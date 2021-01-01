Because if they did that it would be the final nail in the coffin for many in the hospitality industry.



Whilst the current restrictions are more than manageable for individuals (Id imagine some prefer them in place in fact when you consider how packed pubs etc usually are without social distancing) it makes a huge difference to many bars and restaurants who are running at less than 50% capacity.



Then you of course have nightclubs, stadia, cinemas etc etc to consider.



Mask wearing is the least of the issues to be honest, it really is social distancing which is the biggest difficulty for a lot of establishments.



This is the current view of many but I don't think it's true. The biggest difficulty for establishments is that we are in the middle of a respiratory virus pandemic and many people who make up their custom have no desire to enter these establishments in the near future, social distancing present or not. Removing indoor distancing and masks in these places will have two outcomes - more customers because they like the return to normal of these venues, and less customers as those who have been comfortable going up to now decide to stay away (in a background of ever increasing transmission this will be an increasing amount). There is a sizeable previous customer base who wont return in the near term either way.I think pubs and restaurants etc might be in for a surprise in that releasing all restrictions isn't going to result in the flood of customers at their door that seem to be expecting. The likes of weatherspoons will be rammed of course but many other pubs may not notice much difference at all.