The important thing to remember as far as the NHS's ability to cope with the latest covid wave is that the service is now running MUCH more hot than in Spring 2020 or Winter 20/21. It will take much smaller numbers of Covid+ patients to push sevice over the edge?

Think it's a hint towards the clusterfuck of moving away from a national message to one of putting the onus on 'a competent authority' to say and enforce. Not only in the 'I don't have to, you can't make me' toddler tantrums but in the patchwork effect of different regulations which will happen.Mentioned the concerns being raised in the NW yesterday over NHS's capacity this summer. This is from the editor of the Health Service Journal, which is a news service dedicated to NHS news.Does seem wise just to dial back a bit on the 'we'll return to normal as soon as mid-July arrives' and be a bit sensible about crowded places and what have you. Whitty did a local government conference yesterday and was quoted as saying he's seeing this wave this summer, a quieter autumn, and then a rough winter, before spring next year gets us closer to normality again.