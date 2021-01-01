It's obviously an instruction gone out from Tory HQ to MPs to keep saying 'freedom' in their comments, as well as talk about not wearing a mask after July 19th.



Anyone else getting wound up about this? It's pathetic, it's juvenile and it send out totally the wrong message



It conjures images like those cretins in redneck states in the US having mask-burning rallies.



Should be a time for careful scaling back of restrictions, with a sigh of relief and a sombre nod to the 150,000 dead in this country alone, the many more who've avoided death but have suffered (and in many thousands of cases are still suffering), and to those whose livelihoods lie in tatters.



Instead, these vermin in government are weaponising it for political reasons to try to whip up a 'feegood factor' that is inappropriate and, again I use the word because there's none more appropriate, f*cking pathetic. That you can just picture the types who'll lap-up all this 'freedom day' bullshit makes it worse.

