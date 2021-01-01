« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 08:08:50 am
No it's not inevitable. Suppress cases as much as possible, vaccinate as much as possible and don't let cases get out of control. The only credible approach is suppression as much as possible. That might not be zero but the desire must be to get as close as possible. There is no other credible approach that doesn't lead to avoidable morbidity and mortality. We had a great chance with one of the best vaccination programmes in history and fucked it. Now we're trying to convince people it's inevitable you get it so you might as well get it in the summer? Totally bananas

Australia have violated fundamental human rights over the last year to shut down movement in and out, have improved their health protection infrastructure and practitioners have honed their experience, yet they still have active rising outbreaks out of control right now and are needing to lock down as a consequence. That's even with the benefit of being a couple of months into their vaccine delivery programme.

I'm not sure how, with what we know about Delta, you can say that it's not inevitable that people are going to be picking up covid infections over the course of a lifetime. Australia is following the credible approach you refer to and is sadly also experiencing avoidable morbidity and mortality too.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:18:48 am
Australia have violated fundamental human rights over the last year to shut down movement in and out, have improved their health protection infrastructure and practitioners have honed their experience, yet they still have active rising outbreaks out of control right now and are needing to lock down as a consequence. That's even with the benefit of being a couple of months into their vaccine delivery programme.

I'm not sure how, with what we know about Delta, you can say that it's not inevitable that people are going to be picking up covid infections over the course of a lifetime. Australia is following the credible approach you refer to and is sadly also experiencing avoidable morbidity and mortality too.

Novembers F1 and MotoGP races have both now been cancelled.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/57731866
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59002 on: Today at 10:36:06 am »
Australia's vaccine programme has been an absolute mess
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:18:48 am
Australia have violated fundamental human rights over the last year to shut down movement in and out, have improved their health protection infrastructure and practitioners have honed their experience, yet they still have active rising outbreaks out of control right now and are needing to lock down as a consequence. That's even with the benefit of being a couple of months into their vaccine delivery programme.

I'm not sure how, with what we know about Delta, you can say that it's not inevitable that people are going to be picking up covid infections over the course of a lifetime. Australia is following the credible approach you refer to and is sadly also experiencing avoidable morbidity and mortality too.
That's the point of people saying lets open up. Try and slow it down but you can't fully slow it down. As soon as cases get in the outbreak will spread faster than if you had been open.

They are so far behind on the vaccinations that the impact of any outbreak is going to be worse than it is here.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:18:48 am
Australia have violated fundamental human rights over the last year to shut down movement in and out, have improved their health protection infrastructure and practitioners have honed their experience, yet they still have active rising outbreaks out of control right now and are needing to lock down as a consequence. That's even with the benefit of being a couple of months into their vaccine delivery programme.

I'm not sure how, with what we know about Delta, you can say that it's not inevitable that people are going to be picking up covid infections over the course of a lifetime. Australia is following the credible approach you refer to and is sadly also experiencing avoidable morbidity and mortality too.
Haven't most nations violated those rights to differing degrees?  My wife is a French national but is currently unable to visit France without meeting a very narrow set of criteria.  I appreciate Australia have gone further in blocking residents caught overseas from entering - unless they're wealthy or a sportsperson.

Time will tell but their more hard-line approach has resulted in 121 cases per 100k people and less than 4 deaths per 100k people (7k+ cases and 190 deaths per 100k people for UK).  The pandemic has allegedly cost Australia around £230bn whilst the UK is allegedly at £500bn.  Maybe in the long-term our constant flirtations with herd immunity - by hook or by crook - will pay off and other nations like Australia will have just deferred the pain.  It seems like getting to herd immunity via vaccines while restricting outbreaks as far as possible is better than what we have done here.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59005 on: Today at 10:49:17 am »
It's obviously an instruction gone out from Tory HQ to MPs to keep saying 'freedom' in their comments, as well as talk about not wearing a mask after July 19th.

Anyone else getting wound up about this? It's pathetic, it's juvenile and it send out totally the wrong message

It conjures images like those cretins in redneck states in the US having mask-burning rallies.

Should be a time for careful scaling back of restrictions, with a sigh of relief and a sombre nod to the 150,000 dead in this country alone, the many more who've avoided death but have suffered (and in many thousands of cases are still suffering), and to those whose livelihoods lie in tatters.

Instead, these vermin in government are weaponising it for political reasons to try to whip up a 'feegood factor' that is inappropriate and, again I use the word because there's none more appropriate, f*cking pathetic. That you can just picture the types who'll lap-up all this 'freedom day' bullshit makes it worse.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59006 on: Today at 10:54:06 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:18:48 am
Australia have violated fundamental human rights over the last year to shut down movement in and out, have improved their health protection infrastructure and practitioners have honed their experience, yet they still have active rising outbreaks out of control right now and are needing to lock down as a consequence. That's even with the benefit of being a couple of months into their vaccine delivery programme.

I'm not sure how, with what we know about Delta, you can say that it's not inevitable that people are going to be picking up covid infections over the course of a lifetime. Australia is following the credible approach you refer to and is sadly also experiencing avoidable morbidity and mortality too.

We have 38 locally acquired cases in the past 24 hours, 455 active cases and 81 currently hospitalised in a country with 25m. We've had a total of 910 deaths and ZERO in 2021. Although blessed by our population density and distance from the rest of the world our government has made a total balls up of the vaccination roll-out.

The roll-out of the vaccine program in the UK is more than likely the golden egg that Boris is hoping makes this relaxation of rules pay off. If it goes tits-up there will be no reducing him when the next election comes around.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
I'll be glad to see the back of masks to be honest, don't like wearing them at all due to suffering horrible migraines after wearing them for a long period.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 08:53:14 am
I know I am fortunate but my work have no intention of making anyone go back to work in the office full time. They have seen increased productivity since WFH started.

Any feel for how much of that productivity is actually people working longer hours because they aren't commuting?
Also how much because people new to wfh, have a fear around being needing to be seen to be busy. Especially when the job market was looking shit.
And most importantly, how much of that would stay after we return to 'normal'.
Certain types of work I am sure are much better when you need 'deep thought' time. For more collaborative work, I expect productivity is right down.
I'm very much interested in the difference between productivity at an hourly rate, as opposed to total output in a day. (probably should move this to the wfh thread)

And to hijack my own post.. Does anyone think we might see masks only, and maskless carriages on trains?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:54:06 am
We have 38 locally acquired cases in the past 24 hours, 455 active cases and 81 currently hospitalised in a country with 25m. We've had a total of 910 deaths and ZERO in 2021. Although blessed by our population density and distance from the rest of the world our government has made a total balls up of the vaccination roll-out.

The roll-out of the vaccine program in the UK is more than likely the golden egg that Boris is hoping makes this relaxation of rules pay off. If it goes tits-up there will be no reducing him when the next election comes around.


Yeah it's upsetting how badly the Aus government fucked up the vaccination programme through awful communication. Should have just kept their mouth shut and left it to the public health experts. Seeing the population pyramid of uptake reveals what a mess it is.

Also, sorry, seeing the section you bolded I see I got the word order wrong. I meant 'active outbreaks, rising out of control'

Anyway, my point wasn't really to shine a spotlight on Australia's response it was more to illustrate there is no silver bullet solution to eliminate covid. Awful as the UK government has been during the pandemic, even with a competent government listening to scientific advice we would unfortunately likely be facing the same circumstances as were described further up in this conversation chain where COVID is endemic and people will be catching it over their life course.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:49:17 am
It's obviously an instruction gone out from Tory HQ to MPs to keep saying 'freedom' in their comments, as well as talk about not wearing a mask after July 19th.

Anyone else getting wound up about this? It's pathetic, it's juvenile and it send out totally the wrong message

It conjures images like those cretins in redneck states in the US having mask-burning rallies.

Should be a time for careful scaling back of restrictions, with a sigh of relief and a sombre nod to the 150,000 dead in this country alone, the many more who've avoided death but have suffered (and in many thousands of cases are still suffering), and to those whose livelihoods lie in tatters.

Instead, these vermin in government are weaponising it for political reasons to try to whip up a 'feegood factor' that is inappropriate and, again I use the word because there's none more appropriate, f*cking pathetic. That you can just picture the types who'll lap-up all this 'freedom day' bullshit makes it worse.

Couldn't agree more....bewildered by this latest development
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:49:17 am
It's obviously an instruction gone out from Tory HQ to MPs to keep saying 'freedom' in their comments, as well as talk about not wearing a mask after July 19th.

Anyone else getting wound up about this? It's pathetic, it's juvenile and it send out totally the wrong message

It conjures images like those cretins in redneck states in the US having mask-burning rallies.

Should be a time for careful scaling back of restrictions, with a sigh of relief and a sombre nod to the 150,000 dead in this country alone, the many more who've avoided death but have suffered (and in many thousands of cases are still suffering), and to those whose livelihoods lie in tatters.

Instead, these vermin in government are weaponising it for political reasons to try to whip up a 'feegood factor' that is inappropriate and, again I use the word because there's none more appropriate, f*cking pathetic. That you can just picture the types who'll lap-up all this 'freedom day' bullshit makes it worse.


I can't listen to him, he winds me up to much. Also this "more of your loved ones will die" (or however he phrased it), like some fucking medival general sending the peasant troops to be slaughtered.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Got an email this morning from NHS saying i can bring forward my 2nd jab.

Was originally set for 2nd week in august.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:42:07 pm
Got an email this morning from NHS saying i can bring forward my 2nd jab.

Was originally set for 2nd week in august.

Worth a shot.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 07:16:07 am
There's no Inevitibility about catching the virus. That's a choice the govt has taken. It was unavoidable in March last year because they sat back and did nothing
I disagree, it is inevitable most people catch it over the coming months, years and decades - probably multiple times. The choice of the government is the dynamics of how the population catches it over time and in particular how they get it the first time. Ongoing mitigation and suppression spreads that out over years and a kind of summer chicken pox party with no restrictions brings it all forward into a huge surge. Neither are the way forward in my eyes for very different reasons, its somewhere in between. It still needs to managed to some degree and it needs a fluid plan to manage it. Lifting of restrictions and saying they are irreversible is whats madness.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:19:38 am
They could have easily kept masks mandatory, and encourage wfh, it doesn't affect the economy one bit, but it would at least have helped with feeling uneasy about opening up, and slow the rise in cases.

I do get the "it's better to get a wave in the summer than in the winter" argument, but that's not the only two choices we have. Keep case rates down, keep restrictions up, and really push the vaccination programme, and we might not get a wave at all.

Saying it's inevitable to get it will harm the vaccination programme, because lots of people will now think they'd rather chance covid than the jab, or they will think what's the point if I get it anyway.
Surely the opposite. A realisation you will get this over next few years surely motivates you to get vaccinated before it does. You want your first infection with this to be your 3rd or 4th actual exposure certainly not the first.
