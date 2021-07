I never downloaded it as I didn't trust that the app was accurate enough. My brother in law had it and deleted it when he was told to isolate for the 3rd time and he knows for a fact that there was not anyone sat within 15 feet of him and he had his back to everyone in the place - his wife sat opposite him didn't get pinged.



I have it and have never been pinged by it, it has been on my phone and scanning since I downloaded it, I'm guessing I have never been in close contact with anyone, I have gone out for meals and to supermarkets and the local shop (insert League of Gentleman GIF here), although not as much as I normally would but surprised I haven't come into contact with anyone. It didn't ping, for example, when the lad I played cricket with tested positive but my phone was in my bag at that point not with me all the time so that may explain that