she had good antibody levels.

Obviously Ive  been compassionate and only laughed at her a bit.
sounds similar to my mate, his 7 year old tested positive (after being given a false negative result). My mate, double jabbed with AZ tested positive and was rough for about a week, a bad case of the flu he described it as, oh and he had the shits too!

His missus, double-jabbed with Pfizer tested negative and also negative on the second PCR test. My mate's other son then tested positive after the second PCR test and his missus has to self isolate for another 10 days but he doesn't as he's now had it!
