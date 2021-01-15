« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59120 on: Yesterday at 09:43:40 pm
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 09:04:38 pm
If I am reading his posts correctly he doesn't give a flying fuck about others.
absolutely spot on
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59121 on: Yesterday at 09:44:43 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:35:59 pm
I dont recall anything that says vaccine induced immunity lasts longer then natural immunity but I would be surprised if thats not the case, but what I have read multiple times is that vaccines induce a better immune response then natural infection, on that front there seems to be little scientific debate.
doesn't matter though, out Swedish friend has a world beating immune system
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59122 on: Yesterday at 09:49:35 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 09:20:07 pm
More importantly, does any Capri-sun flavour work?

Can you mix and match flavours?

Sunny Delight is better
Moyes on Guardiola: "Really looking forward to coming up against him. I've no doubt I'll be doing it plenty of times in the future."

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59123 on: Yesterday at 10:16:42 pm
Skimming through but hes surely entitled to his decision if he wants to take it or not?

Edit: seen the original comments so see where the reaction has come from! Still its his decision however imo.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59124 on: Yesterday at 10:21:11 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:16:42 pm
Skimming through but hes surely entitled to his decision if he wants to take it or not?

Edit: seen the original comments so see why the reaction! Still its his decision however imo.

I don't think anyone has said otherwise, people have just been asking about his reasoning.

Freedom to choose does not mean freedom from judgement.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59125 on: Yesterday at 10:24:19 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:21:11 pm
I don't think anyone has said otherwise, people have just been asking about his reasoning.

Freedom to choose does not mean freedom from judgement.

Fair point
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59126 on: Yesterday at 10:25:34 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 07:13:59 pm
Never had one, never owned one and people would be in big trouble if they tried to force me.
i'm not sure if you're aware how pathetic and sad and amusing a flex this is ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59127 on: Yesterday at 10:32:40 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:25:34 pm
i'm not sure if you're aware how pathetic and sad and amusing a flex this is ;D

Specially coming from someone who is Messi size and 143 lbs. Just saying.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59128 on: Yesterday at 10:45:57 pm
I reckon I could take him in a fight, even with my mask on
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59129 on: Yesterday at 10:53:28 pm
Ah this dickhead is back again.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59130 on: Yesterday at 10:59:43 pm
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 10:53:28 pm
Ah this dickhead is back again.

Good thing you mentioned no names!

Never seen you around before but I reckon we'll get along greatly  ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59131 on: Yesterday at 11:02:11 pm
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 01:04:49 pm
I disagree, it is inevitable most people catch it over the coming months, years and decades - probably multiple times. The choice of the government is the dynamics of how the population catches it over time and in particular how they get it the first time. Ongoing mitigation and suppression spreads that out over years and a kind of summer chicken pox party with no restrictions brings it all forward into a huge surge. Neither are the way forward in my eyes for very different reasons, its somewhere in between. It still needs to managed to some degree and it needs a fluid plan to manage it. Lifting of restrictions and saying they are irreversible is whats madness.

Edit: though catching up with Javids comments this morning and changes to isolation etc perhaps the plan is for a large summer chicken pox-like party

Absolutely no way allowing 40k daily infections when removing all restrictions is Inevitible. Zero covid might not be achievable but suppression is the only viable approach. The only reason we're opening up like this is because the govt have fucked every stage of their response up and they've had to rely on long protracted lockdowns instead of good high quality public health to get on top of a small number of cases regularly. It's fucking shameful we're in this position when the vaccine program is so strong, utterly reprehensible and puts the health of a lot of the population at risk
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59132 on: Yesterday at 11:29:54 pm
Europe cases starting to turn upwards as well as Delta continues to cause issues wherever it gets established

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59133 on: Today at 07:50:22 am
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 07:13:59 pm
Never had one, never owned one and people would be in big trouble if they tried to force me. I stay the fuck away from people anyway so there's no big deal. I deliberately go to the grocery store when I'm the sole customer around late in evenings and in my town I'd have to be the laziest mf-er on the planet to use the municipal buses. I have a policy that anywhere one-way within 15 miles (good weather 20 miles) I automatically choose the bike.

Not having the jab either. Literally couldn't care less. The only people who really need it are the vulnerable ones. Not 30-year old fit people. If they try and force me to stay in Sweden forever then I don't care. It's a landmass more than twice the size of England for crying out loud. My immune system is just fine and my heavy exercise of 30+ miler rides won't hurt either.

The emergency is well over and done with and it's time for everyone to get back to normal now that there's basic protection for senior citizens. That some failed states in the Med insisted on masks outdoors (!) until a week ago says more about them and the psychotic nature of their politicians than about me. These restrictions have hurt the poorest in society a lot more than the wealthy yet the supposed lefties at this place have completely failed to see the damage being done to the working class. So sad.

I realise I probably gave some RAWKite convulsions with this message but fuck it, life's too short to be dishonest  :wave
Everyone has an opinion and is, or should be free to express their opinion.

Way to go man, I'm proud of you.   :wave
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59134 on: Today at 08:30:20 am
Has the Joe Rogan school of antivaxxers finally made it onto RAWK?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59135 on: Today at 08:44:43 am
Think it's a hint towards the clusterfuck of moving away from a national message to one of putting the onus on 'a competent authority' to say and enforce. Not only in the 'I don't have to, you can't make me' toddler tantrums but in the patchwork effect of different regulations which will happen.

Mentioned the concerns being raised in the NW yesterday over NHS's capacity this summer. This is from the editor of the Health Service Journal, which is a news service dedicated to NHS news.

Quote
The important thing to remember as far as the NHS's ability to cope with the latest covid wave is that the service is now running MUCH more hot than in Spring 2020 or Winter 20/21. It will take much smaller numbers of Covid+ patients to push sevice over the edge?

https://twitter.com/HSJEditor

Does seem wise just to dial back a bit on the 'we'll return to normal as soon as mid-July arrives' and be a bit sensible about crowded places and what have you. Whitty did a local government conference yesterday and was quoted as saying he's seeing this wave this summer, a quieter autumn, and then a rough winter, before spring next year gets us closer to normality again.
