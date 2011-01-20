« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2031693 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58840 on: Today at 04:14:05 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:12:13 pm
Just worth flagging that last Monday's numbers had a bit of catchup in there I think so "real" week on week increase could be a little higher.

Scotland's numbers were definitely interesting will be good if that trend continues.

Ah yeah good point.

Scotland's numbers are interesting though and should throw a bit of caution for England considering it was the football effect that raised them in the first place. If England win the Euros then case numbers are going to go sky high very quickly!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58841 on: Today at 04:15:41 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 04:11:44 pm
I mean the world is going through a pandemic and wearing a bit of cloth for 10 minutes in the shop is hardly the most selfless act anyone have ever committed.

Yeah that's the bit I don't get


Angry person "I don't want to WEAR A MASK!! It makes me feel a bit UNCOMFORTABLE for a few minutes!! I want to THROW IT IN THE BIN!! I HATE THEM!!"

Second person "Well. They are there to protect others - people who are vunerable, who may die if you don't wear one"

Angry person "FUCK THEM!! I don't WANT to wear a FUCKING MASK and you CAN'T MAKE ME! FUCK. OFF"


-----------------------------------------

15 years down the line. Angry person is sat with his kids on his knees as they look back at the epidemic from year ago and the Angry Person says proudly to his little ones "See all those people that died during that that didn't need to? I helped cause that. I killed them because them dying was better than me putting myself out for a few minutes."

(Wipes tear of happiness from his eyes)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58842 on: Today at 04:18:24 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:10:03 pm
Its still people queuing up for food they like there's just a hell of a lot of them :D
Well, true I suppose ;D.  People queuing up for food they like during a pandemic I suppose is the issue.

The maddest thing about it all is that one of the few silver linings to covid is that there's a lot of really good takeaway food available now and you can get it all delivered for a couple of quid.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58843 on: Today at 04:24:12 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 04:18:24 pm
Well, true I suppose ;D.  People queuing up for food they like during a pandemic I suppose is the issue.

The maddest thing about it all is that one of the few silver linings to covid is that there's a lot of really good takeaway food available now and you can get it all delivered for a couple of quid.

Which is what I did on the day McNasty's reopened, I ordered from Uber Eats ;)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58844 on: Today at 04:30:13 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:13:38 pm
It's so the dickheads can put selfies on social media to show how determined they are to have their mcnuggets.

What's this new varient Paul's been telling me about that's bypassing antibodies and vaccines?

No idea where he's got the info from but was surprised none of you have mentioned it so he's probably been on some weird conspiracy site 🙄

Is it a new variant, or are they talking about the reports coming from Israel that shows a preliminary signal that the Delta variant can bypass the vaccine?  They have stressed it was too early to precisely assess vaccine effectiveness against the variant, plus case numbers do still appear to be low for fully vaccinated people.  No vaccine is 100% and looking at the hospital admission numbers here, the vaccine does seem to be working.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58845 on: Today at 04:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:10:03 pm
Oh of course it does but numbers today are a little bit of good knows. Just a 5k rise nationally on the week on week numbers for today with Scotland's numbers dropping by over 1000. Lets hope this continues.

Maybe they wanted a McNasty's and felt that queuing was a good use of their time to get one? Just because you don't doesn't mean they wouldn't too. There's better things to be worried about right now than whether someone is queuing for some fast food or not.

Its still people queuing up for food they like there's just a hell of a lot of them :D
:lmao
More an observation than a worry.
Interesting study in behavioural science, herd behaviour I think it's called.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58846 on: Today at 04:36:45 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 04:30:13 pm
Is it a new variant, or are they talking about the reports coming from Israel that shows a preliminary signal that the Delta variant can bypass the vaccine?  They have stressed it was too early to precisely assess vaccine effectiveness against the variant, plus case numbers do still appear to be low for fully vaccinated people.  No vaccine is 100% and looking at the hospital admission numbers here, the vaccine does seem to be working.



There's a Lambda variant that has unusual mutations apparently

https://www.cityam.com/six-uk-cases-fast-spreading-lambda-variant-puzzles-covid-scientists-due-to-unusual-set-of-mutations/
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58847 on: Today at 04:39:17 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 04:15:41 pm
Yeah that's the bit I don't get


Angry person "I don't want to WEAR A MASK!! It makes me feel a bit UNCOMFORTABLE for a few minutes!! I want to THROW IT IN THE BIN!! I HATE THEM!!"

Second person "Well. They are there to protect others - people who are vunerable, who may die if you don't wear one"

Angry person "FUCK THEM!! I don't WANT to wear a FUCKING MASK and you CAN'T MAKE ME! FUCK. OFF"


-----------------------------------------

15 years down the line. Angry person is sat with his kids on his knees as they look back at the epidemic from year ago and the Angry Person says proudly to his little ones "See all those people that died during that that didn't need to? I helped cause that. I killed them because them dying was better than me putting myself out for a few minutes."

(Wipes tear of happiness from his eyes)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58848 on: Today at 04:42:17 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:39:17 pm


128,231 people might disagree with you.


Oh. They can't.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58849 on: Today at 04:44:07 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:36:45 pm
There's a Lambda variant that has unusual mutations apparently

https://www.cityam.com/six-uk-cases-fast-spreading-lambda-variant-puzzles-covid-scientists-due-to-unusual-set-of-mutations/

I guess all these new variants are something that we'll be living with for the foreseeable.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58850 on: Today at 04:45:19 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:36:45 pm
There's a Lambda variant that has unusual mutations apparently

https://www.cityam.com/six-uk-cases-fast-spreading-lambda-variant-puzzles-covid-scientists-due-to-unusual-set-of-mutations/

Some great names being peddled to replace using a country/place. Are they going in alphabetical order because I would have loved to have seen a conga variant.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58851 on: Today at 04:47:11 pm »
Also, Javid is like Hancock, a complete suck up who will follow any policy that seems popular. He is talking about and will open everything up but the second there is a big increase and the pressure comes on the government he will fold. He does not have a complete nailed on ideology.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58852 on: Today at 04:48:11 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:45:19 pm
Some great names being peddled to replace using a country/place. Are they going in alphabetical order because I would have loved to have seen a conga variant.

Yep, they're going through the Greek alphabet.

Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 04:44:07 pm
I guess all these new variants are something that we'll be living with for the foreseeable.

We are. Especially here if we're going to open up everything on the 19th July.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58853 on: Today at 04:50:23 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:48:11 pm
Yep, they're going through the Greek alphabet.

We are. Especially here if we're going to open up everything on the 19th July.



How can it be the Greek alphabet?

I thought that was Alpha, Beta, gamma (Accounts for the 1st three), Delta (Which we're on now) - isn't the next one epsilon?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58854 on: Today at 04:52:41 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:10:03 pm
Oh of course it does but numbers today are a little bit of good knows. Just a 5k rise nationally on the week on week numbers for today with Scotland's numbers dropping by over 1000. Lets hope this continues.
A drop in case numbers for the northwest too which is a great sign. I dont think thats happened in a while.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58855 on: Today at 04:53:42 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 04:50:23 pm
How can it be the Greek alphabet?

I thought that was Alpha, Beta, gamma (Accounts for the 1st three), Delta (Which we're on now) - isn't the next one epsilon?

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jun/01/covid-19-variants-to-be-given-greek-alphabet-names-to-avoid-stigma

Cos WHO have said it's the Greek alphabet. I've never studied so have no clue on the order it goes through.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58856 on: Today at 04:55:15 pm »
« Reply #58857 on: Today at 04:57:22 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 04:50:23 pm
How can it be the Greek alphabet?

I thought that was Alpha, Beta, gamma (Accounts for the 1st three), Delta (Which we're on now) - isn't the next one epsilon?
Gamma is what we called the Brazil variant late last year. Epsilon is already a variant identified in the US (California variant I think). Were actually all the way up to lambda now, the ones in between were identified in US, India and Indonesia.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58858 on: Today at 04:58:01 pm »
YouGov seems to suggest a vast majority of those that polled would prefer masks to continue on public transport etc, albeit I think those that answer YouGov polls tend to be older in general (but also seemingly more Tory).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58859 on: Today at 05:00:33 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 04:58:01 pm
YouGov seems to suggest a vast majority of those that polled would prefer masks to continue on public transport etc, albeit I think those that answer YouGov polls tend to be older in general (but also seemingly more Tory).

If Tory pollees prefer masks to be retained in enclosed spaces, I don't see the negatives.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58860 on: Today at 05:05:47 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 04:57:22 pm
Gamma is what we called the Brazil variant late last year. Epsilon is already a variant identified in the US (California variant I think). Were actually all the way up to lambda now, the ones in between were identified in US, India and Indonesia.

Ah right nice one. Makes sense :)

Thought it was UK only (Which, on reflecton was a bit dim) :)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58861 on: Today at 05:09:01 pm »
This fucking bloke Johnson is an utter cretin
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58862 on: Today at 05:11:53 pm »
He said we've got tough border controls :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58863 on: Today at 05:12:46 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:11:53 pm
He said we've got tough border controls :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

He seriously said that?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58864 on: Today at 05:14:25 pm »
He's an idiot, a total idiot, Vallance and Whitty must be cringing inside listening to him talk utter shite
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58865 on: Today at 05:14:58 pm »
Been asked about vaccinating kids
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58866 on: Today at 05:15:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:12:46 pm
He seriously said that?
Yep we will continue to have tough border controls! Laughable if it wasn't so serious
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58867 on: Today at 05:19:00 pm »
https://twitter.com/BBCBreaking/status/1412082830788681738

Quote
UK PM Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson confirms that all legal Covid restrictions in England will end at Step 4 of the roadmap - expected to be on 19 July
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58868 on: Today at 05:19:00 pm »
How the fuck did this utter cretin ever get to the position where he is the Prime Minister!  He's just a bumbling buffoon
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58869 on: Today at 05:21:04 pm »
Jesus Christ man, if you say people don't have to wear a mask and leave it up to the individual, they aren't going to wear one you total twat, loads of people don't now
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58870 on: Today at 05:21:56 pm »
Ridiculous. Another wave incoming.
