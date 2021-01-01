« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1470 1471 1472 1473 1474 [1475]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2034522 times)

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,987
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58960 on: Yesterday at 10:14:53 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 08:47:09 pm
Can anyone spot the flaw in this Tory MSPs tweet? They're thick as mince.

 :lmao

https://twitter.com/mgoldenmsp/status/1412062575005732865
Some great replies ;D
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,304
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58961 on: Yesterday at 10:16:58 pm »
I don't have a problem wearing a mask for as long as it takes. However, locally in my own town, I still see the same people who haven't bothered to do so since day one. Without trying to be too judgemental, they don't give a shit about themselves or anyone else and would probably shove their last £20 up their noses rather than spend the money getting a bus to get a vaccine. Try getting those types to comply and we might get somewhere.

Pissed off with it all now.
Logged
Moyes on Guardiola: "Really looking forward to coming up against him. I've no doubt I'll be doing it plenty of times in the future."

Offline daindan

  • lyin clock......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58962 on: Yesterday at 10:20:56 pm »
Will give it till October until the government introduces restrictions again. How the vaccines work over a whole winter will be interesting. I think this full reopening like many have said is another gamble which Boris will again lose. For whatever reason Boris thinks opening now rather than when everyone is  double jabbed will cause less damage in the winter. The Indian variant is best protected against when double jabbed so it's madness cutting a corner and leaving everyone who got their first jab during the delay on one jab before we go back to pre covid normality. Why he thinks people will listen to track and trace, to isolate if positive when he's essentially leaving everything else to the public is crazy.
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,864
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58963 on: Yesterday at 10:35:46 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 10:20:56 pm
Will give it till October until the government introduces restrictions again. How the vaccines work over a whole winter will be interesting. I think this full reopening like many have said is another gamble which Boris will again lose. For whatever reason Boris thinks opening now rather than when everyone is  double jabbed will cause less damage in the winter. The Indian variant is best protected against when double jabbed so it's madness cutting a corner and leaving everyone who got their first jab during the delay on one jab before we go back to pre covid normality. Why he thinks people will listen to track and trace, to isolate if positive when he's essentially leaving everything else to the public is crazy.
Not sure why we couldn't have aimed for mid/end of August to really ramp up that double dose percentage but there we are.

Be an interesting couple of months from here then.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58964 on: Yesterday at 10:41:38 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 10:20:56 pm
Will give it till October until the government introduces restrictions again. How the vaccines work over a whole winter will be interesting. I think this full reopening like many have said is another gamble which Boris will again lose. For whatever reason Boris thinks opening now rather than when everyone is  double jabbed will cause less damage in the winter. The Indian variant is best protected against when double jabbed so it's madness cutting a corner and leaving everyone who got their first jab during the delay on one jab before we go back to pre covid normality. Why he thinks people will listen to track and trace, to isolate if positive when he's essentially leaving everything else to the public is crazy.

It's what the scientists and medical experts have said about there being less damage in the winter.  If we waited until everyone is double jabbed then we wouldn't be able to lift restrictions until sept/oct, which is when all the un-vaccinated kids will be back at school and Autumn/Winter is when respiratory viruses thrive.  Whether restrictions are lifted in July or in a few months, there will be a rise in cases and hospital admissions.

I don't agree that all restrictions should be lifted in one go like they're doing and it should be a more gradual lift, but they're right in saying the summer holidays will act as a fire break.  The vaccines haven't broken the link, but they've severely weakened the link between covid and deaths, so although we may see a sharp rise in infections, hopefully the deaths should stay low.
Logged

Offline RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 631
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58965 on: Yesterday at 10:51:45 pm »
Think I'm in the minority here. I have been wearing a face mask since we were told to wear one. I will not be wearing one anywhere from July 19th unless told to do so except in a hospitals, Carehomes and Doctors Surgery even if not mandatory. Indecently, has there been any guidance given for these places regarding masks?
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,059
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58966 on: Yesterday at 11:08:10 pm »
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 10:51:45 pm
Think I'm in the minority here. I have been wearing a face mask since we were told to wear one. I will not be wearing one anywhere from July 19th unless told to do so except in a hospitals, Carehomes and Doctors Surgery even if not mandatory. Indecently, has there been any guidance given for these places regarding masks?

Think you're in the minority everywhere from the polling on it, at least so far as indoor and crowded spaces go. Places can ask you to wear one but there'll be nothing behind that which would lead to prosecution for not wearing one. That applies as much to a hospital as it does to the pub.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,201
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58967 on: Today at 12:03:55 am »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 10:20:56 pm
Will give it till October until the government introduces restrictions again. How the vaccines work over a whole winter will be interesting. I think this full reopening like many have said is another gamble which Boris will again lose. For whatever reason Boris thinks opening now rather than when everyone is  double jabbed will cause less damage in the winter. The Indian variant is best protected against when double jabbed so it's madness cutting a corner and leaving everyone who got their first jab during the delay on one jab before we go back to pre covid normality. Why he thinks people will listen to track and trace, to isolate if positive when he's essentially leaving everything else to the public is crazy.
There is method behind what seems like madness. To understand the method requires a shift in how we have been told to think for 18 months now - weve been told to do all we can to avoid picking up this virus. There is one fact though despite that 18 months of thinking that remains true now as it was true in March 2020 - most of us will pick up this virus. That was pretty much unavoidable back in March 2020 and with the addition of the delta variant is unavoidable now. The question now remains the same as March 2020, how do we want this to spread and how can we minimise the impact of its spread on mortality. In March 2020, with no vaccines the only answer became apparent pretty quickly. Lockdown and social distancing was required to squash the initial peak, we couldnt just plough straight through it.

The answer to that exact same question now is different though. We have much acquired immunity from infection and a lot of vaccine induced immunity. The vaccines seem great at preventing serious illness in the majority of those with two doses. So basically we have options now that we didnt have in March 2020 (but those options still mean people will pass away from covid). We can cope with a much higher transmission rate without the kind of mortality that would have been linked to it back then. So if the actual belief still remains that most us will get infected with this virus, but that now weve changed things so the vast majority will have a mild infection, whats the best route forward? The answer is still, like it was in March 2020, to avoid a huge peak in hospitalisations and spread them out over a longer time. We could wait until all adults are double vaccinated and open up in September/October, but those extra vaccine doses wont make the same huge difference to hospitalisation numbers that double dosing the 1-9 priority groups has (and which is complete). So for a little benefit we push the reopening into the autumn/winter, the absolute worst time to do it.

Alternatively we reopen now, and get a lot of those inevitable infections out of the way over the summer months before we hit the winter - and get to that point with the same vaccine immunity we would have had anyway, but with more infection immunity and a less susceptible proportion of the population. Its a gamble of sorts, to work we must avoid a peak in hospitalisations that is overwhelming by going down this route. It also means that we likely accept that the majority of kids will pick up this virus at some point, though that is basically an unspoken inevitability no matter what route we choose unless we vaccinate the kids. Its going to be difficult for people to realise that this living with covid that is mentioned so much actually means all of us getting infected with this multiple times in our lives. With the knowledge that it will become milder each time we do, and that our first encounter was vaccine dose 1 and the second was vaccine dose 2. For some the third encounter will be the booster dose, for many it will be an actual infection.

Another alternative is that the belief that most of us will get this virus eventually is wrong and waiting is the correct option. Some countries will wait and see what happens here first and follow that route. Maybe theyll be correct, maybe theyll be wrong.

For what its worth, I think facemasks should have been retained, work from home should have been encouraged for those businesses that could do it and removal of all of the remaining restrictions on hospitality and business should have been coupled to better sick pay for those isolating with covid and heavy fines for employers who forced symptomatic people into work.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:08:14 am by djahern »
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,663
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58968 on: Today at 12:15:01 am »
Be glad to be rid of the facade in some cases, e.g. having to wear a mask as you enter a quiet restaurant before removing it soon as you're seated

Not sure I'll be wearing one to go the Co Op by mine that's always pretty quiet and I'm in out in 5 mins either
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,059
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58969 on: Today at 06:33:42 am »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 12:03:55 am
There is method behind what seems like madness. To understand the method requires a shift in how we have been told to think for 18 months now - weve been told to do all we can to avoid picking up this virus. There is one fact though despite that 18 months of thinking that remains true now as it was true in March 2020 - most of us will pick up this virus. That was pretty much unavoidable back in March 2020 and with the addition of the delta variant is unavoidable now. The question now remains the same as March 2020, how do we want this to spread and how can we minimise the impact of its spread on mortality. In March 2020, with no vaccines the only answer became apparent pretty quickly. Lockdown and social distancing was required to squash the initial peak, we couldnt just plough straight through it.

The answer to that exact same question now is different though. We have much acquired immunity from infection and a lot of vaccine induced immunity. The vaccines seem great at preventing serious illness in the majority of those with two doses. So basically we have options now that we didnt have in March 2020 (but those options still mean people will pass away from covid). We can cope with a much higher transmission rate without the kind of mortality that would have been linked to it back then. So if the actual belief still remains that most us will get infected with this virus, but that now weve changed things so the vast majority will have a mild infection, whats the best route forward? The answer is still, like it was in March 2020, to avoid a huge peak in hospitalisations and spread them out over a longer time. We could wait until all adults are double vaccinated and open up in September/October, but those extra vaccine doses wont make the same huge difference to hospitalisation numbers that double dosing the 1-9 priority groups has (and which is complete). So for a little benefit we push the reopening into the autumn/winter, the absolute worst time to do it.

Alternatively we reopen now, and get a lot of those inevitable infections out of the way over the summer months before we hit the winter - and get to that point with the same vaccine immunity we would have had anyway, but with more infection immunity and a less susceptible proportion of the population. Its a gamble of sorts, to work we must avoid a peak in hospitalisations that is overwhelming by going down this route. It also means that we likely accept that the majority of kids will pick up this virus at some point, though that is basically an unspoken inevitability no matter what route we choose unless we vaccinate the kids. Its going to be difficult for people to realise that this living with covid that is mentioned so much actually means all of us getting infected with this multiple times in our lives. With the knowledge that it will become milder each time we do, and that our first encounter was vaccine dose 1 and the second was vaccine dose 2. For some the third encounter will be the booster dose, for many it will be an actual infection.

Another alternative is that the belief that most of us will get this virus eventually is wrong and waiting is the correct option. Some countries will wait and see what happens here first and follow that route. Maybe theyll be correct, maybe theyll be wrong.

For what its worth, I think facemasks should have been retained, work from home should have been encouraged for those businesses that could do it and removal of all of the remaining restrictions on hospitality and business should have been coupled to better sick pay for those isolating with covid and heavy fines for employers who forced symptomatic people into work.


I can understand the logic behind wanting it over in the summer months given a 'normal' NHS. In some ways it's the arguments of early 2020 done again, although this time with vaccines. Thing which is being raised round here is that our hospitals are already declaring black alerts. I don't think this is the only part of the country where it's increasingly obvious that the NHS, from GPs through to A&E, is struggling as it is. Which rubs up against a government overly keen to abrogate any responsibility for giving a clear lead. The decision won't have been taken without looking at the public opinion about it beforehand so it just seems dirty to me to dump this on the doorstep of security guards, nurses, shop workers, bar staff etc. without that national level steer and the Rees-Mogg level genius of 'I wouldn't die because I'm smart enough not to have been there'.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."
Pages: 1 ... 1470 1471 1472 1473 1474 [1475]   Go Up
« previous next »
 