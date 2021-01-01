« previous next »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59040 on: Today at 05:13:17 pm
Ministers ditched face masks after being warned the economy would lose billions

"Ministers decided to ditch mandatory face masks after being warned the UK economy would lose billions of pounds if people were made to wear them after 19 July. Modelling from reviews of social distancing and mass gatherings revealed public dislike for wearing face coverings at sporting, music and arts events.

Keeping compulsory face masks could cost the events and hospitality industries more than £4bn in lost revenues, the analysis suggested. A Whitehall source told i that the research was compelling and the driving force behind the decision to scrap mandatory face masks when all restrictions are lifted in England.

This was despite warnings by scientists from The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) that the Government should keep baseline measures in place. It suggests that ministers are now following the economy rather than the science as the country grapples with an exit wave from the pandemic."

 

https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/ministers-ditched-face-masks-after-being-warned-the-economy-would-lose-billions-1089589?ito=social_itw_theipaper&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1625587642
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59041 on: Today at 05:17:55 pm
Quote from: Ashburton on Today at 02:39:15 pm
snip
Because they understand the delta variant is well seeded in Germany so restrictions on a small number of visitors are an absolute drop in the ocean.
Yes, officially they are saying that Delta is now the prevalent variant in Germany anyway. So might as well let Britons in, i.e. double vaccinated or those who had Covid have no restrictions and for the rest quarantine will be shorter. The changing of restrictions from the 'variant country' level to 'high incidence' also includes Northern Ireland, Portugal, Russia, India and Nepal.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59042 on: Today at 05:18:07 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:49:43 pm
I think the anticipation is that its better that the hospitilisations happen now as they are going to happen whenever we lift these restrictions anyway. This way, it happens in the summer when the pressure on the NHS is less than the winter. Hopefully then through vaccine and infection immunity those cases start to reduce as we hit the autumn.

Also the threat of new variants will always be there now.
I understand that - but, by holding off for another month or two means more are second jabbed and cases don't go up as fast. What they're doing now will be putting added pressure on the NHS in late summer, autumn and winter - which will be a nightmare for the staff.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59043 on: Today at 05:19:07 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:12:48 pm
The other option is to vaccinate, but that takes time.  We started our vaccination programme by vaccinating the most vulnerable first.
Well no thats not true.


You could keep face masks, you could not have assemblies ..there a whole host of things you could still do.

Why the hell arent we vaccinating under 18s is anyones guess. A bit crazy.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59044 on: Today at 05:24:57 pm
Quote from: djahern on Today at 01:07:16 pm
Surely the opposite. A realisation you will get this over next few years surely motivates you to get vaccinated before it does. You want your first infection with this to be your 3rd or 4th actual exposure certainly not the first.

Maybe this is the logic the government has too. By fully 'opening up' there'll be a rush of people wanting to get vaccinated to feel more safe.

In reality, I'm not sure it's quite going to lead to this, in fact, it'll probably make the final few vaccine-hesitant types feel vindicated that it's no longer 'necessary' because we're just living with it and just sneak in some more complacency into the mix.

I can see peoples' frustrations about things not 'opening up' but it seems ludicrous that simple mitigation in masks and working from home if possible etc isn't promoted. This feeling of inevitably of people catching this disease going forward over weeks/months/years and forevermore doesn't sit right with me in truth when we're not 'learning to live' with it when the government seems to just want us to let us have our guards down to have a chicken pox summer and figure it out from there.
YNWA.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59045 on: Today at 05:25:04 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:19:07 pm
Well no thats not true.


You could keep face masks, you could not have assemblies ..there a whole host of things you could still do.

Why the hell arent we vaccinating under 18s is anyones guess. A bit crazy.

I think the argument is that the risk of Covid is so low to under 18s that you need to show any vaccine risk is similarly miniscule to justify it for the good of the individual (even though there is clearly an overall benefit to society from vaxxing under 18s)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59046 on: Today at 05:28:43 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 05:25:04 pm
I think the argument is that the risk of Covid is so low to under 18s that you need to show any vaccine risk is similarly miniscule to justify it for the good of the individual (even though there is clearly an overall benefit to society from vaxxing under 18s)
A poor argument though.

The chief risk at that age seems to be mild myocarditis.  Covid causes far more cases and far more serious cases of myocarditis. 

The benefits outweigh the risks
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59047 on: Today at 05:31:18 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:50:58 pm
Would you prefer an endless cycle of 100s of thousands of kids off school instead?

Surely the sensible option is to retain masks and bubbles, regular testing, isolate positives and allow all kids in school only after a Negative PCR test and run daily tests at home each morning, maybe with a photo of the QR code and test strip uploaded to the school?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59048 on: Today at 05:32:07 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:31:18 pm
Surely the sensible option is to retain masks and bubbles, regular testing, isolate positives and allow all kids in school only after a Negative PCR test and run daily tests at home each morning, maybe with a photo of the QR code and test strip uploaded to the school?
Seems like a reasonable position to me.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59049 on: Today at 05:32:36 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:19:07 pm
Well no thats not true.


You could keep face masks, you could not have assemblies ..there a whole host of things you could still do.

Why the hell arent we vaccinating under 18s is anyones guess. A bit crazy.

Whitty said last night they are still waiting on the JCVI didn't he? I hope once they say yes then the kids get vaccinated.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59050 on: Today at 05:34:02 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:32:07 pm
Seems like a reasonable position to me.

After 3 isolations in a month I'd jump at being able to do that, especially as both passed PCR tests and returned negative LFs
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59051 on: Today at 05:36:15 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:19:07 pm
Well no thats not true.


You could keep face masks, you could not have assemblies ..there a whole host of things you could still do.

Why the hell arent we vaccinating under 18s is anyones guess. A bit crazy.

Was on a call with some of my colleagues in Texas today.... she was saying they are pretty much done with vaccinations of everyone 12 and up. Or at least the number getting it has plateaued as almost everyone that wants it has had it. They are waiting for approval to start doing kids under 12.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59052 on: Today at 05:38:19 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:42:07 pm
Got an email this morning from NHS saying i can bring forward my 2nd jab.

Was originally set for 2nd week in august.

Take it mate, the same thing happened to me it will just mean they have more vaccines to use up.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59053 on: Today at 05:39:04 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:28:43 pm
A poor argument though.

The chief risk at that age seems to be mild myocarditis.  Covid causes far more cases and far more serious cases of myocarditis. 

The benefits outweigh the risks

I haven't seen the numbers either way, but my gut would have been that vaxxing still makes sense when we have higher prevalence as we do now, but the JCVI is not sounding too enthusiastic around the whole issue
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59054 on: Today at 05:39:24 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:31:18 pm
Surely the sensible option is to retain masks and bubbles, regular testing, isolate positives and allow all kids in school only after a Negative PCR test and run daily tests at home each morning, maybe with a photo of the QR code and test strip uploaded to the school?

Sounds OK to me.

I will still be wearing my face mask in some places indoors.
