« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1466 1467 1468 1469 1470 [1471]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2030621 times)

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,526
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58800 on: Today at 01:21:46 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 01:13:57 pm

Masks still compulsory in public transport of course. I don't think any government would be dumb enough to reverse that at this point.


You wanna bet?
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,503
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58801 on: Today at 01:27:46 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:59:40 pm
They are all over the place but to be fair to Boris he is between a rock and hard place. There will be riots if he keeps society from m full freedom so hes gotta weigh that up plus the fact we will enter an even longer deflation if the lockdowns go on. The only outcome that suits him and likely pleases the majority is to prolong the aftereffects of this for as long as possible to keep himself in power. Hence the reopening and deal with the consequences later mentality.

The fact we've also been offered the choice how we move forward also absolves him of some blame if it all goes tits up.

But they made the rock for themselves by promising us Freedom day.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58802 on: Today at 01:29:08 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 01:20:55 pm
He's performed abysmally throughout to be honest. Why not just carry on at the level we're at now until vaccination levels have increased - it's not as if it's a lockdown and the present 'restrictions' are reasonable, to me anyway. There was a professor on telly earlier saying basically why not carry on as we are until all adults are double vaccinated or near enough - it's not as if it will be that much longer to wait, and I agree with her. I also think the bosses of NHS Providers have the best idea of how the NHS will cope with any surge in infections etc.

Because if they did that it would be the final nail in the coffin for many in the hospitality industry.

Whilst the current restrictions are more than manageable for individuals (Id imagine some prefer them in place in fact when you consider how packed pubs etc usually are without social distancing) it makes a huge difference to many bars and restaurants who are running at less than 50% capacity.

Then you of course have nightclubs, stadia, cinemas etc etc to consider.

Mask wearing is the least of the issues to be honest, it really is social distancing which is the biggest difficulty for a lot of establishments.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,542
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58803 on: Today at 01:31:52 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:27:46 pm
But they made the rock for themselves by promising us Freedom day.

Boris only cares about his popularity and money.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58804 on: Today at 01:33:02 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 01:20:55 pm
He's performed abysmally throughout to be honest. Why not just carry on at the level we're at now until vaccination levels have increased - it's not as if it's a lockdown and the present 'restrictions' are reasonable, to me anyway. There was a professor on telly earlier saying basically why not carry on as we are until all adults are double vaccinated or near enough - it's not as if it will be that much longer to wait, and I agree with her. I also think the bosses of NHS Providers have the best idea of how the NHS will cope with any surge in infections etc.

I agree with you but my guess is when you tie it back to the economy it makes sense why they are full steam ahead. We forget were in a depression and I guess they believe it would be unsustainable as it is so they need to get things as close to normal as possible to get the economy back to full running order again as quickly as they can.

The risk though is COVID will do what it wants and keep ripping up their plans as it has been doing. The longer we lockdown the longer it will take to recover is probably how they see it.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58805 on: Today at 01:34:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:27:46 pm
But they made the rock for themselves by promising us Freedom day.

Fair I do think there is a lot of public pressure too thats playing a part though. Businesses have been clamouring for this for example.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58806 on: Today at 01:37:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:38:46 am
Its ridiculous what some people will do for money. Not Covid but my motorbike was one of hundreds stolen in 1995/96. Turns out it was a member of staff at the DVLA office in Preston who was supplying the details and then changing log books to use an unissued reg plate. She did jail time for that. One of my old Regional Managers was sacked for stealing hire stock from the Branches.
That's a fair point.  We had someone in IT sacked for selling crappy returned monitors over EBay instead of having them recycled - he did it a few times before forgetting to take the company sticker off the back and someone rang up to query it.  Sacked from a cushy job, criminal record and fined for a few hundred quid.

Pharmacists are on £40-50k/year (?) so you'd think the risk/reward of vaccine fraud wouldn't tempt anyone.  Nowt as strange as folks though.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,503
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58807 on: Today at 02:03:53 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:37:59 pm
That's a fair point.  We had someone in IT sacked for selling crappy returned monitors over EBay instead of having them recycled - he did it a few times before forgetting to take the company sticker off the back and someone rang up to query it.  Sacked from a cushy job, criminal record and fined for a few hundred quid.

Pharmacists are on £40-50k/year (?) so you'd think the risk/reward of vaccine fraud wouldn't tempt anyone.  Nowt as strange as folks though.

Would you have to be the pharmacist, or could you 'just' be working behind the counter.


I'm not sure what's worse though with the person doing the bribing, the stupidness, or the cuntishness. (apolgies to the friend of said person who brought this up).
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,199
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58808 on: Today at 02:04:57 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:29:08 pm
Because if they did that it would be the final nail in the coffin for many in the hospitality industry.

Whilst the current restrictions are more than manageable for individuals (Id imagine some prefer them in place in fact when you consider how packed pubs etc usually are without social distancing) it makes a huge difference to many bars and restaurants who are running at less than 50% capacity.

Then you of course have nightclubs, stadia, cinemas etc etc to consider.

Mask wearing is the least of the issues to be honest, it really is social distancing which is the biggest difficulty for a lot of establishments.
This is the current view of many but I don't think it's true. The biggest difficulty for establishments is that we are in the middle of a respiratory virus pandemic and many people who make up their custom have no desire to enter these establishments in the near future, social distancing present or not. Removing indoor distancing and masks in these places will have two outcomes - more customers because they like the return to normal of these venues, and less customers as those who have been comfortable going up to now decide to stay away (in a background of ever increasing transmission this will be an increasing amount). There is a sizeable previous customer base who wont return in the near term either way.

I think pubs and restaurants etc might be in for a surprise in that releasing all restrictions isn't going to result in the flood of customers at their door that seem to be expecting. The likes of weatherspoons will be rammed of course but many other pubs may not notice much difference at all. 
Logged

Online djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,199
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58809 on: Today at 02:06:56 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 02:04:57 pm
This is the current view of many but I don't think it's true. The biggest difficulty for establishments is that we are in the middle of a respiratory virus pandemic and many people who make up their custom have no desire to enter these establishments in the near future, social distancing present or not. Removing indoor distancing and masks in these places will have two outcomes - more customers because as they like the return to normal of these venues, and less customers as those who have been comfortable going up to now decide to stay away (in a background of ever increasing transmission this will be an increasing amount). There is a sizeable previous customer base who wont return in the near term either way.

I think pubs and restaurants etc might be in for a surprise in that releasing all restrictions isn't going to result in the flood of customers at their door they seem to be expecting. The likes of weatherspoons will be rammed of course but many other pubs may not notice much difference at all. 
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,569
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58810 on: Today at 02:07:46 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 01:07:52 pm
It takes a special kind of idiot to stand in a queue to purchase that toxic pig swill.



To Grape Tree!
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Thepooloflife

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,362
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58811 on: Today at 02:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:33:02 pm
I agree with you but my guess is when you tie it back to the economy it makes sense why they are full steam ahead. We forget were in a depression and I guess they believe it would be unsustainable as it is so they need to get things as close to normal as possible to get the economy back to full running order again as quickly as they can.

The risk though is COVID will do what it wants and keep ripping up their plans as it has been doing. The longer we lockdown the longer it will take to recover is probably how they see it.
Yes, indeed I agree, they're prioritising the economy. The flip-side is with an average of 25k cases /day at present, which could be 30k or more by 19th, when all restrictions are lifted - then that number will take off, leading to increased hospitalisations and deaths (albeit at a lower level than previously, but still significant) particularly in autumn/winter. This is what the NHS Providers are worried about as it's not just increased Covid cases they are dealing with - it's the massive backlog of treatment with over 5 million waiting for planned surgery. I don't want to see our NHS staff placed under severe pressure again....they're exhausted as it is after this past 15 months.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1466 1467 1468 1469 1470 [1471]   Go Up
« previous next »
 