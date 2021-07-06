« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59120 on: Yesterday at 09:43:40 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 09:04:38 pm
If I am reading his posts correctly he doesn't give a flying fuck about others.
absolutely spot on
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59121 on: Yesterday at 09:44:43 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:35:59 pm
I dont recall anything that says vaccine induced immunity lasts longer then natural immunity but I would be surprised if thats not the case, but what I have read multiple times is that vaccines induce a better immune response then natural infection, on that front there seems to be little scientific debate.
doesn't matter though, out Swedish friend has a world beating immune system
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59122 on: Yesterday at 09:49:35 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 09:20:07 pm
More importantly, does any Capri-sun flavour work?

Can you mix and match flavours?

Sunny Delight is better
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59123 on: Yesterday at 10:16:42 pm »
Skimming through but hes surely entitled to his decision if he wants to take it or not?

Edit: seen the original comments so see where the reaction has come from! Still its his decision however imo.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59124 on: Yesterday at 10:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:16:42 pm
Skimming through but hes surely entitled to his decision if he wants to take it or not?

Edit: seen the original comments so see why the reaction! Still its his decision however imo.

I don't think anyone has said otherwise, people have just been asking about his reasoning.

Freedom to choose does not mean freedom from judgement.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59125 on: Yesterday at 10:24:19 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:21:11 pm
I don't think anyone has said otherwise, people have just been asking about his reasoning.

Freedom to choose does not mean freedom from judgement.

Fair point
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59126 on: Yesterday at 10:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 07:13:59 pm
Never had one, never owned one and people would be in big trouble if they tried to force me.
i'm not sure if you're aware how pathetic and sad and amusing a flex this is ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59127 on: Yesterday at 10:32:40 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:25:34 pm
i'm not sure if you're aware how pathetic and sad and amusing a flex this is ;D

Specially coming from someone who is Messi size and 143 lbs. Just saying.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59128 on: Yesterday at 10:45:57 pm »
I reckon I could take him in a fight, even with my mask on
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59129 on: Yesterday at 10:53:28 pm »
Ah this dickhead is back again.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59130 on: Yesterday at 10:59:43 pm »
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 10:53:28 pm
Ah this dickhead is back again.

Good thing you mentioned no names!

Never seen you around before but I reckon we'll get along greatly  ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59131 on: Yesterday at 11:02:11 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 01:04:49 pm
I disagree, it is inevitable most people catch it over the coming months, years and decades - probably multiple times. The choice of the government is the dynamics of how the population catches it over time and in particular how they get it the first time. Ongoing mitigation and suppression spreads that out over years and a kind of summer chicken pox party with no restrictions brings it all forward into a huge surge. Neither are the way forward in my eyes for very different reasons, its somewhere in between. It still needs to managed to some degree and it needs a fluid plan to manage it. Lifting of restrictions and saying they are irreversible is whats madness.

Edit: though catching up with Javids comments this morning and changes to isolation etc perhaps the plan is for a large summer chicken pox-like party

Absolutely no way allowing 40k daily infections when removing all restrictions is Inevitible. Zero covid might not be achievable but suppression is the only viable approach. The only reason we're opening up like this is because the govt have fucked every stage of their response up and they've had to rely on long protracted lockdowns instead of good high quality public health to get on top of a small number of cases regularly. It's fucking shameful we're in this position when the vaccine program is so strong, utterly reprehensible and puts the health of a lot of the population at risk
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59132 on: Yesterday at 11:29:54 pm »
Europe cases starting to turn upwards as well as Delta continues to cause issues wherever it gets established

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59133 on: Today at 07:50:22 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 07:13:59 pm
Never had one, never owned one and people would be in big trouble if they tried to force me. I stay the fuck away from people anyway so there's no big deal. I deliberately go to the grocery store when I'm the sole customer around late in evenings and in my town I'd have to be the laziest mf-er on the planet to use the municipal buses. I have a policy that anywhere one-way within 15 miles (good weather 20 miles) I automatically choose the bike.

Not having the jab either. Literally couldn't care less. The only people who really need it are the vulnerable ones. Not 30-year old fit people. If they try and force me to stay in Sweden forever then I don't care. It's a landmass more than twice the size of England for crying out loud. My immune system is just fine and my heavy exercise of 30+ miler rides won't hurt either.

The emergency is well over and done with and it's time for everyone to get back to normal now that there's basic protection for senior citizens. That some failed states in the Med insisted on masks outdoors (!) until a week ago says more about them and the psychotic nature of their politicians than about me. These restrictions have hurt the poorest in society a lot more than the wealthy yet the supposed lefties at this place have completely failed to see the damage being done to the working class. So sad.

I realise I probably gave some RAWKite convulsions with this message but fuck it, life's too short to be dishonest  :wave
Everyone has an opinion and is, or should be free to express their opinion.

Way to go man, I'm proud of you.   :wave
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59134 on: Today at 08:30:20 am »
Has the Joe Rogan school of antivaxxers finally made it onto RAWK?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59135 on: Today at 08:44:43 am »
Think it's a hint towards the clusterfuck of moving away from a national message to one of putting the onus on 'a competent authority' to say and enforce. Not only in the 'I don't have to, you can't make me' toddler tantrums but in the patchwork effect of different regulations which will happen.

Mentioned the concerns being raised in the NW yesterday over NHS's capacity this summer. This is from the editor of the Health Service Journal, which is a news service dedicated to NHS news.

Quote
The important thing to remember as far as the NHS's ability to cope with the latest covid wave is that the service is now running MUCH more hot than in Spring 2020 or Winter 20/21. It will take much smaller numbers of Covid+ patients to push sevice over the edge?

https://twitter.com/HSJEditor

Does seem wise just to dial back a bit on the 'we'll return to normal as soon as mid-July arrives' and be a bit sensible about crowded places and what have you. Whitty did a local government conference yesterday and was quoted as saying he's seeing this wave this summer, a quieter autumn, and then a rough winter, before spring next year gets us closer to normality again.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59136 on: Today at 09:03:48 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 10:59:43 pm
Good thing you mentioned no names!

Never seen you around before but I reckon we'll get along greatly  ;D
looks like you are wrong regarding natural immunity being stronger than  vaccine immunity, oh and it's not as long lasting either!

 "We'd rather people get immunity through a vaccine, as studies are showing that vaccine immunity is longer-lasting. You will have a more robust immune response from a vaccine than you do from natural infection."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-57742212
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59137 on: Today at 09:52:33 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:30:20 am
Has the Joe Rogan school of antivaxxers finally made it onto RAWK?

 ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59138 on: Today at 09:53:46 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:16:42 pm
Skimming through but hes surely entitled to his decision if he wants to take it or not?

Edit: seen the original comments so see where the reaction has come from! Still its his decision however imo.

Freedom of choice is fine, but goading people with ignorance should be questioned. They came here looking to rile people up and was successful.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59139 on: Today at 10:08:46 am »
Politico's morning email.



Stephen Bush, in the New Statesman's equivalent, has it that the government is being told an estimated 10 million people will be expected to isolate over the summer. Obviously the vast majority will have nothing worse than mild symptoms but his question is how does that then become returning to normality when businesses and events are subject to that level of disruption? And without financial support, many in hospitality in particular may not survive the attempt to reopen.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59140 on: Today at 10:15:21 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:08:46 am
Politico's morning email.



Stephen Bush, in the New Statesman's equivalent, has it that the government is being told an estimated 10 million people will be expected to isolate over the summer. Obviously the vast majority will have nothing worse than mild symptoms but his question is how does that then become returning to normality when businesses and events are subject to that level of disruption? And without financial support, many in hospitality in particular may not survive the attempt to reopen.



lol, they are always behind the curve. People have been deleting the app for quite some time. I think it annoys people that you can't really pinpoint more specifically where you may have been in contact too on top of the obvious monetary and 'social time' losses.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59141 on: Today at 10:24:55 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:15:21 am
lol, they are always behind the curve. People have been deleting the app for quite some time. I think it annoys people that you can't really pinpoint more specifically where you may have been in contact too on top of the obvious monetary and 'social time' losses.

I never downloaded it as I didn't trust that the app was accurate enough. My brother in law had it and deleted it when he was told to isolate for the 3rd time and he knows for a fact that there was not anyone sat within 15 feet of him and he had his back to everyone in the place - his wife sat opposite him didn't get pinged.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59142 on: Today at 10:31:44 am »
How useful is it to scan into places ? When the Bluetooth is registering 'contacts'. Is the register mainly for people that aren't using the app?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59143 on: Today at 10:59:20 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:53:46 am
Freedom of choice is fine, but goading people with ignorance should be questioned. They came here looking to rile people up and was successful.
That's the point, the anti vaxxers/ refusers are goading people with ignorance.
The comment about not taking it because it's not as effective as natural immunity rides completely roughshod over how vaccines work and is based on minimal data at best, and at worst a complete guess. As was the assumption that if he did encounter it, he would be OK because he was physically fit.

I get the fact that the poster avoids people, that's fine. But there was no hint over any sense of wider willingness were his circumstances different.

Why do many of us get jabbed? Personal benefit definitely, but many people I speak to also see it as their duty to wider society, hopefully giving the virus one less place to go. We're at a point where some countries are vaccinating the very young. The data tells us that this group have very little chance of getting seriously ill from the virus, but they effectively take one for the team to again reduce the chances of onward transmission. One of the reasons this is necessary is the refusal of certain people to see the wider picture and their insistence on believing wild internet theories over established science.
As Bob Mortimer so beautifully put it, " I had my jab yesterday and I couldn't even feel the chip going in"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59144 on: Today at 11:04:11 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 07:13:59 pm
Never had one, never owned one and people would be in big trouble if they tried to force me. I stay the fuck away from people anyway so there's no big deal. I deliberately go to the grocery store when I'm the sole customer around late in evenings and in my town I'd have to be the laziest mf-er on the planet to use the municipal buses. I have a policy that anywhere one-way within 15 miles (good weather 20 miles) I automatically choose the bike.

Not having the jab either. Literally couldn't care less. The only people who really need it are the vulnerable ones. Not 30-year old fit people. If they try and force me to stay in Sweden forever then I don't care. It's a landmass more than twice the size of England for crying out loud. My immune system is just fine and my heavy exercise of 30+ miler rides won't hurt either.

The emergency is well over and done with and it's time for everyone to get back to normal now that there's basic protection for senior citizens. That some failed states in the Med insisted on masks outdoors (!) until a week ago says more about them and the psychotic nature of their politicians than about me. These restrictions have hurt the poorest in society a lot more than the wealthy yet the supposed lefties at this place have completely failed to see the damage being done to the working class. So sad.

I realise I probably gave some RAWKite convulsions with this message but fuck it, life's too short to be dishonest  :wave

Excellent post and great to hear you wont be getting vaccinated :)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59145 on: Today at 11:09:07 am »
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2021-07-06/can-covid-19-cause-lasting-erectile-dysfunction

Suspect we may some of those who were previously sceptical about getting A bullshit film by a charlatan who unethically exploited his children's friends and lost his medical license for fraud coming forward now :D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59146 on: Today at 11:37:21 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 07:13:59 pm
Never had one, never owned one and people would be in big trouble if they tried to force me. I stay the fuck away from people anyway so there's no big deal. I deliberately go to the grocery store when I'm the sole customer around late in evenings and in my town I'd have to be the laziest mf-er on the planet to use the municipal buses. I have a policy that anywhere one-way within 15 miles (good weather 20 miles) I automatically choose the bike.

Not having the jab either. Literally couldn't care less. The only people who really need it are the vulnerable ones. Not 30-year old fit people. If they try and force me to stay in Sweden forever then I don't care. It's a landmass more than twice the size of England for crying out loud. My immune system is just fine and my heavy exercise of 30+ miler rides won't hurt either.

The emergency is well over and done with and it's time for everyone to get back to normal now that there's basic protection for senior citizens. That some failed states in the Med insisted on masks outdoors (!) until a week ago says more about them and the psychotic nature of their politicians than about me. These restrictions have hurt the poorest in society a lot more than the wealthy yet the supposed lefties at this place have completely failed to see the damage being done to the working class. So sad.

I realise I probably gave some RAWKite convulsions with this message but fuck it, life's too short to be dishonest  :wave

I try to be live and let live with as much as I possibly can. If your lifestyle is such that you avoid people at all costs, keep generally healthy and so one then it is your choice not to get the vaccine and whilst I don't agree its not my body.

What I don't get is the belligerence and bloody mindedness within the post.

Saying people would be "in big trouble" if they said you had to wear a mask, talking about "failed states" and "supposed lefties" just sounds like you are gunning for a fight.

It seems like you have decided that as the message is controversial in any case then you might as well burn it all to the ground and try to rile people up as much as possible whereas, if you had simply said that you like an isolated lifestyle with next to zero interaction and therefore do x, y, and z you might still have got push back but it would have been more Tepid (yes pun intended) rather than angry
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59147 on: Today at 11:49:35 am »
If people have no reason to not take the vaccine and also fail to comply with wearing masks when required, should they be denied access to medical care from the same people who tell them they should vaccinate and/or wear masks?
