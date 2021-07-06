Freedom of choice is fine, but goading people with ignorance should be questioned. They came here looking to rile people up and was successful.



That's the point, the anti vaxxers/ refusers are goading people with ignorance.The comment about not taking it because it's not as effective as natural immunity rides completely roughshod over how vaccines work and is based on minimal data at best, and at worst a complete guess. As was the assumption that if he did encounter it, he would be OK because he was physically fit.I get the fact that the poster avoids people, that's fine. But there was no hint over any sense of wider willingness were his circumstances different.Why do many of us get jabbed? Personal benefit definitely, but many people I speak to also see it as their duty to wider society, hopefully giving the virus one less place to go. We're at a point where some countries are vaccinating the very young. The data tells us that this group have very little chance of getting seriously ill from the virus, but they effectively take one for the team to again reduce the chances of onward transmission. One of the reasons this is necessary is the refusal of certain people to see the wider picture and their insistence on believing wild internet theories over established science.As Bob Mortimer so beautifully put it, " I had my jab yesterday and I couldn't even feel the chip going in"