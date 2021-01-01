Surely the opposite. A realisation you will get this over next few years surely motivates you to get vaccinated before it does. You want your first infection with this to be your 3rd or 4th actual exposure certainly not the first.



Maybe this is the logic the government has too. By fully 'opening up' there'll be a rush of people wanting to get vaccinated to feel more safe.In reality, I'm not sure it's quite going to lead to this, in fact, it'll probably make the final few vaccine-hesitant types feel vindicated that it's no longer 'necessary' because we're just living with it and just sneak in some more complacency into the mix.I can see peoples' frustrations about things not 'opening up' but it seems ludicrous that simple mitigation in masks and working from home if possible etc isn't promoted. This feeling of inevitably of people catching this disease going forward over weeks/months/years and forevermore doesn't sit right with me in truth when we're not 'learning to live' with it when the government seems to just want us to let us have our guards down to have a chicken pox summer and figure it out from there.