Will give it till October until the government introduces restrictions again. How the vaccines work over a whole winter will be interesting. I think this full reopening like many have said is another gamble which Boris will again lose. For whatever reason Boris thinks opening now rather than when everyone is double jabbed will cause less damage in the winter. The Indian variant is best protected against when double jabbed so it's madness cutting a corner and leaving everyone who got their first jab during the delay on one jab before we go back to pre covid normality. Why he thinks people will listen to track and trace, to isolate if positive when he's essentially leaving everything else to the public is crazy.



There is method behind what seems like madness. To understand the method requires a shift in how we have been told to think for 18 months now - weve been told to do all we can to avoid picking up this virus. There is one fact though despite that 18 months of thinking that remains true now as it was true in March 2020 - most of us will pick up this virus. That was pretty much unavoidable back in March 2020 and with the addition of the delta variant is unavoidable now. The question now remains the same as March 2020, how do we want this to spread and how can we minimise the impact of its spread on mortality. In March 2020, with no vaccines the only answer became apparent pretty quickly. Lockdown and social distancing was required to squash the initial peak, we couldnt just plough straight through it.The answer to that exact same question now is different though. We have much acquired immunity from infection and a lot of vaccine induced immunity. The vaccines seem great at preventing serious illness in the majority of those with two doses. So basically we have options now that we didnt have in March 2020 (but those options still mean people will pass away from covid). We can cope with a much higher transmission rate without the kind of mortality that would have been linked to it back then. So if the actual belief still remains that most us will get infected with this virus, but that now weve changed things so the vast majority will have a mild infection, whats the best route forward? The answer is still, like it was in March 2020, to avoid a huge peak in hospitalisations and spread them out over a longer time. We could wait until all adults are double vaccinated and open up in September/October, but those extra vaccine doses wont make the same huge difference to hospitalisation numbers that double dosing the 1-9 priority groups has (and which is complete). So for a little benefit we push the reopening into the autumn/winter, the absolute worst time to do it.Alternatively we reopen now, and get a lot of those inevitable infections out of the way over the summer months before we hit the winter - and get to that point with the same vaccine immunity we would have had anyway, but with more infection immunity and a less susceptible proportion of the population. Its a gamble of sorts, to work we must avoid a peak in hospitalisations that is overwhelming by going down this route. It also means that we likely accept that the majority of kids will pick up this virus at some point, though that is basically an unspoken inevitability no matter what route we choose unless we vaccinate the kids. Its going to be difficult for people to realise that this living with covid that is mentioned so much actually means all of us getting infected with this multiple times in our lives. With the knowledge that it will become milder each time we do, and that our first encounter was vaccine dose 1 and the second was vaccine dose 2. For some the third encounter will be the booster dose, for many it will be an actual infection.Another alternative is that the belief that most of us will get this virus eventually is wrong and waiting is the correct option. Some countries will wait and see what happens here first and follow that route. Maybe theyll be correct, maybe theyll be wrong.For what its worth, I think facemasks should have been retained, work from home should have been encouraged for those businesses that could do it and removal of all of the remaining restrictions on hospitality and business should have been coupled to better sick pay for those isolating with covid and heavy fines for employers who forced symptomatic people into work.