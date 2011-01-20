I mean the world is going through a pandemic and wearing a bit of cloth for 10 minutes in the shop is hardly the most selfless act anyone have ever committed.



Yeah that's the bit I don't getAngry person "I don't want to WEAR A MASK!! It makes me feel a bit UNCOMFORTABLE for a few minutes!! I want to THROW IT IN THE BIN!! I HATE THEM!!"Second person "Well. They are there to protect others - people who are vunerable, who may die if you don't wear one"Angry person "FUCK THEM!! I don't WANT to wear a FUCKING MASK and you CAN'T MAKE ME! FUCK. OFF"-----------------------------------------15 years down the line. Angry person is sat with his kids on his knees as they look back at the epidemic from year ago and the Angry Person says proudly to his little ones "See all those people that died during that that didn't need to? I helped cause that. I killed them because them dying was better than me putting myself out for a few minutes."(Wipes tear of happiness from his eyes)