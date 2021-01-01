He's performed abysmally throughout to be honest. Why not just carry on at the level we're at now until vaccination levels have increased - it's not as if it's a lockdown and the present 'restrictions' are reasonable, to me anyway. There was a professor on telly earlier saying basically why not carry on as we are until all adults are double vaccinated or near enough - it's not as if it will be that much longer to wait, and I agree with her. I also think the bosses of NHS Providers have the best idea of how the NHS will cope with any surge in infections etc.
Because if they did that it would be the final nail in the coffin for many in the hospitality industry.
Whilst the current restrictions are more than manageable for individuals (Id imagine some prefer them in place in fact when you consider how packed pubs etc usually are without social distancing) it makes a huge difference to many bars and restaurants who are running at less than 50% capacity.
Then you of course have nightclubs, stadia, cinemas etc etc to consider.
Mask wearing is the least of the issues to be honest, it really is social distancing which is the biggest difficulty for a lot of establishments.