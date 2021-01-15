« previous next »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:24:48 pm
Not true around where I live. Everyone masked up.

I work in a really big store in a shopping centre and mask wearing has died a death now for months. We went from around 80% compliance in the winter to around 50-60% now. The young in particular have dropped it in greater numbers.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:26:46 pm
We must reconcile ourselves to more deaths from Covid, says Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

So basically, do what you want and if you die, unlucky.
Bumbling on that question!
It's still nearly 100% compliance where I am, although there are more and more of the "sunshine" lanyards being worn nowadays
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:28:49 pm
So basically, do what you want and if you die, unlucky.

Yep.

Then blame us in two months when the rates are really high and theres another lockdown.
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 05:29:06 pm
Bumbling on that question!
he's bumbled on every question, twat of a bloke and clueless too, data not dates remember!
he uses words like massive, excellent as if that has any relevance to the situation and by saying things like that makes his policies seem decent!  Silly arse
Has he always sounded this stupid, or did covid fuck his head up? He sounds like someone who really does not have a clue why he is there or what he is doing.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:29:42 pm
It's still nearly 100% compliance where I am, although there are more and more of the "sunshine" lanyards being worn nowadays

Been great here too.
Winter looks like it's going to be frisky then cos I'm not sure a virus gives a flying fuck about how Tory backbenchers are feeling about wearing a mask. Would have thought keeping cases as low as possible for a few months would be the sensible route rather than going all mixed messages about 'personal responsibility' when Piers Corbyn is a real person.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:36:45 pm
There's a Lambda variant that has unusual mutations apparently

https://www.cityam.com/six-uk-cases-fast-spreading-lambda-variant-puzzles-covid-scientists-due-to-unusual-set-of-mutations/

Still don't think this will be a major problem. Either vaccines will already work against it or a booster will
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:30:39 pm
he's bumbled on every question, twat of a bloke and clueless too, data not dates remember!

Agree but for me hes played a personal blinder there, let the people make their own bed!
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:22:28 pm
People voted for this c*nt.

2 months off then more restrictions.

Yes, but MP's would have had their 2 month jolly for summer recess by then.
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 05:40:23 pm
Winter looks like it's going to be frisky then cos I'm not sure a virus gives a flying fuck about how Tory backbenchers are feeling about wearing a mask. Would have thought keeping cases as low as possible for a few months would be the sensible route rather than going all mixed messages about 'personal responsibility' when Piers Corbyn is a real person.

Seems like part of the thinking is that those people who are going to end up in hospital eventually, rather they end up going to hospital now than the winter.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:39:25 pm
Has he always sounded this stupid

Yes
Quote
'This is about headlines not public health. We need a proper plan. We need to keep key protections in place, including masks. This is reckless'

Starmer bang on here. Johnson just wants the big headlines in the papers and to be the hero again. Everything is a popularity contest with him.

The whole shambles over Christmas was because he wanted the "Boris Saves Christmas" headlines.
Not sure why everyone is up in arms.

People have been choosing to wear masks or not for months now, irregardless of policy.

The small number of idiots will continue to not wear them and everyone else likely will. I'd wager this has little to no long term impact.
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 05:51:08 pm
Not sure why everyone is up in arms.

People have been choosing to wear masks or not for months now, irregardless of policy.

The small number of idiots will continue to not wear them and everyone else likely will. I'd wager this has little to no long term impact.

You under-estimate societys ability to collectively do the wrong thing when left to their own devices. Probably 60/40 in favour of people not wearing masks unless its imposed on them by businesses.
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 05:51:08 pm
Not sure why everyone is up in arms.

People have been choosing to wear masks or not for months now, irregardless of policy.

The small number of idiots will continue to not wear them and everyone else likely will. I'd wager this has little to no long term impact.

But footfall will be far higher. It also coincides with the ending of 'work from home if you can', therefore the trains and tube rush hours will be sardine cans again, with a lot of people having no choice but to use public transport and having people coughing all over them without a mask on, at the point where under 40's haven't had a second vaccine yet.

I don't think masks are that big a deal when you have social distancing (which we've mostly had since last March). To lose social distancing AND masks is the issue.
The final decision isnt until 12th July so he still has plenty of time to u-turn !

I think its probably wise to wear masks in shops etc and people can do that if they want to.

With this lot in charge a week is a very long time indeed.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:49:13 pm
Seems like part of the thinking is that those people who are going to end up in hospital eventually, rather they end up going to hospital now than the winter.

If it is intentionally to manipulate the winter wave then they really ought to be a little more honest about that because throwing restrictions back on after the way they've done the messaging for this is going to be fraught. Javid in Parliament was banging on about a protective wall of the vaccine which means everything is going to be alright from now on. Someone should have given him Lord of the Rings to read as a kid rather than Atlas Shrugged.

---

Random thing, I'm still doing the survey for one of the academic teams tracking MH stuff and public opinion. This months arrived just after Johnson had finished speaking. "How much confidence do you have in the government to do the right thing about the pandemic?". Hmmm.
The McDonald's photo queue.  Not sure when it was taken, but it was one of the first things to open up. So it was almost like an event.
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 05:57:45 pm
If it is intentionally to manipulate the winter wave then they really ought to be a little more honest about that because throwing restrictions back on after the way they've done the messaging for this is going to be fraught. Javid in Parliament was banging on about a protective wall of the vaccine which means everything is going to be alright from now on. Someone should have given him Lord of the Rings to read as a kid rather than Atlas Shrugged.

I think Whitty said as much that one of the thoughts and i believe from him as well is that rather than wait and unlock in Autumn at which point Covid and other illnesses collide, you do it now as for some people, hospital is inevitable. Obviously not a line that Boris will want to trumpet.
Quote
Trying not to join the dots between the CCTV sting on Matt Hancock, total newspaper silence on another Cabinet Minister, and the dramatic change of government tone on Covid, and Im struggling to be honest

Seen this posted on Twitter. It does paint a picture and it's convenient how the story that was coming out against Gove at the weekend has been suppressed.

Not like Murdoch and the Mail to hold a government to ransom to get what they want.
Herd immunity WILL happen through vaccinations and people whove had Covid.

Whitty said cases, hospitalisations and deaths will double until they reduce.
Quote from: djahern on July  2, 2021, 09:00:18 pm
Might feel like were approaching some kind of crossroads but actually we made our decision at that crossroads weeks ago. Were approaching some sort of herd immunity threshold - were just not sure how close we are. The decision has been made to carry on toward that threshold and meet it with vaccination and infection immunity. The hope is that vaccination plays the major role in the coming weeks, the (very real) possibility is that infection plays the major role in getting us there from here.

With 9 days doubling time well see 1000 admissions per day by the 19th July if it doesnt turn soon. Arguably if it doesnt turn by end of next week well see that number soon after. I think those guiding this route, both politicians and scientists to be fair, have decided that our best route forward is to drive right through to this herd immunity threshold. Likely the scientists now more confident that the vaccine wall will hold and the increases will stop in the near future. Its a risky policy but perhaps the only really viable policy from here?

Theres an argument for not putting that herd immunity threshold higher still with relaxing everything on the 19th but also an argument that we should push through that too as quickly as possible. I dont see the government changing their mind on getting rid of all restrictions on the 19th. Its clear this pandemic is not going to end for us in the UK like some of us had imagined (or hoped) - with infection numbers pushed right down, quick mass vaccination, before releasing the brakes and seeing small pockets of outbreaks that are easily controlled by track and trace. Its going to end by hitting an infection number approaching or higher than weve seen previously, but coupled this time to a much lower mortality. That strategy though changes some of our assumptions with the former strategy. Track and trace becomes temporarily obsolete, if this is our planned route forward then it needs to be suspended until we come out the other side. Isolation of close contacts also needs suspending temporarily, it would be chaos to continue it while we pursue this route. School isolation should also end temporarily if they were not already heading into the summer holidays.

Could be a rough couple of months ahead, or it could all turn around in the next couple of weeks. Im not sure the alternative would work - which would have been to pause things prior to indoor activities resuming. We passed that decision point weeks back. Some countries will try that avenue, Ireland in particular. It will be all eyes on the UK for the foreseeable future - are we trailblazers for how to end this once and for all, or will be become the benchmark  for how not to navigate the final steps to a herd immunity threshold? 

Pretty much spot on there.
Quote from: RF on Today at 06:03:44 pm
Pretty much spot on there.

dj's knowledge has been outstanding from the start
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:00:50 pm
I think Whitty said as much that one of the thoughts and i believe from him as well is that rather than wait and unlock in Autumn at which point Covid and other illnesses collide, you do it now as for some people, hospital is inevitable. Obviously not a line that Boris will want to trumpet.

Whitty said it does have advantages, yeah, but I think the consensus opinion given to government (I've only briefly skimmed it) was that keeping rates low was a better idea.



https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/emg-spi-m-and-spi-b-considerations-in-implementing-long-term-baseline-npis-22-april-2021
Had to laugh at this line regarding kids education.....'we have a good robust plan for schools.....'   - eh ??! What fucking plan ?
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 06:16:21 pm
Had to laugh at this line regarding kids education.....'we have a good robust plan for schools.....'   - eh ??! What fucking plan ?
Please someone tell us.

I mean, we've got two weeks left.  Maybe we could know it as . A professional courtesy?

Once again, old Frank Spencer giving us no notice or time to prepare.
Quote from: Legs on Today at 05:57:19 pm
The final decision isnt until 12th July so he still has plenty of time to u-turn !

I think its probably wise to wear masks in shops etc and people can do that if they want to.

With this lot in charge a week is a very long time indeed.

Probably plans to scale it back a bit next week with the country too delirious from winning the Euros to notice.

He gets his headlines tomorrow and the Gove story suppressed.
What's the low down on gove?
What's the gove story some of you are mentioning?
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:28:41 pm
What's the low down on gove?

Split with his wife who I think is a journo for the Mail.
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 06:31:31 pm
What's the gove story some of you are mentioning?

His split from his wife was announced ahead of supposedly big revelations about his private life in the papers at the weekend (more House of Commons being a knocking shop type revelations). The papers were silent while it was conveniently leaked that all restrictions were to end.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:20:55 pm
Please someone tell us.

I mean, we've got two weeks left.  Maybe we could know it as . A professional courtesy?

Once again, old Frank Spencer giving us no notice or time to prepare.

I'd love to know how he thinks they can catch kids up on 18months education while expecting you to teach them what they should be getting taught in the year they are in.
Interesting news coming out of Israel:

Israel confirms vaccine less effective against Delta variant, eyes third dose

PM Bennett instructs Health Ministry to promote medical studies into long-term efficacy of Pfizer vaccine to provide decision-makers with vital information on booster shots

Israels Health Ministry released data on Monday showing that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine appears to largely prevent hospitalization and serious cases, but is significantly less effective against preventing the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

According to the ministry, the Pfizer vaccines effectiveness in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 has dropped by some 30 percent to 64%, given the spread of the Delta variant. The data shows that during May, when the strain was less prevalent, the vaccine was 94.3% effective.

The Delta variant, which is believed to be twice as contagious as the original strain of COVID-19, is thought to be responsible for 90% of new cases in Israel over the past two weeks.


The data, however, also shows that the vaccine is still highly effective against preventing serious symptoms and hospitalization. During May, that figure stood at 98.2%, and during June, it was 93%.

On Monday evening, the Health Ministry said that 369 people had been diagnosed with coronavirus since midnight, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 2,766.

Amid the rise in COVID cases across the country, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett along with Health Minister Nitzan Horowtiz instructed the Health Ministry on Monday to promote two medical studies on the need for a third vaccine shot against the coronavirus, which they said will provide decision-makers with vital information.

The Prime Ministers Office said that the studies, which will be overseen by the head of public health services in the Health Ministry, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, will evaluate the efficacy of the vaccine and the rate at which it wears off over time.


One study will examine the effectiveness of the vaccine over time in various age groups and in various states of health. The other will examine cellular immunity (an immune response not involving antibodies) over time.

On Sunday, it was reported that the Health Ministry will recommend immunocompromised Israelis take a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, even though the pharmaceutical company has not yet sanctioned the booster shot.

Health officials are concerned by data that shows immunocompromised people develop an insufficient antibody response from the two-shot vaccine to shield them from the virus.

https://www.timesofisrael.com/israel-confirms-vaccine-less-effective-against-delta-variant-eyes-third-dose/
Whether we like it or not, Johnson, especially with Javid now in the wings, was always going to release the majority of restrictions at the earliest plausible opportunity. Personally, I'm on board with the idea of 'if not now, when?' as an idea and the natural seasonal advantage of the summer and kids being off school.

What I'm not on board with (and outweighing that advantage) is giving the population as a whole and the virus itself carte blanche to mutate further in significant infection numbers. Ergo vaccine escape, further restrictions down the line, etc. Probably chuck it all away, take a good few steps back and start revaccinating is my take...unless...as was the underlying undercurrent of  some of the questions during the briefing...you take population immunity up a big notch by vaccinating children, at least of secondary school age.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:48:34 pm by cormorant »
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 06:43:40 pm
Whether we like it or not, Johnson, especially with Javid now in the wings, was always going to release the majority of restrictions at the earliest plausible opportunity. Personally, I'm on board with the idea of 'if not now, when?' as an idea and the natural seasonal advantage of the summer and kids being off school.

What I'm not on board with (and outweighing that advantage) is giving the population as a whole and the virus itself carte blanche to mutate further in significant infection numbers. Ergo vaccine escape, further restrictions down the line, etc. Probably chuck it all way, take a good few steps back and start revaccinating is my take...unless...as was the underlying undercurrent of  some of the questions during the briefing...you take population immunity up a big notch by vaccinating children, at least of secondary school age.

Yeah, it makes sense. The issue is trying to do it all at once.

He could have still advised to work from home if you can and still wear masks for now, but opened up hospitality properly and scrapped social distancing laws.

It's a case of parliament goes into recess that week and we're all going to enjoy our summer. Come September we'll see what the damage is when we come back.
